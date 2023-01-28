A group of young people filled the restaurant booth next to mine. The first thing they all did was to pull out their cell phones.
Anne Wilson Shaef would define their behaviour as addictive. Sheaf wrote two influential books 40 years ago: When Society Becomes an Addict (1988), and The Addictive Organization (1989).
Like Marshall McLuhan’s musings on media, Shaef identified a social trend before it became too obvious to notice.
Most writing about addiction focuses on substance abuse. The illegal and dangerous drugs: heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine. And the more socially acceptable drugs: tobacco, marijuana, and alcohol.
There’s no doubt these addictions are dangerous. Last year in Canada, about 20 people died every day from drug overdoses. The province of B.C. alone had over 3,000 deaths.
There are fewer definitive statistics for the socially tolerated addictions.
But about 48,000 Canadians die of smoking-related illnesses, such as cancer and heart disease.
The same criteria are not applied to alcohol. Statistics Canada includes only the deaths directly caused by alcohol consumption. Even though alcohol is known to contribute to kidney and liver failure, as well as cancer and heart disease. And even though there is a growing consensus that every drink of alcohol harms health.
One of Shaef’s contributions was to point out that social or behavioural addictions are just as pervasive as substance addictions.
Tragically, these addictions are more often encouraged than discouraged.
Gambling once went on only in the back rooms of seedy establishments. Now it’s openly promoted by massive advertising from government lotteries and casinos.
Workaholism becomes a condition for retaining your job at Twitter.
Video games and “binge-watching” multi-year series on Netflix would qualify as addictions.
There are also less noticeable addictions: shopping, money, eating, and belonging.
Did any of those surprise you? Good!
Is your cure for the blues to head for the mall? Shopping addiction.
Have you done something just because everyone else was doing it? The others in your church group, your hockey team, your political party? Perhaps your need to belong overrides your restraint.
And do your conversations inevitably turn to how much things cost? Stock market gains or losses? The proce of cars or real estate? Interest rates? You’re addicted to money.
I sometimes think my granddaughter is addicted to expensiveness. Whatever it is – cars, holidays, handbags, or T-shirts – she always gravitates to the most expensive items.
And internet search algorithms assist her. Once she shows a preference for Teslas over Toyotas, Google will always send her to high-price domains.
Recognizing an addiction can be harder than it seems. The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as “a chronic disease that affects the brain’s reward, motivation, and memory functions.”
So a significant number of people are not aware that they have relinquished their self-control to an addiction.
Alcoholics, smokers, gamblers will all insist – and probably believe – that they can quit “anytime they want to.”
It’s harder to recognize and deal with, say, eating disorders. Or needing to conform to your group. Especially when one almost universal characteristic of addiction is denial. “I don’t have a problem,” we insist.
Anne Wilson Shaef contended that our society, as a whole, promotes addiction. It encourages people to fling themselves, heart and soul, into their careers, their hobbies, their relationships.
She was prophetic. And she wrote before internet search algorithms capitalized on our weaknesses.
The algorithms that run internet search engines find out what you’re already hooked on, and give you more of it. I made the mistake, once, of clicking on “25 embarrassing wedding photos.” For weeks, every time I opened my Safari browser, I got invited to view embarrassing photos of beach beauties, brides, and celebrity boo-boos.
But search engines will never direct a conservative politician to a socialist manifesto. Or a hard-core evangelical Christian to a critical view of the Bible.
And they will never tell the teenagers ion the next booth to put away their cell phones.
Social media is based on fostering your existing addictions, whatever they are.
We live in an addictive society, Shaef insisted, where social pressures and corporate profits combine to promote addictive behaviour.
The first step in curing addictions is to recognize them. That’s what Anne Wilson Shaef did, 40 years ago.
When I started looking her up, 40 years later, I discovered that Shaef died Jan. 19, 2020 – two months before the COVID-19 pandemic turned so many of our social customs upside down. Perhaps this column is a belated tribute to her warnings about the addictions that we don’t know we have.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author andfreelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca