Penticton is wine country
Dear Editor:
Apparently the three men who call themselves Canadian Horizons think that by giving their Spiller Road development proposal a shiny new name that alludes to wine (Vinterra), the residents of Penticton and indeed Penticton city council won’t notice it’s essentially the same as it was before.
Let’s be clear — this is all about profit and greed and not all about what’s good for Penticton.
When CH purchased the land, it was already zoned “country residential” (one-acre minimum lot size, 65 homes.) They saw this as their proverbial foot in the door and figured they would slide a zoning change past council and residents when they were through with Sendero Canyon. They were already seeing the massive profits that could be made by building cookie-cutter houses on tiny lots.
CH spokesman Nathan Hildebrand told me that “Canadian Horizons builds communities.”
Respectfully, Hildebrand, there is already a community here. A thriving and prosperous community rooted in agriculture, outdoor recreation, tourism and viticulture, among other things. A community that has grown and developed out of a respect and an appreciation for what the land gives us, not what we can take from it.
Any way you look at this development, it’s a bad idea.
Erosion; wildlife displacement (including 19 endangered species); non-existent fire hall; non-existent elementary school spots; stretching the city’s already stretched resources even further.
Penticton is the heart of wine country. Not “urban sprawl country.” Tourists come here because this land is a dream come true. No one is going to come and spend a week in Penticton, go on a subdivision tour, enjoy the sights of erosion damage, and decide to move here let alone ever come again. They come to go on winery tours and enjoy the outdoors.
Hildebrand began our residents’ meeting saying this would bring “affordable housing” to Penticton. When pressed on costs (homes are to be 2,500-3,000 square feet with a building cost of $500,000 plus a lot cost of $250,000) he conceded that this was “attainable housing.” His words.
Affordable housing does not carry a $750K price tag.
There is lots of room for development in Penticton. There are places to build and develop that do not jeopardize the stability of the land, displace wildlife, and threaten our very way of life. The heart and soul of Penticton. There is room for development but this is not the right spot.
Jamesie Bray,
Penticton
Miller praised for Page 1 editorial
Dear Editor:
Re: the Editorial of Wednesday, Feb. 10 (Herald) by James Miller about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s failed vaccine rollout.
So good — this had to be said.
Congratulations and thanks.
Marjorie M. Montgomery,
Penticton
Justice system should be better
Dear Editor:
Elvena Slump is right in her recent letter to the Editor (Herald, Feb. 12), volunteer RCMP auxiliaries can, and would help our police with our high crime rate. But much more is clearly needed.
In 2004, I flew into the Guatemala City Airport. I couldn’t leave fast enough the next morning. Razor wire everywhere. Young, scary-looking military personnel with helmets, uniforms, and machine guns. Locals with frightened countenances.
On the way to Antigua City on a bus, we observed a body on a tarp outside a store, on the pavement, in a puddle of blood. Guards with shotguns on pop trucks, and outside stores and banks. Security guards with machine guns, also. I learned that vigilante justice was not unusual.
Today of course, it is worse. Much worse. Guatemalans are among those distraught refugees seeking refuge in the United States. We often refer disparagingly to countries like Guatemala as “banana republics.” I found the average Guatemalan citizens to be friendly, hard-working, congenial, good people.
Do we wish to become a banana republic? That’s where we are heading, if our justice system does not change radically, and soon. We now, already have razor wire in Penticton. Reading accounts of the crime in Penticton, and how the criminals are slapped on the wrist and set free by our judges and prosecutors is sickening.
The police are doing their job, to the best of their ability, with the resources available. Volunteer auxiliaries would be beneficial. But, when the convicted criminals are back on our streets within hours or days, the best policing in the world is largely in vain.
Letters to the Editor and crime reports in our newspapers are a start, but until we, the people, somehow convince our politicians to effect change to our justice system and to improve our mental-health facilities, we will surely continue our inexorable path to becoming an even more crime ridden, society.
What say you, MLA Dan Ashton, MP Richard Cannings, Premier John Horgan, and B.C. Attorney General, David Eby? Do you care? Do you care enough to work to effect improvements to our justice system? Do you care about our children’s and grandchildren’s safety and welfare? Or do we merely stumble on, on a downward spiral, returning to Wild West lawlessness, or worse?
Where will we seek refuge, as lawlessness becomes like it has in Guatamalas or Hondura’s? And it will.
Meanwhile I urge all citizens of our province (and country) to stand up, be heard, and work to reverse the trend towards coddling the criminals.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
Criminals rights lack consideration
Dear Editor:
Re: “Alleged kid attacker granted bail — again,” (Penticton Herald, Feb. 11).
