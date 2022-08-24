Restructuring does involve inconvenience
Dear Editor:
I understand the concern for the users of the Salvation Army services and the tenants of the two apartments across from Kinney Avenue (Herald, Aug. 16).
However, the owner of the Salvation Army property might have benefited from discussing his concerns with the City and Berry & Smith (managers of Penticton Transit) about their plans for an alternative when this small piece of Kinney Ave. is closed.
Road restructuring of any kind, including removing a bridge or building a lake-to-lake bike route, can and does cause concern for residents, businesses and road traffic.
Nonetheless, this is all happening now, with the ultimate goal of improving the flow of traffic, encouraging less vehicular traffic, and protecting and promoting the preservation of fish habitats.
As a transit user, I often see the congestion on this small piece of Kinney which is squashed between South Main and Skaha Lake Road, and equally impacted by traffic coming down Dawson Ave. Fortunately, I expect the City and Penticton Transit to have an alternative.
My suggestion would be that the No. 5 bus go up Warren, to Camrose, then to Dawson and back down to South Main to the bus stop in front of the Salvation Army services.
Where there’s a will there’s a way.
Be patient, ask questions, and listen.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
New proposal offers little to change minds
Dear Editor:
Just to remind you of the many Pentictonites and Naramatians who oppose the current Canadian Horizons Proposal for 1050 Spiller Road.
A lot of attention and work has gone into creating signage along the Naramata Bench, and to voice our concerns regarding this second proposal submitted by Canadian Horizons.
Mayor and council know how most of the residents and business owners felt about a mega-subdivision a year ago, its location and how it negatively affects and impacts the Bench and Naramata Road.
A special thanks to those who have written letters, attended online and onsite meetings, who have taken the time, effort and expense to create this powerful signage; also to Preserve Naramata Bench with its more than 500 members; and to all those who have erected signage on their property, who are not in favour of this second proposal.
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
Creating food shortage by government policy
Dear Editor:
The Trudeau government is cracking down on nitrogen fertilizers. This follows the Dutch government, which is now confronted with widespread protests, and the Sri Lankan government whose collapse was due in part to the economic effects of this policy.
Trudeau was careful to announce this measure after spring planting this year, but it will really bite next year. A 30% reduction in fertilizer use translates directly into a 30% reduction in crop yields, and there’s no way around this. Creating food shortages by government policy is a very foolish thing to do. Responsible leadership would disclose the full impact of this policy.
This means a significant loss of farm revenue in addition to a reduction in food production. Farming is vulnerable to the vagaries of weather and global markets without piling on ideological penalties from our own government. Who does Trudeau work for anyway?
This is being driven by the UN climate agenda with the enthusiastic support of the World Economic Forum. It’s a clown’s world when the UN’s ideologically driven climate organization suppresses food production while the more pragmatic UN Food Program begs for more food to combat starvation. They can’t have it both ways.
Dutch protests are attracting popular support which may destabilize their government. People can see the consequences, even if politicians are wilfully blind. Higher food costs are an emotional trigger in inflationary times. You can’t eat ideology.
Perhaps the Netherlands is a trial balloon. We may yet see frustrated European farmers and activists storm the WEF in a Bastille-like protest. The unaccountable WEF and their “Great Reset” is a recipe for us, and not for them.
Meantime, the Liberals are providing $11 million subsidies to cricket plants to boost bugs as a protein alternative. What a lame, elitist response to expect the masses to eat bugs. Cake sounds a lot better.
If Trudeau wants to crack down on anything it should be growing crops for biofuels instead of food.
This destructive policy must stop. Beyond its harmful impact on food supply, it will widen the damaging rural-urban, east-west divides in this country which Trudeau’s wedge politics have created. If you want more food listen to our farmers, not the politicians.
Where is Jagmeet Singh and his caucus on this? Three months ago he announced that one-fourth of the Canadian population was starving and was crusading for lower food prices.
John Thompson
Kaleden
