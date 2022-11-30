City must oversee SOEC operations
Dear Editor:
I think it’s about time that the City looked at revisiting the contract for Spectra Venue Management; the company tasked with operating the South Okanagan Events Centre. Contractors have a tendency to get lazy over their responsibilities to the public when they run for long terms.
There is a washroom just off section 15 which is in dire need of replacement of its taps.
Customers who attend events at the SOEC during the busiest winter season come wearing long sleeved sweaters; sweatshirts and jackets.
It is difficult to maintain hygiene in this particular washroom as the minute you turn on a tap you get your clothes sprayed with water. In the case of hockey games you return to your seat in wet clothes and sit there getting a chill. Then when the game is over you go out into cold weather with damp clothes.
My understanding is that those taps all of which spray uncontrollably were supposed to be changed last year. Yet here we are with another cold winter season ahead of us and this necessary bit of maintenance has been ignored. This is inexcusable.
Where is the city’s oversight of this facility? And why has this dereliction of responsibility been allowed to continue into another season?
The cost of this structure to build and run is not chump change. Customers have a right to expect a well-run facility for their money. I would also remind you that Spectra is well-paid with tax dollars to run this facility.
When people pay mega dollars to attend special events they have a right to expect more out of this facility substandard hygiene conditions.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Stop over-regulating and taxing incentives
Dear Editor:
Europe experienced wide scale drought this summer and it was remarkable to see the so-called “hunger stones” emerge from the Elbe River. These are markers left long ago to indicate when low water levels affected food production and created hardship.
All climate change is now attributed to human activity, but these earlier phenomena were due to natural causes.
The population was much fewer, and industry and vehicles weren’t factors in 1600.
Climate variations are cyclical, and people have always recognized the sun and water as keys to food production.
People settle where water allows. Historically, settlements were limited by water and food availability; however industrialized agriculture and transportation have since permitted extensive urbanization.
Water has been a cause of conflict throughout history. The Middle East is a good illustration. The Barada River, which supplies Damascus, is totally consumed. It goes in, but doesn’t come out.
Jordan River water is a long standing issue with a good portion of its flow impounded in the Sea of Galilee. Only a trickle is left for Jordan. The Jordan River isn’t deep and wide.
Jerusalem has always been water deprived. Thousands of years ago people built extensive conduits and reservoirs to capture rainwater. Cairo would wither without “Mother Nile”.
Population growth in California has outstripped natural water supply. It’s a sorry illustration of environmental depletion caused by excessive population and consumption. Food production is severely impacted, yet car washes, golf courses, green lawns and swimming pools still thrive.
California usually gets what it wants, and you have to wonder about solutions; including desalination and schemes to re-direct the Columbia River. Agriculture will probably lose out to golf and swimming pools.
De-urbanization and population relocation may soon become major issues. Its paradise lost because of an overwhelmed environment and a decaying culture. Substantial numbers of people are already migrating to the American mountain states in search of a better life.
Agricultural production is increasing in B.C.’s Lower Mainland with its favorable growing climate. Southern Ontario could also enjoy a boom in vegetable production. Southern Manitoba and Alberta also have potential for more diverse agriculture and expanded production.
Thankfully, we have water. Who needs California and food imports? Add fertilizer, find a motivated workforce and adopt policies to encourage the private sector; and we could become a food superpower. No government subsidies and interventions are necessary; just stop over-regulating and taxing the incentives away.
John Thompson
Kaleden
The B.C. Liberals were never Liberals
Dear EDITOR:
The B.C. Liberals changing their name? They were never Liberals to begin with.
A coalition of Conservatives from the Social Credit Party, which was disbanded because of bad policy, which caused them to collapse, invaded the B.C. Liberal Party under the leadership of Gordon Wilson, who brought that party to popularity after that well-known debate that criticized the other parties.
They were looking for a place to go so they joined them, then squeezed Wilson out because of a scandal to take over leadership with Gordon Campbell.
So the new B.C. Liberal Party was born.
Now, the “B.C. Liberals” have collapsed yet again because of policies that became unpopular, and a name change isn’t going to change that.
Buried in the past — are they hoping that people will forget? They weren’t Liberals in the first place, only opportunists. That’s the point.
They went where the best opportunity took them, and a name change isn’t going to change the colour of their coat.
E.C. Jewsbury
Saanich
Compassion needed, but so is safety
Dear Editor:
I live in the building next to Gregg’s Furniture, at the Bay and Government intersection in Victoria, and I can attest to the lawlessness we witness every day.
From human feces on the ground to syringes and violent encounters. I think people who do not live around it cannot truly comprehend the impact it has on the lives of all residents and businesses in the area.
After someone attempted to break into my house, I talked to my neighbours, and they also shared with me numerous personal experiences in which they felt threatened and unsafe.
Several women reported being chased and verbally abused, even having to run into an adjacent office building in search of protection.
Let’s have all the compassion we need for unhoused people, but let’s not ignore the safety and health of our streets while we do so.
Bruno Welte
Victoria
Premier’s card trick won’t create housing
Dear Editor:
Premier David Eby’s legislation to prohibit rental-restriction bylaws in strata-title properties reminds me of a story of faulty logic that my dad told from his days as a child, freezing and starving, in Finland during the early part of the past century.
The blanket that he and his siblings shared to cover them at night was too short and would not cover their feet.
So their mom cut six inches off the top of the blanket and sewed it onto the bottom.
When she tucked them in at night and covered them with the blanket she spread it so that it covered their feet.
The problem was solved until they pulled it up again to cover their shoulders.
The proposed legislation will shuffle
the deck. But it will not create more housing.
Rick Kallstrom
Victoria