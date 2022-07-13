Blaming all politicians for doctor shortage
Dear Editor:
I have become a member of an extremely large, and growing club in British Columbia. Uncertain as to the official name of said club, I call it Residents Without Doctors.
I hold each elected official at the municipal and provincial levels in the Province of British Columbia accountable for people who are in this situation and chastise them for failing to secure funding from the federal government.
A shortage of general practitioners, a.k.a. family doctor, did not just happen. Does nobody keep statistics and report the findings on a regular basis to a level of government in B.C.? I’m guessing for the past 15 to 20 years the decline is extremely visible.
The situation is so bad in the South Okanagan, doctor clinics are asking patients not to harass doctors as they go about their day outside of office hours.
It has been reported about 1 million people in British Columbia are without a family doctor. If 30% of these people are below the voting age and another 20% are unable to vote, does that not leave approximately 500,000 who are eligible to vote in municipal, provincial and federal elections?
I always vote in all elections as that is my obligation. Whomever is running in my area better be prepared to give me a plan and a completion date. Not some political gobbledygook.
If housing in the rural areas is an issue for doctors not coming here, remove the hurdle — buy some decent housing and rent it to them and their families. Pay these people for the time they spend with their patients, not the 15-minute rate. GPs are required to have expertise in so many areas
Karen Hutchinson
Osoyoos
NIMBYs are fighting to save Okanagan jewel
Dear Editor:
Re: “Environmentalists want hobbit houses only,” (Herald letters, July 9).
I shook my head reading Andy Richards’ negative remarks about the “NIMBY eco-warriors against the Spiller Rd. proposal.”
It;s really a good thing that many concerned NIMBYs take time and effort to defend our stunning area on the east side of Okanagan Lake. Not enough of us to “save the planet” as Richards suggests, but we do want to save the green space, the creeks, the wildlife/corridor from a mega-subdivision next to the landfill, and the ambience and beauty of this very unique area.
It’s not about the cost of the homes, affordable or not, more the raping of the land to build these concrete jungles. Summerland has Highway 97, we have a twisty, narrow two-lane road. In case of fire and Naramata's need to evacuate — there is only a two-lane road, not a highway as with Summerland. Some have lived here for many years, when the Naramata Bench was “unknown” to many city folk.
Those who have moved here since, moved for the peace, charm and allure, green space, agriculture, privacy, and larger properties, buying homes built here 40-50 yrs. ago. Not to leave one subdivision for another.
I applaud those who feel the Naramata Bench is the wrong place for this large development. And all should be reminded of the fact that Kelowna’s mayor and council has nixed this developer’s plan for Kelowna for these reasons: “to reduce carbon emissions, limit urban sprawl, concerns re: expense of infrastructure maintenance costs, and major traffic congestion.”
Thank you, NIMBYs for your fight to protect our jewel of the Okanagan.
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
Extreme climate is not an issue to trivialize\
Dear Editor:
Some of the letters to the Penticton Herald (fortunately not all) set new standards for overall nastiness. An example is the letter published on July 9 criticizing those people who have serious reservations about the proposed Spiller Road housing development.
The writer singles out what he calls “newcomers,”“NIMBY eco-warriors”, a “new group” called First Things First Okanagan as the target for his five paragraphs of sarcasm.
First Things First Okanagan is in fact registered as a non-profit society in 2015. It is known for its thoughtful and informative educational work on climate change, a topic that should be of serious concern to those of us residents of the Okanagan and nearby areas who endured last year’s heat dome, wildfires, and flooding.
We live in a highly-sensitive environment, with many species at risk of extinction. Penticton’s Official Community Plan recommends densification of the existing town rather than the expansion of development onto the surrounding hillsides, and the farmers who held their “tractor protest” against the proposed development argued, as do many other residents, that the Naramata Bench should remain agricultural.
Our many summer visitors come here to see orchards and vineyards, not another subdivision.
So please, do your homework before writing an inflammatory letter about a topic of such importance.
Elizabeth Lominska Johnson
Penticton
Fire Smart program ignoring Olalla
Dear Editor:
The time of year is here once again when the preachers for “Fire Smart” seep out of the woodwork.
Stale advice is given that they don’t follow through with, unless perhaps it’s in their own neighbourhood.
Isherwood is living proof of an existing government property — a serious potential threat for fire that threatens our home every fire season.
What good is it having directors such as RDOS Area G’s Tim Roberts trying to get the attention to clean up this ongoing fire problem that belongs to government preachers.
Fire Smart, in my opinion, is a joke here in Olalla along with disobeying bylaws for some people that are never enforced.
I managed to fill out a form with the hope the words “Expect a home visit from wildlife mitigation experts” — printed in the Western News on June 15 — will hold water.
Refusing to back up an area director or fire captain and other people with a brain who recognize fire danger is unbelievable?
The RDOS chooses to pass the buck to another department while their own serious problems are ignored. I don’t call this Fire Smart — I call this Fire Stupidity.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Reflections on the miracles of life
Dear Editor:
Yesterday morning my eyes opened reluctantly and then proceeded to focus on the soft grey light filtering through the bedroom window curtains. I closed my eyes hoping to fall back to sleep but my imagination has a mind of its own. It began shuffling through images accumulated over a lifetime and so began my unplanned journey.
I could picture the sunlight brightening the eastern horizon to herald the beginning of the new day; the Earth spinning on its tilted axis; our blue planet hurtling around our star in the immense blackness of space. Then I recalled looking up in awe at the crisp clarity of the Milky Way when I was a small child. My imagination then reminded me of the countless creatures that had already started, were about to start, or would soon be starting their new day.
Next came images of humpback whales breaching and the explosive eruptions of water when they crashed back into the ocean; courageous men and women willing to risk their lives to free whales entangled in discarded fishing nets; and a close-up video of a humpback’s inquisitive unblinking eye.
Then the images switched to carefree summer days spent at the beach splashing and laughing with school friends as we ‘cannonballed’ each other off the wharf’s diving board. Next came images of stomping in mud puddles with my black rubber ‘pirate boots,’ the tops of which had been folded over to enable me to decorate them with drawings of skulls and crossbones.
My journey of reflection ended by once again acknowledging that being alive is miraculous.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
High rises are all about making money
Dear Editor:
The big pitch is on again, and the citizens of Kelowna are the marks.
Have you ever noticed that a highrise developer’s proposal never contains the obvious reason for the project; we are constructing this 40 storey building because we can make a bundle, $50 million, $100 million, or more!
No, it is always for the greater good, for the benefit of Kelowna residents. One of the first referred to “EcoDensity,” a mere political slogan from Vancouver used years ago. It is well known that three to five storey residential buildings provide more density, together with a higher quality of neighbourhood life.
And of course the greater good means they have to be built near the lake.
Now Kelowna needs 46 storeys 1.5 blocks from the lake because it will house, in 10 storeys, a downtown campus for UBCO. Why not build it on the campus, 20 minutes away? Of course, we need the other 36 storeys to house some students. The pitch again.
University of Southern California in downtown LA has 44,000 students and the tallest building is 14 storeys. I could list universities across Canada with typically smaller buildings.
So do not be surprised if the next 50-storey pitch is in City Park at Abbott that will house a Salvation Army Thrift Shop. Done deal.
Don Henderson
Kelowna