No consideration to small business
Dear Editor:
I read that Grizzly Excavating has been awarded a $10.5 million contract to build the point intersection (Herald, April 26).
This is arrogance by the mayor and most of city council.
There are letters still being sent to the Editors of both The Herald and Western News against this last section and the bike lanes in general.
I believe the majority of taxpayers would have been OK with the painted lanes because drivers of motor vehicles could move over, if required, for emergencies, deliveries, etc.
There has been no consideration for the concerns of the owners of South Main Market and access to the Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, especially at election time.
This was poor planning.
Also, in the April 25 Herald, I learned council is giving bike racks away to encourage more cyclists and the Fairview townhouse proposal is being brought back for review after the previous council revoked it because it crossed the bike lanes.
As there are few cyclists using the bike lanes, council should look at this again.
Keith Sollitt
Penticton
Trudeau drops ball on Sudan evacuations
Dear Editor:
Sudan. This is yet another disaster.
But regarding evacuation of their people, France and Britain got moving very quickly; the latter flying their people directly home to Stanstead Airport (London).
Meanwhile in Canada, two of the cabinet ministers are saying: “There was poor communication at every level, including governments’’ —well, get it fixed.
They were debating the subject daily and feeling good when just 45 Canadians got out safely, not to Canada, but to Nairobi via somewhere else; and their original list said 1,600 Canadians were waiting. How do they eventually reach Canada — a flight of some 22 hours
And, yet again, where was our wonder boy P.M.? Jetting round the world with another promise and another photo call to show his new hairstyle — yes, really, dyed jet-black now, and waiting to grow the knob on top.
Many of the hopeful evacuees seen on TV seem to be of Sudanese extraction and live and work there, so how do they have Canadian passports/identities?
And if the financial pot isn’t empty, I guess the Canadian taxpayers will be up for help in yet another location.
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Former mayor says, ‘do the right thing’
Dear Editor:
The opinion I am offering is substantiated by my service as a council member for well over a decade.
I learned many valuable lessons during my term in office, but one seems relevant at this time. The voters expect balanced thinking and a balanced approach to the delivery of services.
I do not believe this is happening currently. I do believe Council has delivered what the cycling community expects of them. It is now time to balance their approach in serving other community partners.
The proposed repairs to the existing bike lane on South Main Street serve to continue the discord on this entire subject. Council now needs to focus on what the needs of the rest of the community are.
The South Main Market is a key service provider in the Skaha Lake precinct. They appear to be good corporate citizens not only meeting the needs of their customers but also by contributing to the tax base, promoting a quality service in this area and being a supportive community partner. Every day during the school year, students from Princess Margaret School can be seen coming and going from the Market. The extended hours of operation are valuable to the families and retirees that live in the area.
Why would Council make a decision that could potentially bring a family business to a close? Why would you do that Council? Will you be able to live with the impact caused in making a decision that could take away someone’s livelihood?
I believe there is still time to make this right. Do the right thing Council! Make the right decision for all shareholders of our community and stop this unbalanced approach to spending taxpayer dollars.
Beth Campbell
Penticton
Send public servants to Canadian military
Dear Editor:
Everyone deserves a fair wage, and we’ve enshrined the right to strike for this. But there are more ways to skin a cat than across the board wage increases.
The size of the Federal Public Service has increased by an astonishing 79,000 over the past eight years. That’s 32 percent. Presumably, this is to administer the fruits of expanded socialism and to manage the additional controls and regulations which the government has devised for us. Considering their addiction to big government, you’d think the Liberals would treat their bureaucrats more generously.
One solution would be to eliminate most of these 79,000 additional positions and to spread their wages among the remaining federal employees. In spite of expanding the public service, the government has spent millions on outside consultants and contract services which were previously performed by government employees.
It makes no sense.
The military has a deficit of 16,000 people for a variety of reasons; including poor pay and conditions of service. The bloat of the public service, concurrent with the starvation of the Canadian Forces, speaks volumes about our national priorities. Justin Trudeau just confirmed this by telling NATO that he had no intention of ever meeting our defence spending obligations.
How about a voluntary move of civil servants (call it a just transition like the planned shift of oil workers to more environmentally-worthy jobs) to the military? They could keep their pay, benefits and pensions while providing a vital service for their country. All civil servants should be encouraged to apply; the Canadian Forces needs many more people than allowed by the current personnel ceiling.
Money isn’t everything. The government could motivate people by appealing to old fashioned ideas of patriotism, service and sacrifice. In an uncertain world most nations look to their soldiers, not their bureaucrats.
People would need to pass military psychological and health standards, but there are no age, gender or ethnic restrictions for military service. Indeed, the military encourages greater diversity, and now tolerates deviations in personal appearance and grooming which were once unthinkable. Just suit up and show up for morning PT to work off the jiggle.
No working from home though; and no unions, bargaining or strikes either. When it’s time to pick up your rifle and pack and move out, you pick up your rifle and pack and prepare to meet your destiny.
John Thompson
Kaleden
A clinical description, not a poetic image
Dear Editor:
Re: Focus on Faith column, “Doubting Thomas on the eighth day” (April 15).
