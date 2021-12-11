Once Memorial is gone, it’s gone forever
Dear Editor:
I recently read Barb Burke’s letter to the editor regarding the City of Penticton’s plan to demolish both Memorial and McLaren arenas. People should take notice of what the City has planned.
I worked as the facility coordinator for the City for 34 years and know the use these facilities get and the importance they are to our community. Those facilities were kept in pristine condition under the management of Dave Matser, Buck Pacholzuk and Tom Madden during those years.
It’s sad to hear of their neglect recently.
As Burke stated in her letter: “The fact that these buildings have not been kept up is the real issue and now the taxpayers are going to get nailed.”
These arenas, I feel, do not need to be NHL size as they accommodate the local ice users as is. When the SOEC was built, at an additional cost, it was constructed so that it could be converted to an Olympic-size ice surface if needed. It has never been used as such.
Has any thought been put into using these facilities for dry-floor event centres that everyone can utilize at an affordable price?
They could be used for pickleball, car shows, carnivals, roller hockey, floor hockey, lacrosse, BC Dragoons parade venue and soccer... to mention a few and the list is endless.
I hope city council puts a lot of thought into what they are going to do with these facilities because once they are gone, they are gone for good.
As Hockey Night In Canada said when they were shooting a segment a few years ago: “Memorial Arena is an icon, there is nothing in Canada quite like it.”
Please remember, once it’s gone, it’s gone forever!
Bruce Millington
Penticton
Compare municipal taxes to feds, province
Dear Editor:
I very much enjoyed Ron Seymour’s lead article on the bloated City of Kelowna budget (Daily Courier, Dec. 8).
This is a recurrent theme of his and I am impressed that he seems unfazed by the apparent futility of bringing this information to our attention.
Hopefully one day his information will gain traction and taxpayers at all levels of municipal government including the regional district and school boards will compare municipal taxation to that of the federal and provincial governments. Federal and provincial taxation of income and consumption are not indexed (or worse) to inflation as are (effectively) the taxation by municipal governments.
Let me ask how great would be the public outrage if the rates of our income and two consumption taxes were indexed to inflation? For those taxes, if we earn or spend more we pay more tax but the tax rates stay the same, except for income taxes where the opposite occurs and the tax brackets are actually indexed to inflation. That is, if you earn the same your taxes go down.
The above may be getting a little involved but the point is that our method of assessing municipal taxes ensures that what Seymour criticizes will continue relentlessly while the other two large tax systems we all contribute to show what could be the result if there is the public will.
Stanley Dosman
West Kelowna
Her brother always remains upbeat
Dear Editor:
Merry Christmas. Sometimes you need to hear the good stories.
My brother is a resident in an assisted living facility for seniors. His wife is also a resident in long-term care in the same complex. In the past three years, he has had both his legs amputated above the knee.
Even though he is in constant pain, he manages a visit with his wife every day. He is also a source of joy and laughter to all those who reside and work in the home.
His attitude of being optimistic, hopeful and helpful is an inspiration to all those to which he comes in contact.
His latest effort in happiness is manning a Salvation Army Kettle for many hours every day. He is my hero, we should publish joy sometimes rather just bad news and disagreements.
Helen Fisher
Kelowna
Penticton residents deserve answers
Dear Editor:
Re: “Vulnerable woman, 60, lost her home in tax sale,” (Herald, Dec. 9).
Just when you thought that you had seen it all. Just when you thought you had heard it all and along comes another one, and even by Penticton standards this one is a doozy. This one even insults the parchment that this letter is written on.
Who, or what in God’s name, is running Penticton council? Who in hell allowed this one through the gates? Who turned a blind eye?
You have the nerve to officially say, “No comment.” Who told you that you were God? You “foreclose,” then you evict, then you sell at a fraction of its worth.
Am I delusional or am I dreaming?
I don’t need to go into details, your fame has gone global, the woman is now homeless for falling behind on her land taxes and you never sought to find out why!
Heads should roll on this one. No Greek mythology is needed here for certain... it absolutely stinks of an inside job!
It’s dirty, it’s unforgivable, a wellness check it was not. Shame on the whole council — all of you — no one is spared, I hope it comes home to all of you.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Electric cars will hurt working middle class
Dear Editor:
I can’t help but respond to the article about the architect who loved electric vehicles so much, he bought three (Herald, Dec. 7).
The article concludes with the comment from the gentleman:”It’s going to be a painful transition, but we have no choice.”
My thought was that is the very essence of what is wrong with the climate alarmist movement and the present governments that follow their mantra.
This gentleman can afford not one, but three EVs. Do you think it will be painful for him or others in the upper echelons of wealth? No, the pain will be borne by the middle-class working family, trying to keep up with increasing food bills and mortgage or rent payments.
The pain will be borne by seniors on fixed income that have no chance of keeping up with runaway inflation and taxes.
The pain will be borne by the single mom driving that 1994 Corolla so she can get to her two minimum-wage jobs which she needs to just put food on the table and pay the rent.
What makes this even more maddening is that while the Canadian middle class see their lifestyle disintegrating, it won’t do a damn thing for the planet as China, Russia, India — and all the other bad players who contribute the 98.5% of carbon emissions — will continue down their path.
Plus, if anyone is naive enough to believe that fires and floods will suddenly disappear when we all have EVs, they are delusional. But you say,”They have the science!” Right? Except that for every dire prediction from scientists there are less dire predictions from other scientists. They just don’t get the attention of the media.
Do we need to act? Yes, but there are common sense ways of improving our carbon footprint without destroying the Canadian middle class. The solutions being pushed on us at the moment are more ideological than scientific.
To sum it up, as Marie Antoinette mused when told the peasants don’t have bread.”Let them eat cake.”
Andy Richards
Penticton
