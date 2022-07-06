West Bench got a sweetheart deal
Dear Editor:
Pentictonites have long thought that the West Bench has been taking advantage of them.
Property taxes are much cheaper than the Penticton rates.
Another way that Penticton is disadvantaged is through water rates.
About 10 years ago, the West Bench Irrigation District (about 205 homes) negotiated a deal with Penticton City Council to buy water from the city for 22 cents per cubic metre (the Penticton rate was 52 cents per cubic metre for the same water which came from the Penticton water plant.)
The WBID had received an enormous $7 million grant from the feds and province.
In exchange for ultra cheap water and subsidized water, the WBID gave the city about $3.6 million as a buy-in to the system from their $7 million free grant money.
In essence the feds and province were subsidizing West Bench water for 25 years.
Back then only two people were vocally critical of that deal — John Vassilaki and myself.
In 2014, I took time off work to protest this deal which was held on West Bench Hill.
So guess who has his finger prints all over this deal — Dan Ashton.
Dan Ashton became MLA at that time and was a smiling guest at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Dan Ashton should have insisted that the WBID pay the same rate for water as Penticton.
Vassilaki could have used some support so that Pentictonites did not get hosed on this deal.
The city should have insisted the Province of B.C. impose a fair deal on the West Bench.
Once again, the Province of B.C. should annex West Bench into the city so it can be taxed fairly.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Can’t keep putting off climate action
Dear Editor:
Why do today what you can put off ‘til tomorrow unfortunately does not apply to climate action — we can’t keep putting it off.
Kudos to Penticton Council for recognizing this and adopting the Climate Emergency declaration — and now it is time to take climate seriously into account with the new housing development applications.
The Canadian Horizon’s Spiller Road development is a good place to start. New developments need to be assessed for the two main culprits of carbon emissions in Penticton — transportation and housing heating.
Given that most people still use personal gas-powered vehicles, urban sprawl will only make those emissions worse, so developments on the periphery are problematic.
Putting in new housing that expects gas heating as an option is also counterproductive — we will never meet our climate goals unless we stop adding to the problem.
The STEP codes and retrofit loan programs are in place because it is better not to build in gas to begin with, and it is expensive to retrofit. Penticton needs to be sure that any new developments build it right the first time and fully support clean energy solutions.
We may be able to learn from some creative approaches in other communities. For example, in Squamish, which has adopted a “Low Carbon Incentive Program,” only fully electric homes can be built to full size.
Homes using carbon have home size reduced by one third of maximum allowed for lot size. There must be new ways of thinking.
The transportation and housing emissions concerns are in addition to the climate effects that we see from destroying existing wildlands and increasing fire danger at the urban interface, not to mention the citizen concerns about maintaining a liveable Penticton in line with existing community plans.
This decade is critical for taking climate action — heat domes, floods and fires tell us this and we don’t have the slack to proceed with business as usual. Trees take decades to regrow, electric vehicles and heat pumps will gradually increase, and it takes time for other climate measures to work — so we have to stop right now from making it worse. Stop approving projects that will increase emissions.
First Things First Okanagan urges that Council approve no new developments without a serious climate screen and reject projects that will increase fossil fuel emissions. The Spiller Road plans do not pass muster.
Jim Beattie, Chair
First Things First Okanagan
Wonderful memories of Lakeshore Drive
Dear Editor:
I consider myself a very lucky person.
When my family moved to Penticton in 1935, I was three-years old. My school and early adult years were spent growing up in Penticton. It was the best of all places and the best of all times., even as the Second World War raged from 1939 to 1945.
The sandy beaches of Okanagan Lake on Lakeshore Drive were the social centre of life during the summers. The rest of the year it was Pen-Hi and Teen Town. Bikes were left leaning against a tree, “valuables” such as watches and baby oil were thrown down on a towel as we headed out to the diving stand for a couple of hours. Everything was still there when we returned.
Practicing for war canoe races for the Kelowna Regatta was another fun activity on a summer evening. We were really lucky as we had Skaha Lake as back up. Miles of totally unoccupied beaches just there for us. Bikes and our thumbs got us there.
The thought of the wonderful area of Lakehore Drive being tampered with is horrifying. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
Diane Davies
Kelowna
Mixed messages by federal government
Dear Editor:
The Federal government is sending mixed messages when insisting that fully- vaccinated Canadians be subjected to the same restrictions as the non-vaccinated.
The Arrive-Can app and random testing at the border to include the fully vaccinated is creating doubt as to how effective the vaccine actually is.
Those of us who choose to follow the doctors’ recommendations in getting fully vaccinated to protect ourselves and the people around us should be allowed to re-enter Canada without restrictions.
This would also restore some trust in the vaccine the Federal government has tainted with their mixed messages.
Joe McGinnis
Oliver
Spend time reflecting before Oct.’s election
Dear Editor:
Re: “Leave Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive alone,” (Herald, July 2).
Cliff Martin’s recent letter addresses what might be termed as “ineptitudes of city council” in some of its recent decisions regarding Lakeshore proposals, conveniently adjusted (massaged) Official Community Plans, the unilaterally decided on bike lane proposal and funding for same.
