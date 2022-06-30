Queer youth member is ‘proud of who I am’
Dear Editor:
I am a member of queer youth in our community, and I am very proud of who I am.
I do not believe I will ever receive the recognition I merit from school, as I excel and even succeed academically past many of my peers, while teachers are too proud to put their own personal biases aside. Whether you like it or not, I am queer, I am here, and there is nothing you or I could do to change that.
Queer people in our community rejoiced this Pride Month, as the community found new and exciting ways to celebrate. I rejoiced, too.
Many of my cishet (cisgender, and heterosexual) colleagues have asked, “Why is there no straight pride month?” Pride Month is not only one I spend celebrating my differences, and the adversity I’ve overcome, but mainly to remember how far we as a community have come.
From stonewall to the AIDS crisis, queer people have fought to be seen as people and to have the same rights as our cishet colleagues. Today, Pride Month is recognized mainly to remember the battles fought by those trans (transgender) women who threw the first stones to defend an authentic life and privacy to which everyone is entitled.
Now more than ever, the rights of queer people are being challenged. An attack on reproductive rights and threats to overturn Lawrence v Texas in the United States serve as a cruel reminder that queer people are always under this threat. We will raise our flags high, as a symbol of the rights we’ve fought to have, and in solidarity with our southern neighbours — fighting to keep their leaders from breaking the promises they’ve made.
As queer people, we fight for what we have. We deserve to be held to the same respect as those who fall into binaries, deserve the rights which we’ve already been granted, and to live authentically without the threat of being punished or even killed for our differences.
We will never be seen under the same halo as our cishet counterparts, but we will continue to excel and we will continue to innovate and enrich the lives of those around us.
While I have been brutalized and ostracized for being who I am, it has led me to find those who truly care about and love me. I wish everyone a happy pride month and much love.
Jamie Nelson
Penticton
Evangelicals to blame for U.S. abortion ruling
Dear Editor:
Every year about 100,000 Americans die because they cannot afford to get the health care they need to actually survive.
Where are the hypocritical fundamental American Christians on this issue?
They deny universal access to health care when Jesus — their leader — specifically says to unquestionably share your resources with those poor folks in need.
The overturn of Roe v. Wade on religious grounds simply highlights the profound ignorance of American evangelicals.
Robert H. Brown, MD
Victoria
Opening the floodgates to future development
Dear Editor:
This letter is in support of the grassroots movement to protect the Naramata Bench from Canadian Horizons developers.
Penticton council has demonstrated that they recognize the global environmental crisis and want to make a difference. The bike lanes of Penticton are visionary for a community of this size and show leadership in a time where we are still not all understanding the implications of global warming and climate change.
Since there is some evidence of environmental leadership, I am surprised to see council and city planners promoting a rezoning of a natural environment to clear land for a housing development. This is confusing and indicates misalignment with their vision. It is not aligned with reducing road traffic and fossil fuel emissions and it is not guardianship of the our beautiful and unique local environment.
The 1050 Spiller Road proposed rezoning by council and the Canadian Horizons development on the Naramata Bench is actually the antithesis of stewardship of the environment.
In an area loved for its awe-inspiring natural beauty, agricultural land and eco-tourism opportunities, city council and planners should be showing leadership to protect this legacy that is the inheritance of all of us.
Not just those who can afford multi-million dollar, half-acre properties.
In the short-term, a handful of already wealthy Canadian Horizons investors and developers would make a pile of money and throw a few crumbs to local businesses and contractors. The long-term result would be that the Naramata Bench will never be the same again.
The floodgates on development will be wide open once this rezoning precedent has been set in place. And we will all be poorer because something of irreplaceable natural beauty and wildness will have been lost forever.
Elk, bear, cougar, coyotes, raccoons, snakes and other wildlife will be shot because they will be considered pests and a danger to the people who built houses in their territory.
There is an opportunity in climate change. Demonstrate a consistent vision where developers receive incentives for investing in creating housing developments that use already- existing infra-structures. Champion a community vision that prioritizes housing that encourages walking and using those expensive biking lanes to get to schools, shopping, entertainment facilities and the beach.
Penticton city council and city planners, this is your opportunity to get it right.
Joe and Rhonda Radench
Penticton