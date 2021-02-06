With the resignation of Coun. Jake Kimberley from Penticton City Council comes immediate speculation as to who will fill his vacancy on council.
First, the public appreciates that Jake has done the right thing by stepping down due to medical issues. We wish him well and everyone appreciates the contributions Jake has made to the city over the years.
In June, there will be a byelection for one spot on council.
I hope Andrew Jakubeit puts his name in. Between one term as mayor and two as councillor, the downtown businessman has 11 years of council experience.
One of Jakubeit’s greatest attributes was he didn’t take things personally. He gave people their say and always treated everyone fairly at public hearings.
Although his four-year tenure was marred, at times, by constant controversies, I blame that more on terrible guidance from a handful of senior staffers than Jakubeit and the council of the day.
—
Canada’s greatest actor has died.
Christopher Plummer was 91. The first movie I recall seeing as a child in a theatre was “The Sound of Music” (one of the theatrical re-releases). And, even though the movie and film’s sountrack were smash hits, Plummer hated it.
My problem with “The Sound of Music” was the creative liberties both the Broadway play and movie took. When the von Trapp family sold the rights to their life story, they signed away all input. The biggest inaccuracy — the real George and Maria von Trapp were not nearly as handsome and attractive as Plummer and Julie Andrews.
With that said, “Climb Every Mountain” is epic. And “Do Re Mi” is pretty darn catchy.
And you have to love all the beautiful scenery of Austria.
—
Remember back at the time of Sept. 11, 2001 how much we all loved and admired Rudy Giuliani? Now we can’t stand to hear him open his mouth.
I feel the same way about Phil Collins — the 80’s pop singer, not our spiritual columnist.
There was a time when everyone considered “No Jacket Required” as a great album.
—
The Bernie Sanders meme thing got old quick.
—
I appreciate the intention of “Pink Shirt Day,” but the discussion of bullying needs to extend beyond one day of the year. Something rarely mentioned is that exclusion is a form of bullying, it’s just not as blatant.
Not being part of the cool crowd or invited into a clique is painful to most people.
Even though there might not be name calling, threats of physical violence or vandalism of property, feeling that you’re not welcome or people don’t want you around can hurt.
—-
Damn COVID-19. First Kelowna had the 2020 Memorial Cup cancelled, now the official word is out — Penticton is not hosting the 2021 Centennial Cup due to the virus.
It’s hypocritical that the professionals are able to still play, but not our juniors.
—
Every generation is critical of the one behind them. But, it puzzles me how few young people today send thank-you notes — heck, not even an email. Whenever I send a gift to a younger person who lives out-of-town, I make sure it’s a cheque because at least I can track whether it was received.
For everyone under the age of 40, take a piece of advice. People like to be thanked.
—
Animal rescue groups, such as the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society (ALERT) are available and on-call 24/7. I wish our veterinarians in Penticton were able to arrange for on-call emergency service.
—
Celebrating a birthday this week: film composer John Williams (“Star Wars”), 89; actor Nick Nolte, 80; teen idol Fabian, 78; country music star Garth Brooks, 59; pop-music legend Rick Astley, 55 and NBA great Steve Nash, 47.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Emai: james.miller@ok.bc.ca