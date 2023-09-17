As a writer, I work with paper. Yes, Virginia, there was a time when we didn’t have computers. If we wanted to preserve a thought for more than a few seconds, we had to write it down on paper, with a pen or pencil. Or, later, with a mechanical typewriter.
The best birthday gift I ever received was a Remington portable typewriter, for my 21st birthday. I wrote articles on that typewriter for 30 years. It travelled with me through five jobs, six homes, ten provinces, and fourteen countries.
Its output was paper. Sheets of paper, clipped together so they wouldn’t get lost.
I took those paper clips for granted. Only recently did it occur to me that someone had to invent them.
Yes, Virginia, there was a time when we had to do without paper clips. I don’t know how we kept loose sheets of paper in order without clips. Perhaps we just put a rock on top.
I looked up paper clips on Wikipedia: “According to the Early Office Museum, the first patent for a bent wire paper clip was awarded in the United States to Samuel B. Fay in 1867.”
That’s about as recent as my grandfather’s birth.
Wikipedia goes on: “The most common type of wire paper clip still in use, the Gem paper clip, was never patented, but it was most likely in production in Britain in the early 1870s by ‘The Gem Manufacturing Company’.”
The name may have come from Sweden, where “gem” refers to any kind of paper clip.
Because there were no pictures of early paper clips, we can’t know those first wire clips were made. “The earliest illustration of its current form,” says Wikipedia, “is in an 1893 advertisement.”
I only started thinking about paper clips when my friend Tom Watson blogged about clothes pins.
Yes, Virginia, they also had to be invented. Until then, people hung their laundry loose on lines, or spread them over on bushes or branches to dry. Before the mid-1800s, apparently, no paintings or prints showed clothes pins being used.
The modern clothes pin seems to have been invented by David M. Smith of Springfield, Vermont, in 1953. In 1887, a Solon E. Moore improved it, by adding the single coil spring between the two wooden clips. The spring served as both power and fulcrum. It’s still our basic model, even if we now replace wood with plastics of many colours.
It made me wonder how many other simple things that we take for granted, someone had to invent.
The nail, for example.
The first hammer was almost certainly a rock, picked up by proto-humans to smash nuts. Or skulls. But they didn’t have nails that could be driven through two pieces of wood, to hold them together.
Or the needle, for another example. Somebody, sometime, had the idea to bore a hole in the end of a thorn or a sliver of bone.
Back in my university days, the engineering faculty had a saying -- that Newton had two laws of motion. One, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Two, you can’t push a rope.
Can you imagine the difference it made to people trying to stitch two pieces of skin together for warmth, to be able to draw that thin thread of skin or fibre through, instead of trying to poke it through each tiny hole?
The people who invented bigger machines get all the credit. James Watt, for the steam engine. Karl Benz, for the first automobile. The Wright brothers, for airplanes.
American engineer Christopher Sholes invented the first modern mechanical typewriter in 1866. A century later, it became my birthday Remington portable.
But I bet you don’t know who invented the carbon paper that allowed typewriters to make multiple copies.
There are so many simple things that we take for granted. Someone had to invent them. They didn’t drop from heaven, fully formed.
We can never know who invented the nail or the needle. They didn’t register their invention with a patent office; they don’t collect royalties on it.
Yet we use these inventions every day. They shape our lives far more than, say, landings on the moon.
Perhaps the best we can do, dear Virginia, is be more aware of the simple things that we take for granted. To marvel at them, and to be grateful for them.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca