The Herald was pleased to learn it played a small role in helping a disabled Penticton woman find suitable accommodation amidst the current housing crisis.
As reported by Susan McIver on July 22, Carol Bovenlader faced imminent danger of losing her home and independence.
“When the new landlord spoke with us, she said that because of the newspaper article she knew we are on the up and up,” said friend and supporter Sherry Ure.
In a tight rental market, landlords can face the situation of potential tenants misrepresenting themselves to elicit sympathy.
“I want to thank everyone — friends, family, the Herald — who helped me. God bless everyone,” Bovenlander said.
Bruce Springsteen is an amazing musician. The Boss remains on my bucket-concert list, but $5,000, really?
The concert industry went downhill when ticket agencies took control in the 1990s.
At that time, Pearl Jam was the only significant band that stuck up for the fans… and they lost.
At his sold-out Madison Square Gardens’ residency, Billy Joel leaves the front row empty and his staff picks out true fans in the nosebleeds and upgrades their seats.
As frequent readers know, I enjoy concerts, but take exception having to pay additional fees for the “convenience” of buying an event ticket.
When I go to a men’s wear store, I don’t pay a service charge for buying a new shirt, even if staff assists me.
Sung to the tune of Surf City by Jan and Dean: “Rip City, here we come.”
One thing I admired about Honeymoon Suite was during their brief run up the Canadian charts in the 1980s, they always paid homage to their hometown of Niagara Falls, Ont., both in their videos and album covers.
The Juno winners opened the 75th annual Peach Festival which continues all weekend.
I’m volunteering as an emcee at Okanagan Lake Park all day Sunday from noon until 9:30 p.m. If you want to say hello, please do so.
“Batgirl,” a big-screen comic book movie has been scrapped after $70 million was spent on the production.
Apparently, it’s not very good and can’t be salvaged.
Although it’s great to finally see female and black superheroes, for me, there’s only one Batgirl — Yvonne Craig. It can’t get any better.
Everything “peaches” that I love: Red and Glo Havens; peaches and cream; peach jam, peach pie, Peaches and Herb; the song “Peach” by Prince and, of course, “James and the Giant Peach.”
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.