Pastor Phil Collins writes: “The Second Sunday of Easter is the weekend that occurs after Easter Sunday. In the Gospel of John, we read that doubting Thomas, on the eighth day, encountered the risen Christ, having all his doubts dispelled.”
Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins is one of the world's most famous atheists.
From his article, Is Science a Religion? (The Humanist, Jan./Feb. 1997): “Doubting Thomas ... required evidence. Perhaps he should be the patron saint of scientists.”
What Dawkins conveniently omits: when Thomas put his finger in Jesus’s hands — where the nails had been — and put his hand into Jesus’s side, he accepted it.
By contrast, atheists such as Dawkins are adamantly closed-minded to any evidence for a theistic worldview.
Also in 1997, National Review published The Bethsaida Miracle (Jesus healing a blind man) by D. Keith Mano (1997), in which he recounts the two-stage process Jesus used to restore a man's vision, recorded in Mark, Chapter 8.
Mano also mentions neurologist Oliver Sacks’ 1995 book, An Anthropologist on Mars, in which he describes 50-year-old Virgil, blind since childhood, but having had “successful” eye surgery.
Mano writes: “And the blind man (in what I had always considered a poetic image) replied to Jesus, ‘I see men as trees, walking.’
“That is not a poetic image. It is a clinical description. Like Virgil, the Bethsaida blind man can now see, but he cannot yet make sense of what he is
seeing. Tree and man run together, as did trunk and tree-top for Virgil. (Both men could see movement because, according to Sacks, motion and color are inherent in the brain; they need not be learned or relearned.)
“All this, moreover, is not surprising to Jesus. He knows, it would seem, that a newly healed blind man has neither depth perception nor the ability to synthesize shape and form. The blind man's brain must first be recalibrated: must be taught (in one miraculous instant) what you and I have known since childhood — how to see.”
Mano continues: “So Jesus heals the blind man for a second time. ‘After that he put his hands again upon his eyes, and made him look up: and he was restored, and saw every man clearly.’”
He concludes: “As far as I can judge, this is irrefutable evidence that a miracle did occur at Bethsaida.... A faker, not knowing about post-blind syndrome, would have reported that Jesus had given him perfect vision.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Task force reeks of conflict of interest
Dear Editor:
Re: “Volunteers picked for city committees, task forces,” (Herald, April 26).
On behalf of the Okanagan Historical Society, Penticton Branch, we are concerned that the City of Penticton recently failed to follow its own Terms of Reference when selecting community members and appointing them to the recently formed Official Community Housing Review Task Force Committee. The Task Force will be making changes to the original language and intent of our OCP (Official Community Plan) which was recently completed in August 2019 less than four years ago.
It appears that, despite the City setting its own parameters to appoint a balanced set of members in the varied backgrounds, they failed to include representations from arts, culture heritage and transportation, nor did they include a senior or a youth/to the Task Force.
It is important to note that there were 43 people who applied for thirteen positions, so this was an excellent opportunity for City Council to select community members that more fairly and equitably reflect a wide range of background from Penticton population base.
Further to this,six of the 13 members are directly involved in development and/or construction within the City of Penticton.
This appears to be a direct conflict of interest as these voting members make up the largest contingent on the committee and can benefit from any changes they may make with regard to building proposals and development.
City council needs to appoint community members to committees that reflect a broad cross section representation of Penticton residents. To do anything less than this undermines their decision making process and credibility
The City of Penticton’s vision statement; is: “A vibrant, resilient and healthy waterfront city focused on safety, liveability and vibrancy.”
If you ignore and leave out arts, culture and heritage, you have no vibrancy.
For anyone who would like to attend the first meeting of the new task force, the meeting is this Wednesday May 3 at 430 p.m. in person or via zoom.
Randy Manuel
Penticton
Being fly on the wall with Trudeau and VW
Dear Editor:
I don’t know why our brilliant prime minister says he doesn’t think much about economics. He just accomplished a brilliant financial coup, by convincing VW to set up a $7 billion EV battery plant in vote rich Ontario. He only had to throw in 14 billion Canadian tax dollars.
I imagine the negotiations went something like this: “Hey Klaus, how would you like to build your batteries in Canada? We’ve got lots of minerals and stuff.”
“Sorry Justin, a plant like that will cost us $7 billion. That’s just too risky of an investment.”
“Come on Klaus, we are forcing every Canadian to buy an EV, whether they like it or not. How could it go wrong? We’ll even give you the $7 billion!”
“No, sorry, but at VW, we are in business to make money. You know, like how we scammed you on our vehicle emissions a few years back.”
“Klaus, did I say $7 billion? I meant $14 billion. You can make a profit without putting a shovel in the ground.”
“OK then, Justin. You drive a hard bargain. By the way, where do you get you socks?”
Anyway, once again I’m impressed with our brilliant PM’s economic aptitude. To think, those 3,000 jobs only cost Canadians $4.3 million each. I can't wait for the rest of this Just Transition.
Andy Richards
Summerland