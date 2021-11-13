8.5% tax increase totally unacceptable
Dear Editor:
It was very clear to myself and I’m sure most of your readers last year that there was a significant event taking place. It was obvious that City revenues were going to be affected severely, most notably by continued and unreasonable closures of the casinos, SOEC events not happening and recreational facilities being limited. It was also blatantly obvious that certain costs were going to go up.
Myself, and many other small business owners had to make tough choices last year. We had to reduce risk, reduce staff, reduce expenses and find alternative revenue streams. I was shocked to see last year the City operate in a “business-as-usual” mode. I’m amazed that the CFO of the City thinks we should be grateful that it is only an 8.5% increase because of $2.39 million received from the province. Citizens are paying for that with increased taxes across the board by the provincial government, who is also addicted to our tax money.
Why do we allow governments who continually waste our hard-earned money that they take from us through tax, to take more from us when they do a bad job?
They should be focusing on austerity, cutting staff, cutting unnecessary services and reducing bureaucracy, not passing the buck to us. If they had to come to your door and demand this money from you directly — you wouldn’t stand for it. Why do you stand for it when they do it with a tax increase.
Stop taking our money. Only when we reduce our reliance on government can we have a thriving community.
Keith MacIntyre
Penticton
Primary health care seriously inadequate
Dear Editor:
My wife and I retired to the South Okanagan nearly two years ago, and put our names on the Interior Health waiting list for a family doctor.
Since then, we've had no word, and there is apparently no way to find out where we are on the list, or even if there's been any movement at all.
We have contacted a local walk-in clinic a few times for a phone consultation. While a doctor has returned our calls, it's a different one each time. One doctor did schedule an in-person physical exam, and ordered blood work and an ultrasound.
I was placed on another waiting list for the ultrasound at Penticton hospital. I have not heard anything for nearly five months. When I spoke to the receptionist at the clinic, I was told that I just had to wait, that there was no alternative location for the test, and the doctor could not advocate for me because “he is not your regular doctor.” Nor would she ask him to return my call because "he's not working today".
In my experience so far, the standard of primary care in the South Okanagan is seriously inadequate. I am told that there is a serious shortage of family physicians and a severe shortage of ultrasound technicians in the region.
Given the high percentage of seniors here, this strikes me as an urgent problem. Yet it seems impossible to contact Interior Health to get more information. Their website is an endless circle, with no ability to speak to a live person. This may be the unfortunate reality for Amazon or other large corporations in the digital age, but it's unacceptable for the provider of public health services.
I have a few questions for Interior Health. How many people in our region don't have a family doctor? What diagnostic services have waiting lists, and how long are they? What are you doing to address these deficiencies? How can citizens get answers to their specific questions?
To the Ministry of Health:
What are you doing to address the shortages of family doctors and to make family practice more attractive?
What about the shortage of medical technicians?
What can be done to move doctors out of these "walk in" clinics and into practices where patients can have a regular doctor?
And to Penticton City Council and the RDOS: Is physician attraction and retention part of your economic development plan? And if not, why not?
Improving access to health services in the South Okanagan should be a priority for governments and Interior Health.
We deserve better.
Brian Mason
Naramata
Climate movement is like a religion
Dear Editor:
The human contribution to climate change results from soaring population growth and environmental depletion from increased consumption. Global population increased from 1.6 billion in 1900 to almost 8 billion today. Climate change wasn’t an issue in 1970 when the population was 4 billion.
The climate movement has many characteristics of a religion. Religion offers comfort in troubled times and can provide simple explanations for complex problems. Dogma and evangelists illuminate the true path with prescribed beliefs and behaviour. There’s truth and righteousness, much of which is obscure and unproven.
Fear and guilt promote subordination, conformity and obedience. Groupthink and emotions displace reason. And it’s carbon taxes and promises of redemption for carbon sinners. Religions are a lot about power and money and, historically, have probably caused more harm than good.
Questioning and examining other solutions isn’t denial. Our contributions to reproductive health in the Third World may be the most effective climate action that Canada has taken.
Media, scientists, environmentalists and politicians are silent on the impact of mushrooming populations on climate; even though it keeps smacking us in the face. Carbon taxes, electric vehicles, wind and solar power and wealth transfers to the Third World won’t fix this.
It’s mostly wishful tinkering.
Talking climate is one thing, but doing something is another. The only realistic solution, short of large scale population reductions, is major reversals of current lifestyles and consumption levels. The COP26 climate conference avoided these controversial issues.
Rolling back living standards means widespread deprivation and frustration; and that’s the seed of revolution. No democratically elected government would contemplate this for a free society.
Is there a global conspiracy on climate? No. But there are false prophets and many agendas in play at individual, corporate and national levels. Things are further complicated by unaccountable international organizations.
The Davos club isn’t accountable for anything. Nor is the Sierra Club. The UN has no accountability. It’s primary interest nowadays is brokering financial transfers to the Third World.
Realistically, Canada isn’t going to improve the climate, so we should focus on adapting to it, like we always have.
The big carbon emitters might be able to slow climate change, but self-interest rules. Soon after his splashy cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, President Biden was begging the Saudis for more oil to keep pump prices down. At least he’s interested in reducing energy costs; unlike our government which keeps increasing them.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Photography monopoly
Dear Editor:
Re: “I’ll take bad optics for $1,000 please, Alex,” (Miller Time column, Nov. 6).
What shoddy reporting. If you wanted to know the name of Maggie’s principal (it’s Roger Wiebe by the way) you could have looked it up in about 20 seconds on the SD67 website.
Stuart Bish has had a monopoly on grad photos in Penticton forever. A monopoly that has raked him in literally hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years. Good riddance to the mentality that “old faithfuls” should always be around just because.
If Stuart Bish wants this absolute cash cow year after year he should have to at least get competitive with it.
A bunch of the elected officials on council would be considered “old faithfuls.” Should we keep them around indefinitely without them proving that they still deserve to be there?
Terri Phillips
Penticton
(Terri Phillips is speaking from her experience as a parent and not on behalf of Pen-Hi (where she works), her employer School District 67 or CUPE.)
James Miller for mayor
Dear Editor:
I wrote the following letter to the Herald and it was published April 3, 2017. I believe my thoughts are even more relevant today. I am resubmitting my original submission.
I noticed an advertisement in The Penticton Herald for the upcoming candidates forum at the Penticton Lakeside Resort with pictures of Dan Ashton and Tarik Sayeed. Below was a photo of James Miller who is moderating, but unfortunately he’s not a candidate.
I think that when the municipal elections come in 2018 the name of the Penticton Herald’s editor should be on the ballot for mayor.
Mr. Miller is connected with the people, has a pulse on the community and best of all he has common sense and says what’s in the community’s best interests ahead of his own.
From a business standpoint when newspapers are shutting down, Penticton is still able to support a fine daily newspaper and I think much of the credit has to be for Mr. Miller’s leadership.
I would hope Mr. James Miller would consider helping the citizens of our community and consider a career in municipal politics.
Think before taking, think before judging, think before giving, think before voting.
This is my opinion, an old-fashioned monarch.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton