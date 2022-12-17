Living, feeling creatures deserve our attention
Dear Editor:
Hats off to the firefigher who rescued the deer caught on the ice (Herald, Dec. 9).
I know that they rescue various wild and domestic animals from time to time, but deserve public credit for so doing.
It’s curious how we humans can be so very dismissive, uncaring, and often cruel to other species; however, when faced with an individual in distress we usually do what we can to help the animals, sometimes going to great lengths and even putting ourselves in danger to do so.
Perhaps if instead of seeing just generic “deer” or “bear” or “rat”, or even worse lumping them together as “wildlife”, we looked upon them as we do when they are in distress: as simply individuals who are doing their best in the only way they know how to survive.
Their ways of doing so are very different from ours and, yes, sometimes a nuisance to or in conflict with us, but it doesn’t change that they are living, feeling creatures who deserve our attention, understanding, and respect for who they are.
Perhaps if we viewed members of other species we encounter as individuals, not “species” or “wildlife”, we might begin to have more fellow feeling for other inhabitants of the earth and less arrogance for our place on this planet.
Eva Durance
Penticton
Trudeau is ignoring shortage of doctors
Dear Edotpr:
Justin Trudeau appears to be facilitating, (again) on the importance and emergency regarding a solution to health care in Canada.
It appears to be a difficult issue to solve from the “top down” and I mean federal government to provincial governments.
After 74 years of residing in Canada, I too am without a family physician. It has been more than two months since I was given the news and I remain decimated.
Since I started reading about this issue, British Columbia had indicated 1 million residents are deprived of a physician. I suspect the passing of time has raised this number by 50%.
Ontario, when I last looked, was 1.5 million residents without a physician. A conservative extrapolation is probably closer to 2 million Ontario residents without a GP.
Mr. Trudeau, you now have, at a minimum, 3.5 million residents without a family physician. My apologies to the other provinces and territories for not knowing your statistics in this regard.
Mr. Trudeau, you are a public employee, as are your members of cabinet. In addition, to overstate the obvious, provincial-elected members of government are also public employees.
Do you pat yourselves on the back for a job well done and sleep well at night?
Karen Hutchinson
Osoyoos
Walmart matching Sally Ann donations
Dear Editor:
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Walmart Canada will host the 13th annual Fill the Kettle Day and match donations made by individuals to the Salvation Army kettles located in stores nationwide, up to maximum of $100,000.
We will be asking people to visit Walmart to made a donation to our kettles at participating locations.
Thank you for visiting Walmart Penticton on Dec 17th. Go kettles go!
Mary MacArthur
Kettle Coordinator
Penticton
Big blue church was more than just a church
Dear Editor:
What you may have heard is true… the elected council of Penticton United Church voted in November to sell its church building and property, our beloved big blue church on the corner of Main and Eckhardt. The decision to sell our meeting place and spiritual home for 94 years is one of the most difficult decisions ever made by this congregation.
We reached the decision after years of trying to find a financially viable way to maintain our large, aging church. After months of careful debate and consideration, we reached the inevitable conclusion that our aging and diminishing congregation no longer has the energy and resources to
support the church, while carrying out the activities associated with our mission and service in the community. We know that we are not alone in this dilemma, it is a challenge faced by the majority of mainline churches across Canada.
Our sadness to let go of our physical home is, however, accompanied with a lot of pride for all the big blue United Church has achieved and represented over its 94 year old history.
We managed to hang in there during the depression of the 1930s by closing off the sanctuary and only heating the lower floor for Sunday services. This frugality did not stop us from sending several rail cars of fruit from Penticton orchards out to the prairies to people whose sufferings were greater than ours.
In the ‘50s we built the Christian education wing as a gathering place for the 300 to 400 children who attended Sunday school each week. The church was a beehive of activity back in those days.
More recently we renovated the chancel into a stage for the performing arts such as the Naramata Choir, the Tuneagers, the Penticton Concert Band and the Kiwanis Music Festival. We served the community by providing space for non-profit organizations such as Playshare, the Volunteer Center, AA, NA, the Naturalist and Stamp Clubs and the Federal Retirees.
In terms ion what is in store now — don’t expect the big blue Penticton United Church to vanish from the order of Main and Eckhardt any time soon. It takes a long time to get a church ready for market. There will have to be numerous forms and reports to be filed before we can even talk to a realtor.
All continue to be welcome through our doors until is SOLD sign is displayed. And when that sad day comes, our dedication to serve the community of Penticton in partnership with God will always remain.
Penticton United Church Council