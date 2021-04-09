Human excreta implicated in transmission of infectious diseases
Dear Editor:
I am writing on the problems that the White Spot has been facing with dealing with the issues connected with human excreta (Herald, April 8).
This restaurant should not have been placed in this position
The origin of the problem likely arises from the inability of people to obtain a bed at Compass House because it is full. Also natural gravitation to that area because of the close proximity of Compass House.
I would suggest that City Council consider asking Compass House to place a portable toilet facility on their property and make it available to any homeless in the area.
It should not be up to the taxpayers to provide outside toilet facilities when the problem arises with Compass House. However, if this is a problem occurring in many areas in town aside from Compass House then the City should consider setting up some portable toilet facilities in some back alleys in key problem areas.
This is a very dangerous problem with many health issues.
According to the World Health Organization: “Human excreta and the lack of adequate personal and domestic hygiene have been implicated in the transmission of many infectious diseases including cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, polio, cryptosporidiosis, ascariasis, and schistosomiasis.”
The World Health Organization estimates that 2.2 million people die annually from diarrhoeal diseases and that 10% of the population of the developing world are severely infected with intestinal worms related to improper waste and excreta management
Just another unresolved problem associated with the homeless.
A reputable local business such as the White Spot should not be facing the negative notoriety or placed in the position of having to clean up human feces in an effort to keep the area around their business clean.
Constantly cleaning up feces by restaurant staff can eventually result in the accidental transmission to people that eat in that restaurant.
The City needs to deal with this situation. White Spot franchisee
Franchisee Al Mansfield could very easily lose his job over this.
To my mind, Compass House comes out very poorly as a result of this. It is their responsibility to deal with this and Council should make that abundantly clear.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
White Spot franchisee doesn't need to apologize
Dear Editor:
White Spot franchisee Al Mansfield has no reason to apologize for his caper on Tuesday morning (Herald, April 9).
If anything he has brought to the forefront exactly the kinda crap (pun intended) that neighbouring businesses to Compass House are having to endure.
The experiment has failed miserably. The evidence demonstrates you cannot place these shelters into well-established areas without the resultant disruptive outcomes.
It is high time to reopen the files on Essondale and Riverview and stop seeking to put square pegs in a round hole.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Homeless ruining our beautiful city
Dear Editor:
Where are all these homeless and mostly drug-addicted or mental health people coming from in the past two weeks?
Their numbers are multiplying so quickly that it’s now almost impossible to get under The Channel bridge at times.
Every night, the Gyro Park bandshell turns into a campground.
What are the city’s plans for dealing with this before it ruins our beautiful city.
Chris Olson
Penticton
Canada has a long way before recovery
Dear Editor:
In his Economic Letter column, David Bond submits his own version of COVID–19 flip-flop (Herald, April 6).
Bond claims, “Canada is just starting to recover from the adverse effects of COVID– 19.” Where might that recovery be David, perhaps in an isolated family igloo in the far north? Better let Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix, Keith Baldrey and the public know where your good news came from.
Threatening people and churches by stealing their money via fines only proves the big bang of the buck is no deterrent to scare away the monster pandemic.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Kind acts will be passed forward
Dear Editor:
It’s been an interesting week for us. First someone ahead of my wife in the Tim Hortons drive-thru (you can’t dine in, you know) paid for her tea and bagel . Then, this Easter Sunday morning, we received a phone call from the short-stay unit at Cottonwoods.
Would we like to have face time with my 97-year-old mother-in-law?
We opted for a simple phone call. The nurse on duty used her own phone to connect us for a chat.
We have had very little contact with our loved one since before Christmas after a fall resulting in a broken femur and subsequent surgery.
The staff nurse gave us a real respite from all the anxieties of the lockdown.
Thank you to both of these people for their unsolicited charitable acts. So pass it on everybody. We plan to.
Stanley J. Thompson
West Kelowna
Asking teenagers for advice on budget
Dear Editor:
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was on Twitter asking high school students for ideas on the Liberals’ pre-election budget. What’s more amazing; the Liberals having a budget, or teenagers helping to shape it?
Judging from the Liberals’ six-year spending spree, maybe the kids can improve things. They couldn’t do any worse. The NDP also trusts in the wisdom of 16-year olds and wants them to vote.
If I was a teenager, I’d ask Freeland if she ever ran a successful lemonade stand. I’d also send her some helpful tweets including not spending more money than you have, zero based budgeting with spending justified line by line, and a debt repayment plan. Even kids know that borrowed money must be repaid, no matter how low the interest rates.
I’d remind Freeland that small business is the engine of the economy and job creation, and that it’s suffered most from COVID-19. I’d suggest across the board tax cuts to get private enterprise back on its feet. Businesses are crippled by excessive taxes on top of other costs.
We should remove obstacles to private sector growth and prosperity wherever possible. This won’t win elections like bribing people with their own money, but it’s best for the country.
Ideologically and politically motivated deficit spending on Quebec, climate, urban and social stuff, where government picks the winners and boosts them for political payoffs, is very popular.
But it’s wasteful and discriminatory, and suffocates initiative and opportunities.
Command-type economies, where politicians and bureaucrats know best, only exist in socialist rump states like Venezuela, North Korea and Cuba; and they’re all failures.
Want economic stimulus?
Then beat COVID-19 and give people the confidence to uncork what’s been building in their savings over the past year.
Kids know they have to put money into a piggy bank before taking it out, and that juggling of priorities is often necessary. Many now expect fiscal largesse from government, instead of fiscal responsibility, while ignoring that spending cuts and tax increases are the inevitable result. Responsible adults don’t promise kids things they can’t afford; and smart kids know when to stop asking.
Maybe it’s all OK though.
Justin Trudeau did say that budgets will balance themselves, and that the government is borrowing money so Canadians won’t have to. Take a look in the mirror to see who owns that debt. It isn’t the government. It’s us and the teenagers.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Impressed by work of Canada's Fisheries Minister
Dear Editor:
We should celebrate the news that the Minister of the Department of Fisheries, Bernadette Jordan, has had the strength to decide to remove fish farms (i.e. not renewing their permits, out of the Discovery Islands), therefore allowing the Fraser River salmon smolt to enter the oceans without the sources of sea lice to prey on them.
She has earned the title “Honourable,” in that she has listened to the science, the Indigenous leaders and the people of the West Coast, and turned the direction of the DFO who were backing the open net Atlantic salmon fish farms from the beginning in the 1980s.
Her courage to take this decision is I think unprecedented in the government of our natural resources. I hope she goes on to remedy the ocean’s over-fishing and wasteful and destructive practices going on now.
I hope other ministers will follow her example and do their best to protect our forests and waterways, to do what is right by the planet and not what is making temporary wealth.
Chris Simpson
Mackenzie
Stay at home until this is under control
Dear Editor:
My wife and I have followed all the recommended guidelines for more than a year now. We wear masks, stay the recommended distance and so on.
Haven’t hugged a grandchild for over a year. We get our exercise by walking and we golf following all the rules making sure we keep a good distance from other players.
I was so dismayed when we were paired off with a young couple from Calgary who said they were on a “road trip.”
I feel that our whole year of being so cautious may have been put in jeopardy. What is the sense of preaching to the residents of B.C. to stay home, don’t travel and be safe if others don’t have to follow the same practice?
It’s time to preach and mandate that to other Canadians to stay home until this pandemic is under control.
Walter Hill
Victoria
Better medical care with in-person visits
Dear Editor:
Thank you to the concerned emergency physicians for their lucid, coherent accounting of their perceived abuses of telemedicine and its inherent inadequacies.
Please allow me to expound further on the fast fading concept of direct patient care. That is, “person to person” inquiry and “laying on of hands”.
There is no question that many “investigative techniques (x-ray, ultrasound, C.T., MRI, PET and so on) have become beneficial “adjuncts” (some would say necessary) to patient care.
All these techniques, including telemedicine, are however merely our attempts to “visualize reality” from a distance.
We still need, however, the “real thing.” A living, breathing, pulsating body in our headlights!
A picture, in this instance, is not worth a thousand words, but less!
Ron Irish, retired MD
North Saanich
School districts should report infection rates
Dear Editor:
To their credit, Kelowna’s Central Okanagan Public Schools website maintains an archived list of COVID-19 exposures, going back to the first identified exposure (Oct. 25, 2020).
Any news-release reporting on one or more exposures always includes the following: “The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”
If all public schools in British Columbia were really implementing “strict” health and safety protocols and procedures, this would include mandatory mask wearing for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12.
(An exception could be made for the small percentage of students who may find it too difficult to wear a mask because of behavioural, psychological, or medical reasons. A doctor’s letter should accompany each exemption.)
The updated B.C. government website reads: “All K to 12 staff and all students in Grades 4 to 12 are required to wear non-medical masks in all indoor areas, including: At their work stations (desks), On school buses, [and] Within and outside leaning groups.”
The motto of Central Okanagan Public Schools is “Together We Learn.” Some things I’ve learned from reading COVID-19 exposure news releases:
1. If there is a single COVID-19 exposure at a specific school, it will state it.
2. If there are exposures (plural) at a specific school, it will never state how many exposures
3. It will never delineate how many exposures at a specific school are students and staff members.
One of the definitions of “public” is: “perceived or existing in open view.” On a scale of 0 to 5, how open would you rate this type of released health information?
Although rapid tests aren’t as precise as lab-based PCR tests, they produce quick results. More than 19 million rapid tests have been sent to the provinces and territories. Last February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “some” quick tests are being used, but if these tests continue to sit on shelves, the government may start sending them directly to pharmacies.
Why hasn’t Dr. Bonnie Henry allowed some of the federally-provided quick tests to be made available to schools, residential care home workers, and front line workers?
Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist with Harvard University has been advocating rapid antigen tests for home use since last November.
David Buckna
Kelowna