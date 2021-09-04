Climate remediation efforts are futile
Dear Editor:
It’s surprising to be used as a foil for climate advocacy. But I’m for a better environment too, so that’s cool.
I’m no climate scientist. As far as I know, neither is David Flater (Herald, Sept. 1).
I prefer a pragmatic approach with emphasis on what’s actually achievable and practical, and whatever stands the test of a cost-benefits analysis.
Accountability matters.
I’m on record as voting for the proposal that climate change is real. Who could argue with that?
Climate change is an ongoing process that’s shaped the world since Day 1.
Unresolved issues include the extent of natural-versus-human contributions, the ability and willingness of people and governments to actually reverse climate change, and the impact of rampaging population growth and urbanization on the environment (the overlooked elephant).
If climate science is settled, we wouldn’t need climate scientists.
We should object to the politicization of science, and the exploitation of scientific effort to support selected social, political and economic agendas.
Accountability for climate actions must always rest with national governments; not the media, advocacy groups, or organizations like the UN and WEF.
Climate and environment are global phenomena. We can do little to influence things in the absence of meaningful participation by big climate offenders, like China.
Stop the alibis for Communist China. They continue to build coal fired power plants hand over fist while signing on to every climate agreement going.
Chinese people prefer a clean environment too, but have no say in an omnipotent
dictatorship.
Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson recently stated that Western Canada was warming at three times the global average, whatever that means.
That’s so obtuse.
We deserve more than simplistic gobbledygook.
Examination of historical climate data from Environment Canada indicates that, in spite of recent alarmism, the daily mean daily temperature for Penticton in July has increased from 20.11 to 20.4 degrees over the last 80 years.
It’s disappointing that our government hasn’t supported their climate agenda with data from this country. Instead, it’s been a regurgitation of abstract data from the UN and environmental organizations.
Our climate remediation actions are futile. There’s been much fear mongering, lofty rhetoric, promises, and taxes, but no results. It’s like sinners volunteering for more penance before diving deeper into sin.
Politicians are bidding up fantastic emissions goals, even though we’re nowhere near meeting the Paris targets from 2015.
Let’s meet the Paris targets first, and move on from there.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Show some respect, stay off the lakes!
Dear Editor:
We have all been impacted in some ways by the events of the past 18-plus months, be it COVID-19 or watching our beautiful province go up in smoke.
We have tried our best to follow directives from the medical professionals, but there are still a group of non-believers who think that the pandemic is nothing but a government hoax. (I can’t figure out the connection there.)
Then there are the yahoos who are enjoying our lakes while our firefighting aircraft try to do their jobs by getting water for the fires from said lakes.
As I live very near to Okanagan Lake, my house was in the path of the skimmers as they started their descent into the lake.
When I heard about the jet skiers who were impeding the planes trying to scoop up the water, I couldn’t believe that there are such stupid, idiotic, self-centered, dumb asses out there!
Honestly.
I wish there could be a siren or alarm
system to alert boaters to the impending danger, at which time they would be required to get off the lake immediately.
Any violators should be heavily fined and have their watercraft “beached.” When you are surrounded by fires and smoke, you should be aware that there will be aircraft fighting these fires so, for Pete’s sake, get out of the way.
The stupidity and selfishness of these people goes beyond my comprehension and they shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it.
Kudos to our forest firefighters, whether they’re in the air or on the ground.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
Use some common sense with wildfire
Dear Editor:
When we lived in Victoria more than 50 years ago, we used to come to the Okanagan on holidays.
At that time, the Coquihalla Highway had not been built, so we travelled via the Hope Princeton Highway. We noted signs of previous fires, but something we always watched for was the big gallows on which hung a large wooden cigarette.
Maybe we could use a few of those signs to indicate how easy it is to start a fire from a discarded cigarette butt.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Clean air, water basic requirements of life
Dear Editor:
Once again, Rose Valley water users are on a boil water advisory. While this time it is from a break in the line, it still is the umpteenth in the past several years.
Clean air to breathe and clean water to drink are the very basic requirements for life. Nothing, and I mean nothing, trumps those two. And yet, for years, this city council has given lip service and poor planning to our water problems while trying every device to get a new city hall.
