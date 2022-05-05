With the creation of a new federal electoral riding in B.C., it appears the metropolis of Penticton will soon be part of two ridings thus meaning residents on one side of Main Street will vote for different candidates than their neighbours across the street.
Penticton is not Vancouver. It’s not even Kelowna. This is bizarre.
Like the Oscars, what would the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions be without the chance to bitch?
This year’s class of 2022 includes Eminem (hip hop), Lionel Richie (R&B), Carly Simon, Duran Duran (pop), Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton (country – but that’s OK, because Dolly’s cool) and the Eurythmics (I’m not sure how rock they are, but “Would I Lie to You?” comes close.)
All of the inductees are exceptional, but some are not rock ’n’ roll. Still on the sidelines — Foreigner, Meat Loaf and Styx.
A belated happy Cinco de Mayo.
I caught opening night of Every Brilliant Thing, the latest offering by Tempest Theatre in Penticton. I don’t want to give away any spoilers, so instead let me describe it as a deeply moving, thought-provoking and inspiring evening of live theatre.
Lucas Penner stars in the one-man play which involves significant interaction with the audience. Don’t be scared by the play’s themes of depression and suicide. It’s good for an audience to be challenged.
Every Brilliant Thing runs until May 14.
I was glad to see someone from Summerland win $1 million in the lottery — not because the winner was from the Okanagan, but because it was the perfect amount of money to win.
I wish all the lotteries were capped at $1 million and instead offer more chances to win. Monster-sized jackpots in the tens of millions are truly life-changing. A $1 million jackpot, if managed logically, can bring significant happiness while allowing the winner to continue an everyday life.
The Central Okanagan School District is looking for ways to trim money from its budget. Might I suggest instead of custodial staff, they begin with senior administration.
So you know… Austin, Texas, is rated as the No. 1 city in North America for naked gardening, according to LawnStarter. The company failed to mention in its press release if you would actually enjoy seeing these people gardening in the nude.
My friends at the South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council are presenting a May Day celebration on Saturday at Gyro Park in Penticton (beside the Farmers’ Market), beginning at 11 a.m. The free family event will offer food, entertainment, guest speakers and a kids’ zone.
Please take five minutes today to show our love to Princeton and vote for the town as Kraft Hockeyville 2022.
I’d like to take this opportunity to extend a Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, mothers-in-law and adoptive mothers. Sunday is your day. You deserve it!
