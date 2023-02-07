Cleland outpricing community groups
Dear Editor:
I attended Princess Margaret School’s Little Shop of Horrors musical.
It was an excellent play with talented students.
The problem is they have to perform in a small, uncomfortable place because the City of Penticton prefers to let the Cleland sit empty instead of giving a talented groups a break on the rent.
The Venables Theatre in Oliver is in constant use as the Cleland used to be.
Could someone please explain to me how this makes any sense.
Evelyn Callaghan
Penticton
Politicians ignoring doctor shortage
Dear Editor:
Too bad our politicians do not understand what’s wrong with our medical system. They are under the misunderstanding that money will correct the many ills.
The truth is our politicians are not reading or hearing what the real problem is. We do not have enough educated people to fill our medical system needs. Today they should be making sure that on Sept. 1 all of our universities are opening thousands of seats to train our doctors and nurses.
It has been 14 years since the politicians learned of the shortages. They should have clued in by now.
Those who start in September will graduate, at the earliest, in 2027. For some specialist degrees, not until 2031.
In the meantime, how many of the practising professionals will retire or quit because of lack of support by governments?
We do not allow foreign doctors and nurses in unless they go to a Canadian university to get re-educated.
And the politicians will still be doing nothing. Shame on all of them.
The military is in the same situation and no word out of Ottawa about it improving.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
Ryga Centre has space available
Dear Editor:
The George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre at 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland is a valuable community resource.
The building, owned by the District of Summerland, is the home of the Summerland Community Arts Council, a vibrant and active organization that provides opportunities to create, connect, and contribute to the local economy.
Space within the building is available to the public on a rental basis.
Currently, these spaces which can accommodate from a few to many participants are being used, for example, for exercise and health-related activities, social gatherings, and business workshops and conferences.
For information about renting space call 250-494-4494, email admin@summerlandarts.com or drop by the office.
Susan McIver, vice-president
Summerland Community Arts Council
We lost the war on drugs years ago
Dear Editor:
As I see, our leaders in Victoria finally threw in the towel on the war on drugs. I once wrote one of the gurus in Victoria to legalize all the drugs and make them available on prescription. He politely sent me back a letter, claiming that: “We are on the right track in the War on Drugs.”
All those years, I believe it must be some 40-plus years ago, we were on the right track, but we lost the war anyway and now we have to change course and finally do the right things.
I always said, if drugs are cheap, the dealers have no incentives to make someone addictive. The dealers usually give you a few free samples of whatever they are selling.
I personally have no idea what all those terms are, because I have never even tried to smoke a joint. The market literally has to be flooded with the bad stuff, because then nobody wants it.
I suggested once to spread the cannabis seeds with a helicopter all over the place and make in grow-like weeds everywhere. If drugs were given on prescription, even for free, no one in their clear mind would go to the doctor and get themselves prescribed opium.
Of course, we have to put the brakes on doctors, so that they do not become the dealers. I am glad, that in Victoria someone finally seen the light.
Otto Sturhahn
Penticton
Older generation lacks solutions
Dear Editor:
So Paul Crossley’s answer is to punch down (Herald letters, Feb. 3). Seems that’s the only thing his generation knows how to do, frankly.
Lead the way.
James Carter
Penticton
Where’s Granny when we need her?
Dear Editor:
Top Gunner Tom Cruise never shot a trial balloon down because it didn’t have a happy face or was searching for a acceptable U.S. debt ceiling.
The leadership of both China and United States should be taken behind the woodshed by their respective Grannies and given a severe incentive earful of “Smarten up!”
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
The wise words of Judge Judy
Dear Editor:
My wife watches American TV Judge Judy faithfully, who blabs, “My opinion is the only one that counts.”
In my opinion, which doesn’t matter, politicians all suffer the same disease.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla