I want to remind you that there is nothing too small for God’s love.
From the moment I became a Christian in the early 1980s, I became aware of Corrie Ten Boom and her remarkable story.
She and her family were watchmakers, a working-class family in Amsterdam. Her family, being devoted believers, chose to illuminate the dark years of the Gestapo with acts of kindness and courage.
They renovated their family home so they could hide Jewish families, creating hidden rooms. They believed this was their Christian duty, to care and protect as the Gestapo were ruthlessly rounding up and forcefully taking Jews to concentration camps.
Some 800 Jews were saved because of the family’s selfless bravery.
The family were caught and eventually transported to Ravensbrück concentration camp for political prisoners. When Connie Ten Boom speaks about Effectual prayer in her recorded sermons, I sit up and listen.
She declared these powerful words, “There’s nothing too great for God’s power and nothing too small for God’s love. I learned that in the difficult class of life’s school. When you are in a difficult class, you learn much, especially when the teacher is good. And my teacher was the Holy Spirit.”
Corrie would tell people about catching a cold while living in a concentration camp. Her sister Betsie told her to pray and ask God for help — Corrie laughed! Betsie, however, prayed for God to give Corrie a handkerchief.
A simple, practical prayer. After she said “Amen,” a friend arrived and gave Corrie a gift of a handkerchief.
“How in the world did you know that I needed a handkerchief?,” asked Corrie.
Her friend replied, “There was a voice in my heart who said bring a handkerchief to Corrie Ten Boom.”
Corrie continued, “Can you understand what a handkerchief tells you in such a moment? That there is a Father in heaven who hears it when on a very small planet, the earth,
someone of his children prays for an impossible small thing, for a hankie, and that Father in heaven tells one of his other children — give a handkerchief to Corrie Ten Boom.”
As we consider how we can be God’s hands and feet, let’s listen for the promptings in our minds and respond, and you just might be responding to someone’s whispered prayer. There is nothing too big, or small for God.
In over 30 years of ministry, I have observed that even in the darkest of situations, it is the tiniest of things that bring a spark of light and hope.
An encouraging text message you receive while attending a sick family member, an unexpected card, a cake delivered to your door.
How will you respond?
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.
This column appears in our weekend edition.