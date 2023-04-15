Incorporation will cost taxpayers big dollars
Dear Editor:
Re: “Province picks boundaries for OK Falls incorporation study,” by Joe Fries (Herald, Page 1, April 11).
So let me see if I have this right.
So far, we have spent $80,000 taxpayer dollars, to define the boundaries of the “town” of Okanagan Falls, as they would like to see incorporated.
This map was submitted to the Provincial Government for approval as the area to be incorporated. The Provincial Government advised to restrict the area for further study, as it may be easier to start with a smaller area to incorporate, then maybe enlarge the area at a later date.
Now that the new boundaries have been defined, the Provincial Government has “granted” another $150,000 taxpayer dollars in three installments: $60,000 taxpayer dollars to study incorporation, $60,000 taxpayer dollars for public engagement, and a further $30,000 for an assessment of the roads.
This work is to be carried out by a “consultant and a 12-person group” and submitted by March 2025!
In a survey of residents who responded to the question of boundaries for incorporation, they stated that 511 people responded, with 23% against the thought of incorporation, at a cost of $80,000. Is this a good use of our tax dollars?
Is an almost $250,000 to study if there is an appetite to incorporate our little pond going to be enough so that a little fish from a larger pond can then become the big fish in our little pond?
And, if by chance they do get incorporation pushed through, has anyone considered the costs?
A mayor will have to be elected, an office built or purchased for him to perform his duties in, then he will need a secretary. A group of councilors will also need to be elected and paid for their service. Then we will also be responsible for the upkeep of our roads, sewers and water systems also at an addition to our taxes.
We too will be responsible for the policing costs of our community, and the maintenance of our roads. All this at a further cost to our taxes.
I think the costs are too high to even consider the thought of incorporation and throwing good money after bad.
Why do people who are enamored by our little community want to come and live here, immediately want to change our little community?
Kim Steeves
Okanagan Falls
Majority governments lead to abuse of power
Dear Editor:
I am somewhat confused as to why certain individuals object so strongly to the “first-past-the-post” election system in Canada and their assumption that the country is governed by a party that has a minority.
This is just not true.
Majority governments lead to abuse of power, as it was with the Harper government that had to pro-rogue Parliament twice to maintain power; however, in order to govern, a the “first-past-the-post” party must agree to mutual co-operation with at least one other party — in order obtain a majority of MPs with whom to govern.
Would you rather have a majority government operating unchecked, or a government that realizes that there must be give-and-take in order to stay in power?
I have always preferred minority governments — not only because the cons outweigh the pros in Representational governance — but because the governing party is always acutely aware of their need of the support of another party that gives them the right to govern.
There is really no such thing as a minority government — that just could not exist.
A minority party can only govern if it has the support of at least one more party that together represent the majority of the population.
I understand the angst of those who voted Conservative — given that the other parties support the Liberals — but that is democracy in action.
The other parties combined represent far more Canadians than does the Conservative Party.
Again, that is true democracy. Majority governments, if unchecked, can be a dangerous thing.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna