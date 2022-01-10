Science and technology are the main sources of human progress.
Scientific developments also result in new concerns. Just one example is the development of nuclear physics which resulted in medical radiation treatments and atomic power, but also in atomic and hydrogen bombs.
Most technical advances that result in progress also raise concerns. The concerns need to be addressed when they arise. Addressing the concerns is the responsibly of governments who need to enact legislation to control the use of the scientific developments. Scientists will be the best at confirming the detailed nature of the concern and suggesting possible solutions to the politicians.
There are three basic branches of science: natural science, social science, and formal science. Natural science includes physics, chemistry, biology, earth science, and space science.
Social science includes anthropology, economics, political science, human geography, psychology, and sociology.
Formal science includes logic, mathematics, and statistics.
All science continues to develop and from time to time the basic concept of a science changes. A historic example of this change is the change in physics when Newtonian Physics was supplanted by Einstein’s Theory of Relativity.
I believe a similar change is occurring in economics today in the development of the need for defining and including “values” as suggested by Mark Carney.
In addition, there are two classifications of science, specifically basic, as defined above, and applied. Under natural science, applied sciences include engineering, agricultural, medicine, and materials (such as steel).
Under social science, applied sciences include business administration, public policy, marketing, law, pedagogy, and international development. Computer science is the applied science of formal science.
Understanding of science also includes understanding the scientific method.
I will use the science of climate change as a current example. The scientific method starts by identifying an undefined situation such as the unexpected increase in global temperatures.
Research identifies and defines possible inputs. The scientists develop a theory on how to explain the situation. For climate change, this is a mathematical model to represent the known atmospheric inputs that affect the increase in global temperatures.
Inputs include the increase in greenhouse gases, and the sources that affect those increases such as the absorption of carbon dioxide by plants. The model is then tested against the known historical increases in global temperature. The model is refined to achieve best fit results.
Like all sciences, the science of climate change is updated as more information becomes available. Because of the complexity of most sciences today computers are invaluable in defining the science as well as being a result of science.
Major concerns today are the spread and belief in misinformation, and prevalence and belief in conspiracy theories.
Understanding science can help to address those concerns because unlike science, these beliefs are not logical.
Because of the broad nature of sciences, science is only part of the general curriculum in most schools to Grade 6 and above Grade 6 specialty sciences such as biology are chosen courses. Part of the science course in the last grade should be a wide-ranging presentation similar to this column, but also including the dangers of science denial.
A presentation by an applied scientist such as a doctor or engineer that most school children can relate to would be preferred. This should include a question-and-answer session at the end. This would remove the presentation from the science teacher who the students may associate with predisposed ideas.
The presentation should also include questions by the students and answers by the presenter. The presenter would have to be comfortable with the presentation, alternately and if necessary, it could be done by the science teacher.
I believe this presentation would increase the likelihood of students embarking in a career in one of the many sciences. This would also increase their understanding of science including why science continually changes, and provide logic on the hazards of denying science.
The above presentation, or similar, may already exist in some schools. All of us with appropriate contracts within education have an opportunity to promote this type of presentation.
Bill Stollery – retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author – ‘How WE Can Save the World’