Some of the issues addressed in Martin’s letter seem to show token disregard toward taxpayers. Many recent decisions made seem to be arrived at injudiciously with reference to taxpayers.
It would seem that unilateral decision making trumped any input by taxpayers. The proposal to borrow money from the electrical reserve fund for the boondoggle bike lane project seems to bear this out. Common sense should tell council that there many more important issues to deal with from an infrastructure standpoint than the bike lane project that was railroaded through to appease special interest groups.
I, too, applaud Coun. James Miller for having the “cahones” to point out the wasting of money by council. To compare the modus operandi of Penticton Council to how much is spent and what it is spent on shows what seems to be “somewhat authoritarian” in nature in many cases. Many unilateral decisions would seem to bear this out. These decisions made at taxpayer’s expense.
City Council seems to have espoused “the penny wise and pound foolish” old adage. They seem bent on spending millions, borrowed or otherwise, on what seem to be frivolous projects that might be of interest to a small few.
Penticton is a vibrant city. It attracts people from all over the world at various times of the year. Wouldn’t it be a treat if people came and left with the idea that Penticton truly is a place to stay forever?
With the election coming up in October, it will give the majority of taxpayers time to reflect on the performance of the present council and that this reflection will lead to a much greater voter turn especially when there may be some new prospective candidates.
If you, as a taxpayer, are disgruntled, the time to make your sentiment known is on voting day. Keep in mind that if we always do what we’ve always done; we’ll always get what we’ve always got.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Marriage breakdown, infidelity so common
Dear Editor:
Flannery O’Connor said, in 1960, that chastity was the dirty word word of the 20th Century but it remains the most mysterious of all the virtues; offering a grace to take selfishness and aggression out of our sexuality.
In fairness to the church, it continually proposes the state of marriage as the location for the proper exercise of this gift.
For the gentile converts, in his Greek influenced world, Paul made it clear that fornication was not an unbeatable foe for his new converts; who were called to a divine adventure of “walking together in unity” as divine love would suggest.
Why is sexuality and its attendant pornography so out of control in our society? Why is marriage breakdown and infidelity so common to every city? The virtue of chastity needs to be rediscovered and lived by christians, as a light and joy to all others, if we are going to conquer the dark side of sexuality.
Why is the media so silent on the rights, existence, cries, movements, dignity of the child in the womb? Is not the dark side of sexuality the real reason for all the abortions.
Columnist Lorraine Murray highlights the largely ignored fact of over 60 million abortions since 1973 in the U.S., one of them having been regretfully her own. She was led to believe that her rights were more important than the rights of a “clump of cells” in her body. No one in 1980 told her of her tiny child’s movements and beating heart.
In the sermon on the Mount, Jesus calls us to our heroic capacity for virtue, for compassion, for integrity. He lifts us up to a vision of humanity that is really extraordinary. This is for all people a disclosure of our capacity for not indulging in violence. Still our age has learned to domesticate despair and to live it happily and with conviction; supported by the media who control the public debate.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
British Columbia’s logging towns are now ghost towns
Dear Editor: :
British Columbia’s best logs and largest log producers are heading south.
In 2019, British Columbia’s logging industry generated $13 billion for the province, reports B.C. Council of Forest Industries.
In 2021, B.C.’s largest lumber producers — Canfor, West Fraser, Interfor, Tolko and Teal Jones — announced the expansion of sawmills, businesses and purchases of forests, not at home but in U.S., to process the fast-growing yellow pine in warmer Texas and Louisiana.
These out-of-province investments total $6 billion.
$6 billion could have been reinvested towards the ‘costs of doing business’ in B.C.’s forests; rehabilitate 400,000 kilometers of logging roads, repair riparian and spawning habitat, restore flood controls, reforest after wildfires. $6 billion could have been spent on wages for more loggers needed to selection log rather than industrial clear-cut.
Is logging in B.C. still all about the jobs? Selectively removing trees from intact forests largely reduces the need (and taxpayer costs) for environmentally damaging forestry practices of slash pile burning, glyphosate spraying, deciduous brushing, and monoculture reforestation with modified, nursery seedlings.
The expansion into the U.S. is another step away from developing a sustainable logging industry in B.C., the result of treating local jobs as less important than the profits of a few. Like the mining towns of the last century, B.C.’s logging communities are the new ghost towns.
I suppose we should thank the B.C. logging cartels’ annual reports to shareholders for cementing the loss of their social license with B.C. taxpayers, no one really likes a braggart!
Even government has lost faith in the
B.C. logging industry; B.C. Investment Management Corporation invested government pension funds in a 772,000-acre tract of forested land in eastern Texas, betting on U.S. future values, not the home team. It is time this government invests in forestry reforms: take back tenures and return to local communities while creating overarching forestry legislation that protects ecological integrity and resilience under which all other land and resource use is subordinate.
If we must endure the socialized costs from collateral damages of industrial clearcut logging, we need to keep the privatized profits from flooding south.
Taryn Skalbania
Peachland