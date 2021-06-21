Johnson family happy to support Miller for council
Dear Editor:
I’m writing on behalf of the family of Bruce Johnson to say we solidly support James Miller for Penticton city council.
We appreciate his values, people skills and strong commitment to the community.
Bruce would be very proud to vote for James.
Jan Johnson, Penticton
Theatre manager knows the city like no one else
Dear Editor:
I worked closely with James Blake for years at the Landmark Cinemas in downtown Penticton. When the building was first opened, BC Local News credited the theatre with ushering in a new era for Penticton, and they were all too correct.
With James running the theatre, it quickly became a landmark in our wonderful city (no pun intended). I wasn’t there half the time James was, and I still cannot go a week without someone recognizing me from my time working the concession bar. Being in the heart of downtown, James and the theatre team saw patrons from every corner of this city.
James was able to get to know people from all walks of life and know how they saw the city. In being part of such a large piece of the downtown community, James has always been passionate about city politics. He believes in Penticton deeply, and most importantly, he believes we can do better.
Managing the Landmark Cinemas gave James Blake the opportunity to know Penticton in a way his running mates may not share. James is able to see that Penticton is more than just a historical city. While history is an essential part of Penticton, it is just that — a part, one piece in the puzzle. There are so many more opportunities to make this city so much better.
I personally will be voting for James Blake knowing that I can count on him to stand up for every portion of what makes this city great, not just the history.
It’s time Penticton took a step towards the 21st century, and James is a key component in getting us there.
Please go out on June 19 to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre or the Seniors’ Drop-in Centre to cast your vote for James Blake, and for a new era in our beautiful city.
Tana MacLean, Penticton
Man of the people has pulse on the community
Dear Editor:
I have lived in Penticton for more than 35 years and have never been so excited about a candidate who had put their name forward for the municipal election.
In my opinion, for this city, the one person qualified for this position is Mr. James Miller.
I am supporting James Miller, a man of the people and an individual who has his pulse on our community.
Several years ago, I wrote to the mayor and council proposing an option that I feel could lower everyone’s utility bills. My letters went unanswered —not even an acknowledgment. This is evidence that council turned its back on the gold mine that is turbine energy for the City of Penticton.
By comparison, James Miller is the man that will open door for this project. I have always found James to be approachable and kind, supportive of those who are less fortunate, while at the same time having a sense of humour and humility. He also has great respect for the seniors of this city.
I sincerely hope Penticton joins me in helping elect James Miller, a new face to council who we have known and trusted for many years.
Franco De Michelis, Penticton
Keep marina public
Dear Editor:
It’s late in the game, but I still want to weigh in the Skaha Park marina referendum question being asked in this byelection.
Contrary to all the bafflegab being thrown at the public by promoters and the city, the fundamental question is simple: Do you want to privatize the marina, and by extension part of Skaha Park, or should this public land and property be managed by the public, in this case the city?
To me it’s a no-brainer — I want pubic management and will vote no to privatization.
The most valuable landscapes on Earth right now are those owned by the public. These places, like Skaha Park, make us collectively rich from a personal, social and environmental well-being perspective — and incidentally, the trickle-down benefits are very positive for regional businesses.
Skaha Marina has a long history of being an administrative and environmental cancer; it’s a threat to shoreline ecology, forces machines and noise into the park environment, keeps asphalt where green space should be, and has been a never-ending thorn in the side of park supporters, visitors and management.
But right now we’re stuck with it. Our job as citizens is to keep a lid on its use, and that can only come if the people of Penticton can influence marina and park management. That means no privatization.
Promoters of private exploitation of public land and resources like parks, waterfront and beaches, love to separate the marina management from park management and protection. Its smoke and mirrors!
City administration has a long history of burying we, the citizens of Penticton, in consultations, committees, and opinion sessions; all are intended to avoid accountability to voters and taxpayers.
We rarely get the chance to express our view on a single issue, but this time we have a chance to cast a no vote and declare that Skaha Park and the marina will be under public management; its not perfect but at least for now it means park and marina management will be as accountable to the public as our present political system allows.
Brian L. Horejsi, Penticton
Miller stands tallest in strong field of candidates
Dear Editor:
Although my wife Patricia and I have cherished more than 30 years of happiness living here in Kaleden, we have always considered this to be but a part of our greater good fortune to live on the shoulder of Skaha Lake, overlooking the beautiful City of Penticton.
We have many friends and neighbours who live near us in Penticton, and we share their concern for the future growth and development of this unique and very special place in our world. (A place to live forever!)
Among those friends, we count James Miller and his good wife, Gisele, whom we have known ever since James first arrived here in 2008 from Spruce Grove, Alta., (and also for a short time from my hometown of Drumheller), to become the new managing editor of the Penticton Herald.
Through my years as a member of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, the Okanagan-Skaha School Board, and as a board member of the RDOS, I have come to know and respect James as a tireless supporter of the greater good for the Penticton community, as a knowledgeable and dedicated journalist, and as a broadly outspoken advocate for the common values we all share.
While there are several dedicated and sincere candidates running for the open position on city council, which was vacated by the untimely resignation of Jake Kimberley, I can think of no other candidate that is better qualified for this position than Penticton’s long-time purveyor of common-sense solutions, Mr. James Miller.
I believe its Miller’s time. I hope you will agree by voting for James Miller!
Tom Siddon, Kaleden