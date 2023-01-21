Bike lane barriers added safety feature
Dear Editor:
I have lived in Penticton for 40-plus years and have lived on the South Main bike route for 22 years.
I have no “special interest” in the new bike lanes but I thought I might share my experience with that existing bike lane route.
When I first moved into my home on South Main Street my young family could not afford a vehicle, as is true with many people.
I rode my bike to work in the downtown area five days a week, nine-10 months a year for several years and ran errands with kids in tow in a chariot.
It wasn’t until my kids were in preschool that we needed to purchase a cheap, used jalopy of a vehicle.
Even then I continued to ride my bike to work downtown for years.
The only negative thing I encountered was people in vehicles driving in the bike lane, and they still do, daily, so I can see why when planning the new route they opted for barriers.
Now we can argue about the route not being perfect or about the barriers being a bit much, but a bike lane is something that even as a fairweather cyclist I can appreciate and see the positive impact it will have. And, as an adult, I can appreciate learning from mistakes and knowing time is not a single picture.
I have seen more and more people use the bike lane on South Main for many years and I am sure ridership will continue to increase especially with the trend in electric bikes, mobility scooters and skateboarding as just a few examples.
It’s interesting that Coun. Amelia Boultbee is OK with putting money into “ridership” and “lessons learned’ reviews but not OK with putting money into looking into what a Car-40 program would cost. We know that both our RCMP and fire responders are exhausted and unable to keep up, which is when dangerous mistakes can be made and has an impact on their mental health.
So Amelia Boultbee does not speak for me. As someone involved in what’s going on in the community I didn’t feel like I was blindsided by the bike lanes, I don’t feel held hostage. I’d personally rather the bike lanes be completed and money be used to investigate a Car-40 program over looking into bike lane ridership, a project that will see increased use.
I look forward to spring when my aging self can hop on my bike and cruise the town. It will be good for my health, good for my bank account and good for the environment which is important to myself and my kids.
Kristine Lee
Penticton
Cycling critics live in siloed selfishness
Dear Editor:
Having seen many safe bike lane protest letters continuing in the local newspapers leads me to state why I’m so fed up and done with their siloed selfishness.
These privileged pollsters seem to believe they are the only ones whose mobility matters, that cyclists safety is of no matter in a city where the motorists frequently make cycling risky, we are forced to seek safety on sidewalks against our preference for a safe ride with a smooth lane without bumping along and we don’t want to constantly feel afraid of the next driver, the next vehicle that could kill or maim us for life.
On top of these high risks and proven harms, have these thoughtless drivers who hate cyclists have obviously no mind for anyone else’s safety?
Is the road, in their limited thinking or caring only intended for them? Or should we ensure they are allowed to keep dominating our transportation, enabled to continue decades of pollution spewing desires for their fast transportation and frightening cyclists not able to use a working bike lane or use the completing bike lanes?
Do they act responsibly to decreased their gas pollution?
Do they even realize that cycling is health promoting, while their extended bellys expand as they sit behind their steering wheel at the fast food vendor?
Should we start bashing all the drivers’ driving problems, or calculate the amount of cost to health, hospital and disability programs; or the cost to their victims via the trauma, loss of pleasure and ability to travel free of fuel and pollution?
Do they seriously consider that our safety is also vital as it is to be assured?
From my observations, it’s questionable as to the citizens genetic ties to CroMagnums based on these exclusive selfish opinions.
You’d think as a community member with privileges that enable their freedoms, that principles of mindfulness and caring for each other that they’d be beating the drums for this city’s extensive work, ensuring all residents are safe.
Meanwhile, we cyclists at the very least are ensuring we are healthier in mind and body, are not polluting and we are also exercising to not waste doctor, hospital and healthcare dollars due to poor safety practices.
How can they even whine like this where they act without any thought to their part, their responsibility after all we are supposedly a friendly inviting community … or did I get that wrong?
Leda Carter
Penticton
Summerland needs better roads, not a pool
Dear Editor:
Re: “Minister visits mayors from South Okanagan,” (Penticton Herald, Jan. 20).
I couldn’t help but notice that when our two mayors Doug Holmes and Erin Trainer had lunch with the new Minister of Municipal Affairs, the ministerial mandate mentioned affordable housing (Toni Boot called it “attainable”), safer communities, improved healthcare and a sustainable, clean, fair economy.
Nice safe motherhood issues.
It's good that a walking tour was taken through our present, old, rundown town falling apart, almost condemned recreation centre, so the new minister could form her own conclusions.
I missed- reading anything, however, about the abysmal state of roads in Summerland so one can easily surmise that a new $60 million pool to replace the one we already have is a greater priority than the roads we might use to get to it.
I also did not read anything about the hospital we used to have, the medical clinic we used to have and the lab which we still have, occasionally...when it can be staffed.
Doubtless there is a formula somewhere that would give us some idea as to how many kilometers of asphalt we could get for $60 million.
Who paid for lunch?
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Two minutes results in fine of $111.50
Dear Editor:
I guess it’s called live and learn, but never thought I would have to deal with sneaky.
I stopped my car but with the engine running (though hard to tell as it is electric) stepped out to look around the corner to see if there was another spot closer to my destination. Elapsed time was probably less than two minutes. Got back in my car and parked elsewhere.
Several days later when driving, I needed to use my wiper blades. It was then that I noticed a white piece of paper folded lengthwise under the wiper blades on the passenger side of my car.
It turned out to be a ticket for stopping in that spot, stating that I “abandoned my car.” If I hadn’t used my wipers it is highly likely I wouldn’t have noticed it for days or weeks due to the positioning of the paper.
I emailed the company and explained what had happened and their answer was if I didn’t pay the $111.50 fine, it would be sent to a collection agency and ruin my credit score.
Sharing this experience with friends I was told to watch out, that if they find my car and tow it I would end up having to pay towing and storage to get it back.
This made me wonder, are they so hard up to make a buck they follow cars around just waiting to pounce with a ticket should the opportunity arise. What if someone steps out of their car for just one minute to assist a fellow human being who
perhaps is in need of help – and why do they place the ticket on the passenger side instead of their driver’s side where it could be more readily seen?
How many others are out there getting tickets such as those who innocently stepped out of their vehicle for a minute or two and ended up getting this stiff fine?
I have lived in Kelowna for more than 30 years and have never run into a situation like this. Sharing this experience with a friend who lives close to Mission Park, I asked what she thought of the parking situation when she goes shopping in that area.
Her answer? “I never shop there. I go to Rutland (where I used to live) and do my shopping there – it’s easier and the parking is much better.”
Melanie Berg
Kelowna