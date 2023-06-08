Church could become a cultural centre
Dear Editor:
Penticton United Church is to close in October. Rich in the art of stained glass windows, interior design features such as a balcony and open truss beams, it is also rich in community spirit and contribution to Penticton's growth.
When the school board did not renew the lease on the Shatford Cultural Centre, Penticton lost a venue that was home to many arts groups both performing and visual.
With encouragement from local arts groups, the United Church building could become another cultural centre.
The United Church is listed on the City of Penticton heritage register (2009). A heritage register provides formal recognition for heritage places. It is a planning tool, utilized by communities interested in integrating heritage conservation activities into local government land use planning processes, and it enhances the access to grant funding for heritage conservation projects.
Being on the register does not put a limit on changes to a heritage property when an owner may make a change to their historic place. Being on the register does not create a financial liability for a local government. This can only be done when there is a mutual agreement by the local government and the owner through a covenant placed on the property. Most often that request is done by the owner who sees the historic value to the greater community.
Benefits of historic preservation enhances public appreciation of the identity and character of a community. It facilitates public access to heritage information, providing a tool for delivery and eligibility for heritage programs and incentives.
Penticton needs a “one stop” cultural centre, here is the opportunity to create one. I suggest that those with a vested interest in both (a centre and preserving heritage) approach the city council with a well thought-out proposal to create such a place and to work with the property owners to do so.
There are many sources both federally and provincially through many variations on arts and heritage grants that can be accessed by the community.
Let city hall know how you feel and get the arts community to rally around this potential arts centre.
Randy Manuel
Penticton
Kudos to great staff at Lakeside
Dear Editor:
At last October's United Way Drive-Thru breakfast, I was one of the lucky attendees who won a special prize, in my case a free night’s accommodation at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
My wife and I made arrangements for that stay and, having checked into our room and unpacked, we quickly put on our swimming things and headed to the indoor pool and hot tub, where we spent a leisurely half hour or so enjoying the facilities. We then returned to our room planning then to shower and relax before dinner.
When we went to shower, there were some major problems with leakage. It was probably close to 20 minutes later that there was a knock on our door and one of the front desk staff handed me a set of keys and said we had to move into the next door room. Still in our swim costumes, we had to repack our small suitcase, then move next door, where we had our showers and unpacked the suitcase.
When at home the following day, I wrote to the general manager of the resort indicating our disappointment with our brief stay, and that no one had apologized. I sent the letter via Canada Post and a few days later had a call from Justine Bell who said that the resort would make it up to us by giving us another free night’s stay and this time in one of the best lakeview rooms. She also offered us a bottle of wine when we would check in.
We stayed there last Monday and so enjoyed the stay and the special attention which was given to us by the staff and especially the gentleman who delivered the wine. And, as a bonus, he brought us a large charcuterie platter with grilled vegetables, some fruit, many different cheeses and cold sliced meats, together with a bowl of crackers.
This was totally unexpected, and when we checked out on Tuesday morning, I met Ms. Bell and expressed our thanks for making my birthday on May 29th. It was very special.
I can only say that Justine Bell is the type of employee that I only wish more businesses have. She is a credit to Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Robert Mason
Summerland
Elected officials should be neutral
Dear Editor:
Taxpayer-supported entities should never be supporting special interest groups of any kind. This creates segregation, discrimination, inequality and discontent among the significant majority in support of a very small minority.
For instance, one day is designated for Canada Day and another to honour our veterans’ sacrifices for our freedom, but an entire month is set aside for Pride.
And taxpayers are expected to allow their insignia on taxpayer paid uniforms.
The duty of the state for neutrality, states that neutrality must be upheld by elected officials and done without favour and in compliance with the law. Special rights for one group to infringe on the rights of all others is divisive and unlawful. By expressing no preference, the state preserves a neutral state, free of discrimination and everyone is treated equally.
It is time for elected officials and other individuals who have supported the 2SLGBTQ+ agenda, likely with good intentions, do their research and cease and desist capitulating to special demands of the few over the rights of the many.
Therefore it is reasonable only municipal, provincial and federal flags be flown or displayed in all public spaces, to maintain unity, peace and respect of equal rights of all the people according to the rule of law. And that the voice of reason, rationale and common sense prevail,
Teri McKnight
Penticton
Armageddon of B.C. healthcare
Dear Editor:
Why is our Health Minister so defensive about his promotion of legalized drugs in this province?
Can he not see that it is driving an emergency room and first responders crisis in this province? And was he not the one who falsified documents to protect a former premier? We have never had a health ministry so embroiled in controversy and kerfuffle.
Now he is sending patients to Washington state all expenses paid because over the last five years he has been so inept in proper planning?
This is truly the armageddon of healthcare in this province!
Robert Halpenny
Kelowna
