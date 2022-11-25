Print editions of The Daily Courier and Penticton Herald were delayed arriving Thursday due to a police incident on the Coquihalla Highway.
The Herald and Courier have printed at an affiliate facility in the Lower Mainland since 2020. Papers are transported nightly to the Okanagan, generally via the Coquihalla.
Police were searching for three suspects who fled in a stolen vehicle. The Dodge Ram 2500 truck, stolen in Coquitlam, was later stuck in a sideroad and the suspects fled on foot. One was in possession of a firearm.
In the interest of caution, the highway was closed for several hours and more than a dozen construction workers were evacuated from a nearby worksite. The three suspects were later located and arrested without incident.
Our management apologizes for the disruption in service. We appreciate your patience and the support of our drivers and carriers. We also thank B.C. Highway Patrol and Merritt RCMP for keeping everybody safe.
Meanwhile, Merritt RCMP is asking any witnesses with dash-camera video, or who were near the area of Juliet Bridge at the time of the incident to contact them at 250-378-4262.
—————
It was the Okanagan’s answer to The Traveling Wilburys.
An all-star trio recorded a 50-second jingle for “doublejack,”(sic) an online charity gaming site. The project came to life in the most unlikely of places, a memorial jam at Clancy’s Pub in Penticton where the three parties met.
Bill Bogaardt (The Brothers Bogaardt) from Penticton wrote a track and recruited the services of vocalist Ted Okos (Doug and the Slugs), who has ties to Kelowna, and guitarist/producer Ray Roper (Stonebolt), who now makes his home in Peachland. Bill’s brother Archie, best known for guesting on The Lion Sleeps Tonight with the likes of Ben Waters and Matt Anderson, added back-up vocals.
“What I’m most proud of is this is being used to promote the philanthropic platform for doubejack,” said Bogaardt. “The jingle just came into my mind, I wrote it in 15 minutes and this has always been one of my dreams to support charities worldwide.”
Roper, the lead guitarist with Stonebolt during their heyday, enjoyed success with “I Will Still Love You,” which hit No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the late ‘70s, a time when Canadian music didn’t dominate the U.S. scene. Roper still participates in Stonebolt reunions and is a regular with the Heart tribute band Barracuda. He operates his own recording studio at his home in Peachland and enjoys working with other musicians.
“We had all kinds of ideas, I edited it, put the guitars and some vocals on it and brought it to where it is. I like that it’s thick and ballsy and it gets the message across,” Roper said.
To hear the song visit: doublejack.club or you can find it on YouTube at: “doublejack is giving back.”
Or you may open this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGdQ-f_JArY
—————
My prediction. When the Penticton Vees finally lose a game, it will be to a team with a losing record.
—————
Of all the light-ups in the South Okanagan, Summerland has the best one. Their annual Festival of Lights celebration goes tonight beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. Dress in warm clothing.
———
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca