NRA trumpeting their own version of reality
Dear Editor:
People in the United States continue to pay a terrible price for their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
The latest Texas school shooting rampage with an assault rifle resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers. A few days later the National Rifle Association convention was held, also in Texas. Rather than acknowledge the fact that lax gun laws and excessive gun ownership played a part in the slaughter, the NRA chose to trumpet their own version of reality once again.
Citing mental health, rather than gun possession problems, as well as the need for even more guns to combat the bad people already carrying guns, was their way of explaining the problem.
What should be an issue of protecting children and other vulnerable people against gun violence, has become both political and self-serving for the NRA and gun manufacturers.
By way of political payments to government representatives in the U.S., these groups of pro-gun advocates are placing their own interests ahead of the lives of their citizens. Money rather than any partisan ideal is the driving force behind an effort which continues to result in murders which are unique to the United States.
Anti-gun protests and talk of stricter gun control will not change the minds of those with vested interests in continuing gun sales. Money is the issue and there is hope that money from anti-gun sources is beginning to have an effect. A bad guy without a gun cannot shoot a good guy.
John McLeod
Penticton
Spiller Road proposal will impact area negatively
Dear Editor:
Canadian Horizons has proposed a new plan for the Spiller Road property and has asked for OCP amendments and zoning changes (Herald, May 18).
It is a great opportunity for the developer to realize great financial gains but also for the city to create a suitable, sustainable housing area that fits into the delicate hillside environment of our precious Okanagan.
Although the plan has fewer units than the development proposed in 2021 and while Penticton needs more housing, it is still a huge plan which will impact the area negatively in various ways.
The increase in the amount of traffic is a risk for drivers and emergency vehicles as well as escape routes in case of fires. The “requirement for a new water reservoir, sewer line, and upgraded road infrastructure” will stress our city's water resources and greatly damage the sensitive environment. It is also very near the city’s landfill.
The green space in the design will restrict wildlife movement, and the plans would require a total clearcut of the acreage, potentially impacting species and watersheds and leaving us vulnerable to landslides.
There is no accommodation for a community garden or gathering area to create a place for residents to meet and share activities. Housing units are much too close together and do not adopt the “country residential character” in any way. The design is a typical suburb that does not fit with our modern ideology of healthful living.
This proposal will not provide housing within the reach of the majority of Penticton residents. Who is it for? Investors? Short- term rentals? What is the accommodation for units that would really offer shelter to low and medium income citizens who contribute so much to our city and have no where to live? Can the city require this accommodation in the discussion of the amendments requested by the developer? If not, why not?
And last but not least, the proposal at this stage does not state whether the buildings will all be electrically heated and cooled. Without strict guidelines from the city on requiring all new homes/buildings to not use fossil fuels, the City of Penticton will not be able to ever reach the CCAP emission reduction targets. “Natural” gas and
“Renewable Natural” gas still emit methane, nitrogen oxides, and other dangerous chemicals and are harmful to the health and the planet's future.
This Canadian Horizons proposal has a long way to go to fitting in to Penticton's OCP and vision for a sustainable, resilient future for people, other species, and our climate future.
Let’s work to design model communities and become the gem of the Okanagan.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
RDOS will be paying for Penticton bike lanes
Dear Editor:
Elvena Slump’s prodigious efforts to address recreational fee structures seems to have gained some traction (Herald, May 17). While offering congratulations on an anticipated review may we proffer information regarding a perhaps unnoticed previous victorious fiscal windfall.
Always eager to spend, the B.C. government has allowed the general public to “invest” some provincial tax revenue to assist in funding the vital bike path. Indirectly, and unwillingly, the periphery folk have thus already shared the expense of the pricey bike lane folly.
Without doubt the bike path user fees for non-residents will top the list, and the roughly 860 Gs will doubtlessly soon be recovered.
Jean Thomas
Okanagan Falls
Hostile energy policies of current government
Dear Editor:
It was wonderful to see the green up along the Okanagan Connector this spring. Thanks to cool weather and good moisture the Balsam Root and Saskatoon blossoms were more extravagant than ever. Birds were back and new cow-calf pairs were in the fields. That’s some of the best of Canada.
But a drive to Kamloops also lets you see some of the worst of Canada in our failing policies on resource and environmental issues.
Unending lines of tanker cars moving oil to the coast are stunning. It’s disturbing that those rail lines cling to the banks of the Thompson- Fraser Rivers where the risk of derailments and large scale pollution is high. Why don’t the environmentalists protest this perilous practice? Maybe it’s because there’s more money in blocking pipelines than trains.
Oil trains transit numerous communities and holocausts, like the one that devastated Lac Megantic, are a possibility. Trains were absolved from starting the fire that destroyed Lytton last summer.
Justin Trudeau simplistically chose to blame climate change instead; although there’s little evidence that climate can actually start fires.
You can also see the stumbling construction of the Trans-Mountain Pipeline which is a much safer way to move oil. Oil and gas are going to market for the foreseeable future, so it makes sense to move the product as safely as possible.
Hopefully, construction won’t be suspended for hummingbird nesting again this year. They seem better able to cope with moving trains than buried pipelines.
