Alberta is blessed with both gusty winds and plentiful sunshine, both suitable for harnessing renewable energy sources.
Unfortunately, the provincial Conservative government is not letting Albertans take advantage, for ideological reasons. Premier Danielle Smith announced a six-month pause on any new wind turbine or solar farm permitting. Smith justified the action on the basis of impact on land use and clean-up of installations at end of life.
This is pandering to the United Conservative Party’s rural base and the fossil fuel industry, and swiping at the federal government at the same time.
First, in her defence. Solar farms take up a lot of real estate. It would be foolish to place one on prime agricultural land as it would be a “food security” issue. (In a side note, beef production takes up 29% of the world’s arable land, but produces only 1% of our protein. Putting solar farms on cattle pastures would be a win.) Wind turbines change the landscape views, but personally, I enjoy watching them. Older ones are said to generate a low frequency hum.
Smith is having a dispute with the federal government in the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Her position is the sun does not always shine, nor the wind always blow, thus she promotes the need for the generation of electricity using natural gas as backup. The Alberta government has 30 years to figure out electricity storage using batteries or small-scale nuclear as an alternative back-up.
There is no need to have a six-month pause as any concerns are obvious.
The sound of a turbine is caused by the air passing over the blades. It is usually described as a “swishing or whooshing” sound. According to a state on Maine study, “Wind turbines are generally quiet in operation, and in comparison, to road traffic, (or farm machinery) aircraft... the noise from wind turbines is relatively low.”
Typically, turbines are sited 750-1,000 metres away from housing, to avoid conflicts.
Wind turbines take up little space, and are less disruptive than an oil and gas well. These wells are often abandoned, leaving the taxpayer holding the bag for clean-up.
Smith wants the pause to ensure renewables are not abandoned as well, which is good policy.
A solar farm on unproductive land or in a hayfield avoids the food security concern. Fossil fuel wells can be put anywhere the operators like, often with little input from the land owner.
The Alberta government seems to be OK with oil sand mines destroying the boreal forest and leaking cancer-causing tailings into the waterways. They are also OK with fracking which causes earthquakes and contaminates aquifers.
Wind turbines and solar panels — not so much.
Smith would do well to read a recent item in “The Economist” magazine and stop fighting with the federal government.
“To most economists, putting a price on greenhouse gas emissions is the best way to tackle climate change. It is efficient, allowing society to identify the cheapest unit of carbon-dioxide equivalent to forgo. It is fair. Polluters pay; the proceeds can be redistributed. And it aids other forms of decarbonisation: complying with the carbon price forces companies to track their emissions and investors to work out which of their assets are dirtiest.”
Alberta playing politics while the earth burns.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneuer who resides in Summerland.