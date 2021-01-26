PPPS offers logical option
Dear Editor:
As president of Protect Penticton Parks Society (formerly Save Skaha Park), I am writing about the East Skaha Park.
The City has been busy with their community engagement on this matter to which I took two of the three workshops. There are several perspectives regarding the dragonboat house and the marina, I will first address the dragonboat house.
Peter Osborne of PPPS has been working on his design for the boathouse and the landscape surrounding it for two years. He spoke with the dragonboaters to what their needs were and together, they came up with his current design which includes a clubhouse, boat storage and office upstairs in the 1,000-foot mezzanine. This building is insulated and has been designed to become a multi -purpose building for all seasons. The design estimate is $270,000.
The City’s building is a landform design for a non-insulated building which appears to be only a boat storage for the cost of $400,000. Peter’s design includes what he calls a wall of pride where the community can pay to buy wall blocks with their name in support our parks. As well, there is government funding to make this building solar heated. If anyone wants to view an actual design (not on paper design) can contact Peter at 250-492-3713. His address is 76 Huth Ave.
As for the marina, the options the City gave to the public are as follows: corporate funding with a long-term lease, taxpayers and other.
Let’s address these options, we all know what and where corporate will take this futuristically. The taxpayers, when residents see this cost burdened to be shouldered by them, their automatic response will be to put this cost onto someone else.
The other option was “other.”
I chose “other” because what many people do not realize is the City brings in annually $65 million. The other is, this is City property, they have this money in the bank to pay for the upgrades to the marina as well in the past have not chosen to maintain the upgrade all along.
The heavy dollar cost the City presents is meant to scare people to look for funding elsewhere, if broken down properly and over time and managed properly, it is less scary.
Karen Brownlee
Penticton
City should support CH development
Dear Editor:
Canadian Horizons is in the final process of obtaining City Council approval for a housing project on more than 120 acres on Spiller Road. As a decades-long resident of Spiller Road and a past member of the City of Penticton Agricultural Advisory Committee, I am asking City Council to support the Canadian Horizons development.
No agricultural-use designated land is being used for the CH development. This is vastly different from the proposed biosolids site on Spiller Road, which is all agricultural land — a project which I strongly oppose.
The CH site was earmarked for residential growth in the city’s Official Community Plan. This project has reconfigured itself in response to public concern for wildlife corridors and other issues, many times.
The current iteration of the development would benefit the tax base and help to grow our local economy.
On June 24, 2020, I wrote a letter to the Herald where I said the CH development could be problematic. Since then, I have had meetings with CH developers, who have promised a 50-meter buffer between existing Spiller Road residences and that the development would assist in bringing water to our neighborhood.
With these assurances, I am supporting the development and City Council should as well, for two reasons: firstly, the project will lessen a serious wildfire safety issue on Spiller Road, and secondly, the development will bring much-needed residential housing and tax benefits to all Pentictonites.
The loss of this project would mean the loss of work that could last for several years, and the loss of a significant new tax base. The city tax loss on 300 homes per year would be enormous.
To fail to support the development is to signal to all that Penticton is not a growing economy, and don’t bring your money or jobs here.
A 2013 BEHR Energy Services report outlined how the lack of fire hydrants on Spiller Road poses a serious fire safety issue. While there are 900 hydrants throughout the city, none can be found on Spiller Road, despite the numerous fires at the landfill, and the history of fires on Spiller Road.
The BEHR report noted that the fire hazard around Spiller Road is “maximum risk, high probability and high consequence”.
Turning away a development that seeks to use currently unusable land to its highest and best use, would be a failure of leadership and imagination.
Steve Boultbee
Penticton
Vets should provide emergency service
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton needs 24-7 veterinarian service,” by Trina Murray (Herald, Jan. 21).
I agree, having a veterinarian on call 365 days a year should be mandatory. Animals do not get hurt or sick on an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. time frame.
The amount of money I have put in their pockets with my last two dogs probably put my vet’s children through school, along with a new motorhome.
So please, put out a little effort and rotate on weekends and holidays like a regular hospital does where the doctors take turns being on-call. Please offer after-hours emergency service. Most people would be thrilled.
Phyliss Ewing
Penticton
Some seniors unable to drive to Kelowna
Dear Editor:
Could someone please explain why we have no after-hour emergency veterinary services in Penticton?
Seems reasonable that a rotating on-call system can work.
Over the years, we have met many of the vets who practice in Penticton. These doctors are all kind and love animals.
Each and every one of them owns one or more pets themselves.
Please ask yourself, then, if you were not a veterinarian and your trusting pet was in urgent need of one, how frustrated you would feel if you couldn’t get them the help they needed so badly.
When these emergency calls come in, they are usually a matter of life or death. So, I am asking all veterinarians to consider an after-hour, rotating, call system for your loyal buddies.
I feel especially bad for those pet owners (i.e. seniors), with no form of transportation to get to Kelowna.
This has to mean they must watch their pet, family member, experience hours of pain and suffering.
That is so sad.
Adrienne Murphy
Penticton
Incompetents still get a golden handshake
Dear Editor:
Am I alone or is anyone else appalled by the government’s inaction with regards to the amount of money laundering that was occurring for years at B.C.’s casinos?
I can’t believe how long this was actually going on when the provincial government, as well as other organizations of authority, knew this was happening according to newly-revealed evidence.
What irks me the most is the fact that these politicians and other individuals in high- level management positions are never held accountable.
They still get the most generous “golden handshakes” and their life goes on.
You just have to look at the article from The Herald a few months back showing the retirement packages these individuals will be getting or are getting.
You’ll shake your head in disbelief.
I realize that being a “good politician” is challenging work, but when something so wrong occurs under their watch there should be consequences.
Remember one thing; we the taxpaying citizens ultimately end up inheriting their screw-ups. This “major screw-up” reflects in many other areas.
It’s no wonder that we “Joe and Jane Common Citizen” are so dissolutioned and discussed with many “Trump-like” narcissistic people in these organizations.
Something has to change.
Wayne Murphy
Penticton
Lack of compassion for less-fortunate
Dear Editor:
I read in the local press that Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki feels we have more than our share of supportive housing for the homeless, and that he is curious about why BC Housing hasn’t first consulted with city council or surrounding residents before working to provide additional supportive housing.
Perhaps he doesn’t understand that the goal of BC Housing is to provide housing first, and that one thing not in that list of goals is to sustain political popularity. If we were to wait for popularity to be the guiding light in community health, we could now be even further from the mark already being missed.
Mayor Vassilaki suggests BC Housing is just putting a Band-Aid on the homelessness problem.
I don’t think housing qualifies as a Band-Aid. It is actually closer than we realize to be at the root of the problem. Perhaps by providing housing to the homeless, we are getting closer to a sense of home, not house.
It may also be that the Band-Aid allows us to still remain at a preferred distance from those who come with baggage to our secure doors.
We haven’t quite gotten to the point where we want to welcome these fellow human beings. That would be getting closer to the sense of home, where one feels actually loved, not merely tolerated and conveniently shelved, absent from view.
Our mayor points out the shortage of truly affordable housing in our city, and I totally agree with him on that.
I believe we are a community of people, not things, and that our decisions need a broader focus, one which not only includes the perspective of those in business, but also sees needs not readily apparent on a ledger.
All of the humans in our community have basic needs, and those needs are within our scope of responsibility.
We are privileged to be on whatever upside we occupy, and we can welcome those less privileged to enjoy their lives beyond the pale of a destitute and meager survival.
Knowing the “why” precedes the solution to “how.”
Barry Salaberry
Penticton