The Conservative Party of Canada is in the process of selecting a new leader and I think it involves a choice between the 19th and 21st centuries.
The apparent leader in the race, Pierre Poilievre, a former minister under Steven Harper and his sometime hatchet-man, is travelling all over the country talking with impressive crowds. He is an ardent populist given to making strong statements with little indication of just how he would deliver on his ideas if his party won the next election and he became prime minister. (He is not, as his promotional materials suggest, running for prime minister. His party has to select him and an election needs to be called first — two significant hurdles.)
An example of an issue in search of a Conservative solution is the unreasonably high price of housing in most urban areas. The Liberals, in the recent budget, promised billions in various programs but the real barrier to solving the problem — that is, increased density in urban centres — they never broached, knowing that existing homeowners fear increased density would result in declines in the value of their own homes.
Solving this problem means cutting a Gordian knot and no party has committed to an effective strategy.
Poilievre is no different. While denouncing the supposed “gatekeepers” who are keeping working-class families out of the market, he does not specify how he would bring about increased density.
He is also opposed to the carbon tax but never says how he would deal with climate change. He is against gun control and what he considers to be other restraints on “freedom.”
He was a supporter of the so-called “truckers protest” in Ottawa that agitated for lifting all public health constraints associated with fighting the pandemic and wanted the government to resign and put the power in the hands of the governor general and members of Senate (none of whom are elected).
This certainly showed his support for the rule of law and parliamentary democracy.
Poilievre’s chief competition is provided by the former leader of the old Progressive Conservative party, Jean Charest. First elected to Parliament at the age of 28, he became the youngest minister in Canadian history. He subsequently became leader of the PC party in 1994, holding that post until 1998. He then became leader of Quebec’s provincial Liberal party and served as premier for nine years.
Under his leadership, Quebec experienced a sustained period of economic prosperity with stronger economic growth from 2008 to 2012 than the U.S., Europe, Canada and Ontario, despite a global financial and economic crisis. His government implemented a major infrastructure investment program.
Since entering the race to become the new leader of the Tories, Charest has denounced Poilievre for his support of the protest that held Ottawa hostage for more several weeks. He voiced a concern that Poilievre is on track to adopt the tactics of far-right conservatives in the United States. That style of politics, he contends, just undermines real unity.
In an in-depth interview, Charest said his focus, if he is the new leader, would be directed towards bringing unity to the nation and, in particular, defeating Bloc candidates in Quebec. He plans to appeal to urban voters throughout Canada by eliminating budget deficits and focusing on promoting economic growth. He also pledges not to repeal legislation permitting same-sex marriage and allowing women to choose their response to pregnancy.
Having served in major roles in both federal and provincial governments, Charest claims that he alone, of the plethora of announced leadership candidates, has the ability to deliver election victory and assume the post of prime minister. While he does not have the flamboyant and incendiary personality of Poilievre, he promotes focused and reasonable policies to deal with the challenges now facing Canada.
It will be fascinating to see how the Tories will react.
The dominant faction within the party membership that will be qualified to vote for leader is further to the right than Charest, so ideology may triumph over desire to form a government. They will thus miss the party’s opportunity to shape policy and the nation’s future.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.