We tuck our little ones in bed at night, dreaming of a bright future for them. We teach them “stranger-danger.” Most of us understand the the gift and that children can bring to the world. We want good, fair policing. We want good, fair justice systems.
So criminals with 30 prior convictions, 10 breaches of court orders, and eight assaults have rights because we are in a democratic society. And Bryan Lamb won’t suffer his loss of liberty with the possible impact on his mental and physical well-being for he and his family, or the potential loss of livelihood if he is working
Well, that’s what incarceration is all about. It is supposed to keep dangerous offenders away from vulnerable people, and children are especially vulnerable.
Is he getting an extra kiss on the cheek because his mother is 88? She doesn’t need to be looking after her dangerous son. Not a flight risk? Isn’t that a bit naive?
Police are overwhelmed with case loads. Police and citizens are frustrated with criminals sliding through revolving door justice systems .
Clearly, it is important that criminals have human rights. But I am appalled at the lack of consideration for the community.
Lynn Greene
Penticton
Abandon the solar project
Dear Editor:
Summerland Coun. Richard Barkwill’s letter in the Penticton Herald Feb. 11 concerning the solar project in Summerland has only confirmed what I tried to articulate July 13 at a “public information” session.
The project will cost the taxpayers much more than the $980,000 from the public coffers that council approved. It will cost almost double that, but it will also continue to cost the taxpayers. The electrical infrastructure required for initial start-up does not appear to be included and I can’t imagine that cost.
I have been opposed to the project from the beginning and my opinion has not changed.
Isn’t it time councils paid more attention to the priorities of their constituents and less to government priorities. The solar project is a complex project and, as such, the district has neither the expertise or manpower to supervise and operate this project. I believe council should revisit the project, this time with the “correct” information and abandon the project.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Adult should take over country
Dear Editor:
With approximately 2% of the Canadian population being vaccinated, we’ve dropped to No. 38 on the list of vaccinated countries around the world. It seems all we hear about are missing vaccine shipments or ones that are substantially less than expected. Keep up the less than adequate work, Justin.
Maybe it’s time our prime minister go back to being a part-time drama teacher and let an adult take over running the country.
Guy Bissonette
Lake Country
Elect leaders for accomplishments
Dear Editor:
Political left and right followers probably will not change their minds about the legacy of Donald J. Trump. To the right he fulfilled every promise he made. To left he is a demon.
Should not the accomplishments a leader achieves for citizens and the world be the basis of one’s attitude toward him?
Can you think of one positive public accomplishment of Joe Biden in 47 years? Of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in five? Are we better off for their service?
What has Trump accomplished in four? Facts, not fiction or bias, please, since his covered up accomplishments should provide some indication of what he stands for.
He eliminated two of the world’s top terrorists;
Ended ISIS slaughtering of Christians;
Negotiated to stop, for three years, the nuclear program and the firing of North Korean missiles near South Korea and Japan;
The first president in 51 years to not start a new war;
The first in 40 years to effectively negotiate a peace treaty between Israel and at least four Arab nations;
The lowest taxes for all Americans — ever — with the highest employment for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Whites and women (so much for the ‘racist’ lie about him);
The removal of over 11,000 MS13 vicious gang members.
Trump was nominated for four Nobel Peace Prize awards for his peace efforts.
He worked every day for about 18 hours without pay for the American people, gave his $400,000 salary to charity each year and successfully accomplished every pre-election promise he made, and far more (development of the COVID vaccine in nine months rather than eight years, ended most U.S. illegal immigration).
This he did without thanks and with scorn from half of the U.S. nation and Canada.
Citizens who are fed up with Liberal/Democratic leaders’ lies understand him, not just the alt-right.
He won half of the American people and increased that by 12,000,000 in the 2020 election. God grant that we had such a leader, one who would work for our liberty and not secretly bind us! Can Biden accomplish even a smidgen of what Trump accomplished? Will Trudeau? Not likely.
Garry Rayner
West Kelowna
Sinful to wait years for permit
Dear Editor:
Listen up city fathers: initiate a survey to tally up the number of parking stalls that all nurses and like peers would require.
Next, purchase that quota of flashlights and whistles to distribute (free) to each and everyone from your survey.
Much cheaper than a five-level parkade, you betcha. You think they will feel safer?
Now, gather up all contractors seeking permission to build their 30-storey towers. Give your unanimous blessing to begin immediately — after they have completed our hospital five-level parkade.
As it is now, years waiting for a parking permit, then having to pay for it, sinful my friends, truly sinful.
William Orest Stefanyk
Kelowna