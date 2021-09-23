Conservatives have weak climate record
Dear Editor:
I did not vote for Dan Albas in the latest election, specifically due to his party’s weak climate change plan.
Conservative party targets would have taken us out of the Paris Agreement as countries are not allowed to go backward, only forward.
On Sept. 8, 2020, Albas was appointed Opposition Critic for Environment and Climate Change so I am sure he knows the dire situation that we are in.
The term climate change is weak. We are in a climate crisis and must act urgently, ambitiously and cooperatively at all levels and across all parties and sectors.
I am very tired of the typical political blame game. If we are going to blame anyone for the situation that we find ourselves in, it is my generation and our parents’ generation going back decades, not just a few years. Governments that were not just formed by the Liberals, but by Conservatives as well.
A Canadian climate crisis commission must be established now with representatives from all parties, sectors, academia and Indigenous governments. This commission should guide all policy decisions regarding the present climate crisis and it should be law that whomever forms government must implement these changes.
He was asked a question, “Which Canadian political figure past or present, inspires you the most and why?”
His reply was, “Jody Wilson-Raybould, because it took tremendous courage to stand up to Justin Trudeau and to do so not out of self-interest but out of principle and doing the right thing.”
I commend him for this answer and challenge him to do the same with his leader and party on the climate crisis. We have choices. Others who come after us won’t. It is on us to be responsible.
If you haven’t read Seth Klein’s book “A Good War… Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency”, I encourage you to do so.
Robert Greenhough
Kelowna
Canada needs to have fixed election dates
Dear Editor:
Legislation is in place here in Canada setting fixed election dates so that elections occur on a more regular cycle every four years.
However, there is proviso for constitutional powers to call a general election at any point before the fixed enacted date. So we make a law then add provision to overturn what has been established.
Makes nothing but sense to me as we see time and again politicians disregard what has been put in place to further their own agendas.
Case in point the expensive and pointless exercise we just went through. Millions of dollars wasted resulting in a slate of characters identical to what was already in place, geared to run us further and further into the poor house.
Is there any wonder why people hold politicians in such low regard?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
B.C. should consider New Zealand’s model
Dear Editor:
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix and John Horgan, thank you for your intent and energy put towards alleviating COVID in our province, an arduous long task.
However, we should consider following the New Zealand (4.8 million), which has a similar population to the province of British Columbia (5.1 million), political history and way of life.
Sure, some would say it’s an island therefore an easier situation for mitigating COVID and their active case numbers never exceeded 100 in the past several months.
I don’t think these are the only factors as to why they are in a better position. In addition, before it got out hand in B.C., recalling prior months our numbers were nowhere near as high as current levels.
So where did we drop the ball? How did we let COVID numbers get so high?
And please, before I go further, I don’t profess to knowing the whole scope of why New Zealand is doing better. One possible reason is they do have four alert levels based on current COVID numbers, etc. and corresponding protocol/restrictions to bring numbers down.
New Zealand is reporting an average of 21 new cases per day, 23 on Sept. 19 compared to recently sometimes higher than 700 per day in B.C. This with less of their population vaccinated at 37% as to 80% plus in B.C..
COVID in New Zealand — and granted one case of COVID is too many — metaphorically is a campfire compared to the out control raging Okanagan summer wildfire we have in British Columbia.
Let’s a least look what they are doing right. I have a strong feeling we, and the rest of the highly-infected world should study it, learn from it and copy it.
Mathew Duffus
Penticton
No vaccination, no free medical
Dear Editor:
The dream of vaccinating the entire population of B.C., yet alone the world, is simply an impossible pipe dream as time is recording.
My final suggestion for those people who refuse to take the jabs is when they need medical attention or help of any other kind to ignore them.
Place their name at the forever-ending line of innocents whom have to wait days or weeks, just to get a doctor’s phone call.
Once again, the answer is clear. If you want the truth telling if the vaccine truly works, I suggest you get the jabs.
Protesters, you may be right if all people get vaccinated and the COVID-19 and variants are still going strong.
The Olalla couch potato repeats, go with the flow and stop the confrontation and hassle.
A surprise may await all protesters and dictators.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Nothing changed in Afghanistan, Canada
Dear Editor:
If you ever feel useless, remember it took 20 years, trillions of dollars and four U.S. presidents to replace the Taliban with the Taliban.
In Canada, it took around two months and $600 million in the middle of a terrible pandemic to replace a deceitful and corrupt government with a deceitful and corrupt government.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Oh, what a very bad morning
Dear Editor:
Oh! What a very bad morning
Oh! What a very sad day
As Trudeau has won the election
And now he won’t go away.
There’ll be a black cloud over this country
As things start going his way
And I’ve got a horrible feeling
He really intends to stay.
Quel dommage!
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
$600 million election, don’t shake your head
Dear Editor:
Canada is experiencing $600 million post election party hangover. Try not to shake your head.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Trudeau could have won a majority
Dear Editor:
Justin Trudeau likely would have won the majority government he was seeking if not for two decisions, one of which was not even his.
Firstly, the prime minister should have made the campaign 50 days long instead of only 36 days. The extra two weeks would have put the Afghanistan headlines much further behind him, allowing him to drive more of his message home. It would also have pushed the English language debate further down the line, which would have been much more focused on the COVID-19 fourth wave crisis in Alberta.
Trudeau would have absolutely destroyed Erin O’Toole had the English-language debate taken place subsequent to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s mea culpa.
Secondly, if the English-language debate moderator had not asked Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet the controversial question regarding Bills 21 and 96 she referred to as “discriminatory,” then the Liberals may have actually taken some of the seats from the Bloc they were battling for.
Campaigns matter. Debates matter. The election was not pointless, a majority government was in fact possible, and things played out as they did.
Trudeau’s so-called “gamble” might not have realized in the result he was trying to achieve, but it can hardly be viewed as a loss, especially if right-of-centre voter support continues to be split between the CPC and the PPC going forward.
Trevor Amon
Victoria