While it is nice and convenient for our civil servants to have one place to work from, it’s hardly a priority.
Consider Langford, a city of comparable population on Vancouver Island. That city does have one city hall, in a building shared with others, that houses their city employees, one third the number of ours. So, unless they are running a skeleton crew there, which I doubt, our roster of city employees is seriously bloated.
Apparently, locals have been building empires here at the expense of already over-burdened taxpayers. With three times the employees of Langford, perhaps the notion of only one edifice to house them is impractical anyway.
Back to the main concern — our water.
If West Kelowna council had put as much thought and effort into ensuring we had consistently drinkable water as it has into scheming for a new city hall, we would have had the water problem solved long ago. Why are priorities, true priorities, not treated as priorities by our elected, and potentially soon to be un-elected, civic leaders?
Lee Karvonen
West Kelowna
Anti-vax protesters were idiotic cowards
Dear Editor:
While I am fully vaccinated as are my friends, I had some sympathy for people who chose not to for personal reasons.
That all changed on Wednesday.
You idiots who chose to protest in front of hospitals and harass health care workers are simply cowards. If you have a problem with government mandates, protest the source.
Don’t be stupid!
Andy Richards
Summerland
Irresponsible people prolonging pandemic
Dear Editor:
How much longer do we need to put our lives on hold while these anti-mask, anti vaccines people continue with their stupidly?
Wednesday they were tying up traffic in front of hospitals across B.C. displaying their ignorance and adding insult to injury for all of the dedicated, hard-working medical personnel who may have to save their lives in the near future if they continue to disregard COVID-19 safety precautions.
Their irresponsibility is exaggerating a solvable problem that could be remedied by simply using some common sense. Freedom of choice does not include the right to endanger the rest of society.
This nonsense will continue to be responsible for causing the loss of business and workers’ jobs, not to mention costing the taxpayers millions on people in hospitals with self-inflicted COVID-19. No doubt these will be the same people complaining about the rising debt in the province.
Time to wake up people after a year-and-a-half of restricting our lives, the problem is yours to solve or drag the rest of us through a couple of more years of this dangerous pandemic.
You may think I am overstating the case, but at 84 years of age, I would really like to get on with my life and deeply resent irresponsible people from prolonging this very fixable problem.
Don Aitken
Kelowna
Picket MLA offices, not our hospitals
Dear Editor:
The shameful display outside of Kelowna General Hospital made absolutely no sense whatsoever. The demonstration by anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and those opposed to virus health rules was held outside a hospital where beds were being taken up by those of the same mindset.
These bright people have fallen victim to the virus that masks and vaccine and following health rules would have protected them from. Instead of demonstrating outside a facility trying to cure their comrades, perhaps the mob should have taken their dog- and-pony show to the nearest MLA’s office.
John McLeod
Penticton
Vaccine protesters have it all backwards
Dear Editor:
Protesters have it all backwards.
Protest the indiscriminate “covideo” virus air travel not the covid virus passport guardian.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
No understanding of socialized medicine
Dear Editor:
An open letter to the anti-vaxers.
When we subscribed to our socialized medical system, we gave up the right to refuse vaccines. In a socialized system the “community’s good” outweighs the individual’s.
S. Ives
Kelowna
Kenney poor excuse for Alberta’s premier
Dear Editor:
Seems it is possible to predict the future.
I sent a letter some time ago to the Herald warning Albertans to shy away from electing Jason Kenney as their premier.
It appears of late that Kenney is up to his neck in doo-doo.
No surprise to me, Kenney was a disgraceful excuse as Immigration Minister who increased the stain on many lives.
The slippery-tongued guy is Jason Kenney, a convincer to many people when spouting off on the political soapbox.
I’m so happy I have lived the day to hear Kenney is exposed for what he is.
Bye bye, it’s been nice to know you.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Immediate future of alarming uncertainty
Dear Editor:
Why is this election so very important?
After decades of warning, denial and pretension the climate crisis is upon us.
