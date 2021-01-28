Vet clinic hopes to improve service
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton is big enough to have on-call vet service,” (Herald Editorial, Jan. 19).
We recognize there is a need for urgent/emergency care in the South Okanagan, and it has been my ongoing goal to improve this service.
With South Okanagan Animal Care Center, we are extending hours into the evenings and are looking at opening Saturdays starting this spring. What I hope to do is extend hours gradually where there is need, to the most common under-served hours.
Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna is the only hospital that has staff, including a veterinarian, at the hospital 24/7. Having a veterinarian on call is not an ideal situation as it provides a lower level of urgent/emergency care and confusion when there is not one central hospital to go to.
Not all veterinarians live close to or within a short drive of the hospital. This could mean a delay of up to 60 minutes to have a veterinarian drive to Penticton to see a patient. If the patient requires hospitalization, they would need to drive to Fairfield Animal Hospital for care.
There are regulations regarding the continuous monitoring of patients, including overnight, and Fairfield is the only hospital staffed to provide that care. As for having a 24-hour facility, I don’t think Penticton has reached the demand required.
There is a secondary issue that many don’t see, which is the impact on the quality of life for the veterinarian. Our profession is struggling due to a lack of manpower. We have made pleas to the government and universities to graduate more veterinarians, which has not increased despite the increase in demand of owning pets. We also, as a profession, have an enormous mental health issue. Our suicide rate has jumped to 400% of what dentists are.
While preventative measures and support systems have been put in place, most people would be shocked that tears are not uncommon in a veterinary practice and not because a pet was just put down. In the emergency practice, it is even more common as emotions are much higher.
Dr. Stephen Ganton
South Okanagan Animal Care Centre Penticton
(Dr. Ganton is also an owner of the Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna.)
Preposterous concept for 1050 Spiller Road
Dear Editor:
It’s with great consternation that I have been reading about a proposal to rezone a property at 1050 Spiller Road from country residential to urban residential so that an out-of-town developer can plunk down a 300- plus house subdivision.
It’s preposterous and wild eyed to even imagine that any development, let alone a sprawling subdivision, would be allowed on the hillsides above the Naramata Bench. Not only is this land an environmentally-sensitive nesting ground for many of Penticton's songbirds, some of which are already threatened species, but also it is a critical winter feeding ground for both the local bighorn sheep and the Greyback herd of elk.
300 houses? 600 cars?
There are constant warnings everywhere about the damage to the environment, the impact on the climate, the additional pollution and the traffic congestion offered by exactly this kind of development.
With so many warning signs, certainly the 1050 Spiller Block, which is also under the plume of odour from the adjacent landfill, should not be developed, and especially not rezoned for even denser development (pun intended.) Why destroy the Garden of Eden?
Jim Calvert
Penticton
Removing the halo from Dr. Bonnie
Dear Editor:
I sincerely hope that everyone reading this has read the independent third-party report examining the B.C. government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in care homes during the first wave of the virus.
This report raises criticism of Dr. Bonnie Henry’s policy orders and indeed handling of it. The report author writes, “specific policy directives could sometimes be confusing, inconsistent, or lacking in detail, which led to operational variation, specifically related to (personal protective equipment), (infection prevention and control practises) single site order policy and essential visitor guidelines.”
There’s more but I encourage you to read it for yourself. Meanwhile, Dr. Henry bathed in over-the-top hero worship, as I have never witnessed for a public employee. She had fan clubs, murals, songs written about her and everyone bought Fluevogs.
Of course as this was regarding the first wave, we can be assured changes were made, right? Considering more deaths have happened during the second wave, I would assume not.
But you say the report just came out, right? You would be wrong. The report just released to the media Monday, actually was completed two days before the provincial election. You remember back then when polls all loved Dr. Henry and the NDP? Minister Adrian Dix’s response was, “My bad!” I guess he could have added, “We won the election didn’t we.”
Take the time to consider the inconsistent health orders effecting some businesses and organizations but not others and the 1.3 million COVID-19 tests provided by the Feds sitting unused because Dr. Henry deems testing to be a waste of resources. Other provinces had no problem using them and could they not have been used for care home staff? Maybe preventing some loss of life?