Why do we need to own this $21.4 billion pipeline? Private enterprise has built pipelines for the last 70 years, but refused to have anything to do with this boondoggle because of the hostile energy policies of the current government.
In spite of the government’s destructive policies, energy products are still our major export commodity. We’re cashing in on high oil prices right now, and could be a lot wealthier if we weren’t so devoted to suffocating our export potential. Unfortunately, we’re limited by the ideologically driven carpetbaggers from Quebec for the foreseeable future.
Now the Biden Administration wants more Canadian oil to relieve supply shortages and lower pump prices; as long as no more pipelines are involved. Let’s not get suckered down that path again, considering that cancellation of Keystone XL was Job No. 1 for Biden two years ago. Political exploitation of the climate is quite popular, but getting re-elected is even more important.
John Thompson
Kaleden
City council ignoring wishes of ‘residentials’
Dear Editor:
Millions of dollars flow through Penticton council’s hands. I suspect in time this becomes blasé. Easy come, easy go for everyone but residentials.
One example of this is the recent decision of council to ‘borrow’ from the electrical fund to finish the lake-to-lake bicycle route. As one councillor explained to me they were only borrowing this money; so I guess that is supposed to mean the fund is not being depleted. I have heard this kind of reasoning before.
You can’t borrow from the electric fund and claim you are not depleting it. It’s easy to shift numbers from one column to another.
But there is only one taxpayer and if you ‘borrow’ money from the electrical fund to spend that means you intend on paying it back which means more tax dollars leached from the pockets of hapless Residentials to replace those funds.
I am sure we all remember how our electrical bills rapidly increased as the previous council was determined to put infrastructure funds aside for needed future projects. Taxpayers naturally assumed that meant needed sewer; water and storm drain replacements and an increased electrical grid as consumption rises. This was all for a good cause as those funds would be there for expensive but necessary upgrades and repairs as needed.
However it doesn’t seem to have turned out that way: Infrastructure costs have turned into pet projects like bicycle lanes.
I attended the Penticton Vees homecoming parade. On Martin Street a group of cyclists passed me headed south towards Westminster. There must have been somewhere between 30 and 50 of them and they weren’t using the newly-installed bicycle lanes. They were using the full width of the driving lane so drivers were forced to follow behind.
Bicycle lanes are a feel-good project and just another obstruction to exasperate drivers by this ‘unfriendly to motorists’ council.
Subsequently, I heard from two different sources that bicycle clubs don’t like the bike lanes. They are too dangerous.
Go figure.
So it is not just a problem of lack of use it is also a problem of refusal of use.
Good value for the taxpayer some claim.
What do you think? Should all current council members running for re-election publicly commit if re-elected they will give up their vehicles and use busses; bicycles or walk for their next term.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Conservative hopeful on conservative podcast
Dear Editor:
It seems my recent letter indicating that Pierre Poilievre was making some left-wing folks nervous, hit a nerve. Long-time Justin super fan, Patrick MacDonald referenced said comment, in his letter in the May 26 edition indicating how terrified he was of the Conservative leadership hopeful.
He referenced Poilievre’s taking part in a podcast by right-wing podcaster, Dr, Jordan Peterson, insinuating that Peterson was a far-right conservative. I know it’s probably shocking to MacDonald that a Conservative candidate for the leadership of the Conservative party would go on a conservative podcast. He, of course dismisses Peterson’s opinions by stating he has little credibility amongst educated people.
I’m guessing MacDonald got his information from a smear report on CTV News where the reporter used a source who regularly calls Israel Nazis, to disparage both Peterson and Poilievre. I listened to the podcast and I agree with MacDonald. Folks should listen to it. They’ll get a clear take away that Poilievre is in fact nothing like Donald Trump.
MacDonald also referenced that Poilievre was reading a book by Peterson called “12 Rules for Life.” How dare he! Of course, we won’t mention his golden boy, Justin’s self admitted admiration of communist China along with the departed Trudeau family friend Fidel Castro. Nothing to see there, folks.
One point in the podcast that I noted was Poilievre’s indication that if elected prime minister, he would end government subsidies to media. Curious that.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Tough journey for this Conservative voter
Dear Editor:
Re: “I’m a wannabe Conservative supporter,” (Herald letters, May 28).
The letter from Lloyd Atkins reflects my sentiments entirely
I was a lifelong “Progressive”Conservative and was at the 1991 convention in Ottawa were I voted for Kim Campbell over Jean Charest
I even supported Stephen Harper for leader a few years later, but did not notice the progressive manta of the party disappeared for several years until I was forced to vote for Justin Trudeau in his first victory. We actually elected a Liberal
in Kelowna-Lake Country, Stephen Fuhr for the first time in 50 years, but even though he was a great MP he was defeated in the next election.
After eight years of Trudeau, I was alienated by many issues including restrictions regarding COVID border where I was forced to spend 14 days in quarantine even though fully vaccinated in the U.S. before coming back to Canada,
I found Erin O’Toole reasonable enough to vote Conservative again
In the next election I could probably vote for Jean Charest who I rejected in 1991, but would never vote for a party headed by Pierre Polivere.
Michael Smith
Kelowna