And as if that was not enough, the COVID pandemic has overrun our political ineptitude, continuing to take lives and to wreak social and economic havoc, abetted by anti-vaxers and anti-maskers.
These paramount issues of global importance are accompanied by a host of pernicious domestic issues that have eluded resolution by previous Federal governments, notably affordable housing, quality long term care, mental health and drug addiction, and pharmacare to name only a few.
Considered together, all of these issues present an immediate future of alarming uncertainty to Canada’s social and economic fabric, our quality of life and, as we look downstream, to our life expectancy and to the possibility of a frightful new reality that we can’t even imagine.
Now 85 years young, and a recovering conservative, I have been interested in politics most of my adult life. I can’t recall an election ever as important is this one. So much is at stake and we are running out of time.
I believe we have failed on so many issues largely because we have elected too many politicians whose only goal was to be a career politician. We must now expect better of our members of Parliament.
We have had enough of entitled Liberals and free market Conservatives. They are cut from the same cloth of cronyism and kickbacks. We need to elect members of Parliament who reject this tired old game. The need is desperate.
Specifically, we voters must seek candidates who will provide courageous leadership on these daunting issues.
Leadership that emerges from a successful career experience. Experience that becomes a wellspring of knowledge that informs
our parliamentary debates with science and critical thinking. The kind of leadership that seeks elected office not as an end, but as a means for achieving real and desperately needed social and economic change.
With these truths, I challenge us, the electors of South Okanagan-West Kootenay to take a look at the backgrounds of the two front-running candidates in our district and ask which one has the credentials that best meet the urgent needs we have for courageous and skilled leadership that we so desperately need in our Parliament.
The answer should be crystal clear. The need is urgent. I implore you to cast your vote for Richard Cannings as our next Member of Parliament.
Gerry Karr
Penticton
Conversion therapy vote indefensible
Dear Editor:
I wish to thank Murray Elliott for his letter, “Conversion therapy bill had flawed wording” (Courier Sept. 2). I know he set out to justify Tracy Gray’s indefensible vote against the Conversion Therapy Bill, but in fact, he has done exactly the opposite.
By citing the words of a number of Conservative MPs from ridings where their supporters also include substantial social Conservative groups — Peace River-Westlock, Alta., Sturgeon River-Parkland, Alta. — he demonstrated that some Conservatives did indeed seek to filibuster and delay passage of this Bill on the basis of nitpicking arguments in both the Commons and the Senate so that it would not become law before the looming election call was made.
Yes, thanks for confirming that Gray did have company in her efforts to appease the most conservative elements of her base.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole now seeks to portray himself to the national electorate as more moderate than his predecessor despite the opposition of much of his party to key elements of this strategy, such as his weak climate change plan.
One has to wonder how much success he would have in governing without kowtowing to the most extreme elements of his caucus — which may or may not include Ms. Gray depending on her success in getting re-elected and which way she wishes to be seen jumping on any given day.
Wilbur Turner
Kelowna
Nobody anxious to help with problem
Dear Editor:
This narrative will come as no surprise to anyone, but in my opinion needs to be told.
I own a small company in Kelowna and several months ago had a problem which involved the arrival of goods through the Canadian Border Services Agency.
In fact, it was the second time that our shipment had been delayed in customs. CBSA is a very necessary organization, but one with little recourse. The delay was unnecessary, unfair and put our company at serious risk.
In what I knew would be an exercise in futility, I called Victoria for assistance, and as expected, was referred to someone else, in this case, our local MP.
Two emails were sent and the latter received a response. The entire scenario was explained in detail, not to the MP but to her assistant. The assistant was polite and attentive, however after several conversations it became clear she had no concept about the structure of the problem, and as a consequence, had no idea how to solve it.
The problem was never resolved, and in fact the outcome appeared to take longer than it did the first time. Thankfully we did manage to weather the storm.
We are a small Canadian company, but growing. Additional staff will be needed in the future which means employment for Canadians. That outcome was in jeopardy. It was a dire situation and this was not a problem which could have been resolved by an assistant.
The woman who could have helped was missing in action, and it would appear, not really interested.
Jim Lindsay, President
Dowelmax
Kelowna