Andy Richards
Summerland
Great people work with Interior Health
Dear Editor:
I want to send public acknowledgment to the medical and support people in the Interior Health region. Just returned from four days at Kelowna General Hospital for vascular operation.
From the check-in folks, surgery, and recovery in Strathcona — building 300 floor. The staff was totally unbelievable and good. I have had same great help in the cancer centre there in 2017.
And in Penticton, the same super service. Way to go Interior Health.
Bob O’Hara
Penticton
Fear mongering by mayor towards our homeless
Dear Editor:
Regarding our mayor’s comment on Penticton turning into the ghettos due to supportive housing. Really?
People who need help will turn Penticton into a ghetto? Really?
I think our mayor has maybe taken too many cues from the old orange fear-monger to the south of us. This isn't the first time our mayor has used the tactic of fear in his words. He has said homeless people are sleeping in alleys to break into businesses at night, which is not true. He has used fear to pass the no sitting bylaw and to fence off part of Nanaimo Square and expressed his pride in it, again using fear to pat himself on the back.
And now he equates those who struggle with ghettos. Mayor John Vassilaki seems to only know one side of the coin, the vicious cycle of fearing that which makes us uncomfortable. Maybe Mr. Mayor needs to get out of his big, warm house and meet the other side of the coin, people, real people struggling everyday.
For five years, I invited city council and mayor past and present to come out with me when I fed the homeless, Vassilaki never showed up once.
Seems to me he is quite comfortable only knowing the one side of the coin.
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Senior braved icy drive to Kelowna
Dear Editor:
I am now 75 years old and have just recently lost my dog.
Once I needed a vet on the weekend and was told that I needed to go to Kelowna for treatment. At the time, I thought it was terrible to have to drive possibly in the snow and ice to get help for my pet.
Surely a city the size of Penticton can have a vet on-call for the residents to take the stress off a sick animal during an emergency.
The vets know how to charge us in Penticton so maybe we should go to Kelowna for regular service. If the vets took turns on the weekends, with 15 vets between Summerland and Okanagan Falls, it would mean that once in four months they would be on call.
Jim Bolton
Penticton
Inappropriate topic for Herald editorial
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton is big enough to have on-call vet service,” (Herald Editorial, Jan. 19).
The recent Editorial from James Miller encouraging angry pet owners to contact Jane Pritchard, CVBC Registrar, to demand 24 hour vet service in Penticton is about as mis-guided an Editorial move that I have ever seen, as Pritchard has no authority over how veterinarians schedule their services.
This has been verified by Jane Pritchard herself to me. Not content to publish letters from the same local crackpots over and over without Editorial oversight, he now proves that he is, indeed, one of them.
The opinion page of the Herald needs an enema, and he should be first in line into the bag. There are valid issues in Penticton, and the Editorials and letters should have a little substance rather than serve as a competition by writers to prove how little they know.
Enough of the poorly crafted Donald Trump one-liners.
Enough of the droning on about unhappy childhoods.
Enough of the thinly-veiled anti-semitism, racism and Trumpism.
Enough from the misanthropes, windbags and lunatics with an ax to grind that write in from other areas because the Herald will publish their letters.
Let qualified reporters write about city council and provincial and federal politics and add worthwhile features.
Christopher T. Guttormsson
Penticton
Women suffering more during COVID
Dear Editor:
During the ongoing pandemic, media is reporting that violence against women has been increasing.
Misogyny is not an abstraction, it makes women’s bodies into a battlefield. It kills women.
That is why governments on every level need to establish action committees for violence against women.
Doing nothing is unacceptable.
Ulla Ressner
Victoria
Nova Scotia model would work here
Dear Editor:
In Nova Scotia, if you didn’t register your organ donation decision and you are eligible, you will be seen as having consented to organ and tissue donation after death.
This is called “deemed consent” under the new Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act. This means that when you die, your organs can be used to save other people’s lives unless you have declined to allow this in advance.
Many lives will be saved by this new measure and we believe that this same law should be enacted in British Columbia.
If you also believe this change would be beneficial in British Columbia then we urge you to write your local MLA and let your thoughts be known.
Bob and Rachel Whitehead
Kelowna