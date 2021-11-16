Please get better sound equipment for Nov. 11
Dear Editor:
I attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Penticton Veterans Memorial Park. It was, as usual, very moving and dignified. It was also extremely well attended, with hundreds of people, young and old, silently and respectfully taking part.
What a shame, therefore, that once again the public address system was so abysmal that the vast majority of the people there had no clue as to what was being said. There appeared to be only one loudspeaker, and that was directed at the VIP area. Furthermore, some of the people who spoke did not even use the microphone, making it impossible to hear what they were saying.
At one point I managed to hear somebody announce that we would sing “God Save the Queen,” whereupon a man fidgeted repeatedly with some buttons on a piece of equipment, but it produced no sound at all. Thankfully, one brave lady started singing the old familiar song, and everyone else joined in.
I have made a lot of public presentations over many years, and my mantra is always: “Rule 1 — check the equipment. Rule 2 — check it again.” It seems that nobody checked any of the equipment, either to see if it was adequate for the large number of people that were bound to attend, or that it was even working at all.
Nor was there any attempt to make sure that speakers actually used whatever limited equipment there was. It was embarrassing, especially as last year’s experience was very similar.
Surely a prosperous city like ours can provide a decent sound system for such an important event, and somebody to make sure it works and is used properly.
Robert Nield
Penticton
Not enough socks in the world
Dear Editor:
Tom Isherwood says Greta Thunberg has nothing to offer but more hot air in an attempt to correct world-wide problems (Herald, Nov. 10).
He suggests she needs to put a sock in it. If this premise holds true, 90% of the world’s politicians would have part of a sock hanging out of their mouths.
Not a good look for those photo ops.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Fraser Institute: not impressed
Dear Editor:
Paige MacPherson and her propaganda pushing colleagues at The Fraser Institute need to be held accountable for the harm they do to schools through their “policies” and propaganda (Herald, Nov. 12).
Did any of them actually graduate from a legitimate school? I was not a huge fan of the way schools did their own evaluations and rankings in courses.
Why on earth should anyone trust a right-wing “steal-from-the-poor” think tank?
Assessments have little or nothing to do with actual student success, rather students themselves either succeed or fail at comprehending course requirements and assignments with the assistance of the teacher-instructor or despite them.
For me, my best computer learning experiences were through Richmond Leisure Services and Langley Education Center not expensive Douglas or Kwantlen Colleges.
The instructor at Langley Education Centre was superior to the computer instructors at either college.
It also helped that the computer language used was simple and powerful with a variety of exercises to increase your interest in learning rather than decreasing it.
Tests are artificial and stressful evaluations that may misrepresent the knowledge level of the students. Many activities are best succeeded at by practice again and again.
Talk of empowering parents seems dishonest at best.
School and education should never be treated lightly like a smorgasbord or like a consumer-buying spree?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Devaluation of human beings
Dear Editor:
Re: “OD death toll still climbing,” (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 10).
Though I’ve not been personally affected by the opioid addiction/ overdose crisis, I have suffered enough unrelenting ACE-related hyper-anxiety to have known, enjoyed and appreciated the great release upon consuming alcohol and/or THC.
I further understand the callous politics involved with this most serious social issue: Just government talk about increasing funding to make proper treatment available to low- and no-income addicts, however much it would alleviate their great suffering, generates firm opposition by the general socially and fiscally conservative electorate.
Therefore most, if not all, political candidates will typically, tragically avoid this hot potato at election time.
Also, the lives of addicts may still be considered disposable, especially by governmental bean counters and other decision makers.
There’s a preconceived notion that substance (ab)users are but weak-willed and/or have somehow committed a moral crime. Ignored is that such intense addiction usually does not originate from a bout of boredom, where a person repeatedly consumed recreationally but became heavily hooked — and homeless, soon after — on an unregulated often-deadly chemical that eventually destroyed their life and even those of loved-ones.
Serious psychological trauma, typically adverse childhood experiences, is usually behind a substance abuser’s debilitating lead-ball-and-chain self-medicating.
The addiction likely resulted from his/her attempt at silencing through self-medicating the pain of serious life trauma or PTSD.
Furthermore, we know that pharmaceutical corporations intentionally pushed their very addictive and profitable opiate pain killers — I call it the real moral crime — for which they got off relatively lightly, considering the resulting immense suffering and overdose death numbers.
I’ve found that, in this world, a large number of people, however precious their souls, can tragically be considered disposable by others. Then those people may begin perceiving themselves as worthless and consume their addictive substances more haphazardly.
Although the cruel devaluation of them as human beings is basically based on their self-medicating, it still reminds me of the devaluation, albeit perhaps subconsciously, of the daily civilian lives lost (a.k.a. “casualties”) in protractedly devastating civil war zones and sieges.
At some point, they can end up receiving just a meager couple column inches in the First World’s daily news.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Anti-vaxxers pay your own bills
Dear Editor:
For the idiots who disrupted Remembrance Day ceremonies (Herald, Nov. 12, Nov. 13), you are protesting at the cost of the men and women who served and died just so you could have the right to express your opinion.
Could you be any dumber?
I think not.
It’s time to take off the gloves. You don’t want the vaccine? Fine. Pay your own medical bills or stay home and heal yourselves.
As for those of us that have chosen to participate in society, we will be safer for it.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Cenotaph protest was disgusting
Dear Editor:
The disruption of the services at the Kelowna cenotaph on November 11th was very disturbing.
My older brother, an officer in the Air Force was killed when his plane was shot down over Germany during the Second World War. He died as so many other of our wonderful young people did, to help preserve freedom for all of us.
Disturbing that some silly female, or anyone else standing beside her, would try to grab the spotlight from worthwhile people, while she poses and squeals about an unrelated topic.
Disgusting to me, and I am sure to many others according to some the letters to the editor have indicated.
Again I say disgusting, and for shame!
M. Lorene Harris
Kelowna