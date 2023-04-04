Global effort required to end child poverty
Dear Editor:
On March 2, in my local paper, Peninsula News Review, I read under Our View about the shocking situation of child poverty in B.C. and Canada.
On March 24, buildings across Canada were lit up red to signify End TB World Day. Tuberculosis is a preventable disease often still occurring in poverty stricken homes and areas around the world.
In other news, we hear or read daily about poverty situations such as over 2,000 children starving to death or dying from preventable diseases in Yemen on a monthly basis.
My view is that all of us need to continue to appeal to our local, provincial and federal governments to act.
Since we have become a global world, we need to think of all and figure out how best to stop poverty world wide.
Lennor Stieda
Victoria
Local business went extra mile for customer
Dear Editor:
I want to thank Penticton Hearing Aid Centre, that were not only professional and knowledgeable, but went the extra mile for me. It seems there is so much negativity and complaining today, I would like to bring a ray of sunshine and gratitude to encourage and bless others.
It is so good to clearly hear people again.
Sid Waterman
Penticton
Mistakes were made, but don’t cancel project
Dear Editor:
Advocates for cycling in Penticton have long sought a safe, reliable way to traverse Penticton on two wheels. These results clearly paid off and as a result the City of Penticton conducted an extensive 19-month engagement process with the community.
With only minimal pushback and city council approval, it looked as though this project was in for a smooth ride. However, in the summer of 2021 the mood of the community began to sour. Local media outlets often poorly framed the project. One particularly egregious headline from the Summerland Review entitled, “Parking removed permanently to make way for bike lane in downtown Penticton” focused on the loss of parking spaces rather than any benefits to the community.
Politicians vying for a spot on council also used their position on bike lanes to garner distinction for their agenda. Even I had to admit something else was afoot when my cycling friends admitted to me in private they thought some of the separated barriers looked silly. These issues highlight the challenges of public consultation as well as user-centered design.
Simply put, the City was unable to get sufficient feedback from the community, despite a genuinely well-intentioned effort. In addition, it’s possible many people supported the project in principle, but didn’t approve of the final results, blue bike barriers on Martin Street for example. Whatever the issue, it’s clear the end results didn’t meet all the expectations of the community. But does this mean we should cancel the remainder of the project? Hardly.
Cancelling the final section of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route would force the City to return at least $500,000 in provincial funding while contravening the City’s own Transportation Master Plan.
The longer-term ramifications would be much more severe causing extensive traffic, economic loss, and reduced quality of life for residents.
A comprehensive study by The University of Colorado Denver and the University of New Mexico found that bicycling infrastructure provides safer travel for everyone, not just cyclists.
Bike lanes are also associated with higher retail sales and higher property values. The Central Okanagan population is expected to grow by 80,000 people over the next 20 years. We need to prepare for the future by providing a liveable city for everyone, regardless of what mode of transportation they choose.
Let’s learn from mistakes and make our infrastructure better. Cancelling the final leg of the Lake-To-Lake Bike Route would be short-sighted folly.
Dan Lerch
Penticton
Royal Family has too little and too much
Dear Editor:
British Royal Family suffer from a debilitating excess of wealth and severe shortage of duct tape.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Parliament removes carbon tax to fuel farms
Dear Editor:
In a rare triumph of common sense and fairness over climate ideology, MPs have just passed a Private Members Bill to eliminate the carbon tax on farm fuels. It now exempts propane and natural gas which are used extensively to dry grain.
This Bill was supported by all Conservative, Bloc and NDP MPs, but only three of 160 Liberal MPs supported it.
Hopefully, this Bill will be quickly ratified by the Senate. It eliminates carbon taxes which producers have no choice but to pass on to consumers. It would be good to see this measure expanded to exclude carbon tax from food and fertilizer haulage by commercial carriers.
This would spare consumers additional carbon taxes which are stratified into food transportation costs.
Everyone can use some relief from rising food costs. Food is supposed to be tax exempt, but this isn’t true under the carbon tax regime, which imposes a back door tax on food.
After 14 years, there’s no measurable evidence that carbon taxes have improved the climate one iota. All they’ve done is to make governments richer and people poorer.
Let’s think about this when doing our grocery shopping and pass a salute to some people who have managed to distinguish reality from another government contrived mirage.
John Thompson
Kaleden
World heading toward 1.5 C threshold
Dear Editor:
A comment from Dr. David Suzuki’s latest newsletter:
“There’s no shortage of available, affordable solutions to avoid the worst impacts of a changing climate — and more are being developed every day.
Employing them will also bring many other benefits.”
But with the world rapidly heading toward the threshold of 1.5 C warming beyond which we will likely reach irreversible tipping points, there’s no time to lose.”
Judging by what continues to happen in today’s world — people are flying more than ever; roads are blocked by increasing traffic; people still gathering in masses for sporting events; the oceans are dredged to support the fishing industry; beef and other meat products are a real growth industry; the waring nations are still at each other’s throats — we simply aren’t heeding the warnings of UN scientists or the venerable David Suzuki.
As in the song by Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger and the Kingston Trio:
“…Where have all the graveyards gone?
Covered with flowers everyone,
When will we ever learn?
When will we ever learn?...”
Frank Martens
Summerland