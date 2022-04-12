Tears of a mother on Austyn’s birthday
Dear Editor:
How do you console a grieving mother who lost her child to murder?
Homicide isn’t the term authorities used, but as Michelle Godfrey said, “Austyn didn’t get out to the Glenmore dog park by herself, nor did she do it to herself.”
Instead, the officials reported the young lady died suspiciously and I realize they must carefully scrutinize evidence, so I’m not being critical.
I’ve been enlightened about Austyn’s life through the tears in her mother's emails. Michelle grieves and suffers unimaginable ongoing horror at the death of her only child.
Sadly, the pair argued the last time they were together. Her daughter's associates were part of the drug scene. However, Austyn was stubborn.
Mom wishes she could’ve done something more, but knew the outcome wouldn’t change.
As a mother of a previously defiant teenager, I could relate, and my mom likewise.
Admittedly, I was strong-willed as a kid and also as an adult because of my addictions.
We were fortunate to get through this. Conversely, Michelle didn’t have that opportunity because someone callously took her baby’s life.
Michelle’s beautiful girl’s birthday was on April 6. She would’ve been 26.
Michelle said, “I hate this year and everything about it.”
She hoped to wake up and find out that it’s all a nightmare. Michelle knows Austyn is with her, as she senses her presence, a bittersweet consolation.
In spite of her pain, Michelle shared about eight-year-old Austyn who watched a man rooting through garbage. The child quickly made a sandwich and took mom along to give it to him.
A picture says a thousand words. Michelle sent many photographs which left a lump in my throat and tears streaming down my face.
The youngster was athletic, enjoyed track and field and travelling; Austyn loved animals and babies.
In one photo she was a runway model. The young lady had hopes, dreams, and aspirations she’d never fulfil.
Her grief stricken grandmother has been in poor health since learning of Austyn’s demise.
Austyn got dragged into a dark world and paid with her life. Every year, 2.5 million people are trafficked around the globe. It could happen to anyone, anytime.
Currently, predators lurk at the Ukrainian borders snapping up women and children.
I’d like a memorial bench with Austyn’s name on it, placed at the Glenmore Dog Park.
Along with this, I’ll have future vigils for other marginalized people.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel
Kelowna
Common sense tips will help with recycling
Dear Editor:
Handling recyclable containers, and containers for deposits. There are several things to keep in mind to make processing them easier.
When at all possible, leave the lids on as this helps reduce contamination and do not crush as it is then easier to process and check for contamination.
Leaving labels on makes it easier to process. Remember that creams are not accepted for deposit. I know the labeling makes it difficult to sort as not all items labeled “Return for refund where applicable” are not accepted.
This is one issue that needs to be addressed. Perhaps there should be different types of labels to reduce the guess work.
Bob Richards
Penticton
You scream, we all scream for ice cream
Dear Editor:
Lots of good letters in the newspapers referring to the recent Peach concession award to a new out-of-town operator.
It seems to be one of the situations where more than the strict review and award protocols are needed. The impact of efforts by the previous operator do not seem to have been considered.
New items introduced by the last operator have been well received and reviewed. Consensus is that the profile and popularity of the iconic Peach concession are now known far and wide.
I believe that this aspect should have been part of the review and resulting award to the next operator. Penticton only has a handful of fixed location refreshment concessions; their importance is huge when it comes to how the City is viewed by our visitors and local beachgoers.
How the last operators have performed should be equally as important as what the round of bids will do to benefit the city. A concession that is closed when the beach area is crowded may still be paying the City for the privilege of having the license, but will mean lots of unhappy would-be customers. Understaffed concessions may be serving good food, but customers will still leave thinking about the poor service.
Finally, being open and providing good service with poor quality and poorly cooked food, will leave a negative impression with customers.
There should be a way of factoring in these considerations when reviewing applications for concession licenses. Monitoring open hours, staffing levels, and food quality are easy things to do. City staff and council can do these things firsthand. Opinion boxes at the concessions can also provide customer feedback — when opened and having the forms reviewed by city staff.
A first-time operator obviously will not have any history to review but can be monitored throughout their first season.
We love the beaches that Penticton is so fortunate to have. Making them even more enjoyable will be really great.
John McLeod
Penticton
Another hint for getting even with scam callers
Dear Editor:
Re: “The best way to handle annoying scam calls,” by Tom Isherwood (Herald, letters, April 8).
While I would not presume to argue the way Mr. Tom of Olalla suggests ridding us of telephone scams, I would reiterate those I made some time ago, and they really work.
1.) They ask for your computer details, you slowly reply
Female: use your “frail little old lady“ voice
Male: use your grumpy old Grandpa voice (you know — ‘what now?’)
And say — “I don’t have a computer”. Result ‚ silence.
2.) They say their spiel, you pretend to listen until they ask for your credit card details; you say, “just a minute, I have it right here.”
And say “1-2 -3 -4 - 5 - 6 - 7 - 8- 9 and again, silence.
Good luck, anyway.
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Tail wagging the dog at Penticton City Hall
Dear Editor:
In 2018, we, the voting public, got to exercise our democratic right to vote.
There were some council makeup changes that many thought would make a difference. At least, that was an assumption that many of us made.
It proves the old adage “that if we assume something it makes an ass out of you and me.”
The city council is made up of our representatives that we voted for. So far so good. They are the ones who supposedly authorize the hiring of staff employees. Once again so far, so good. In essence, they are the real bosses of staff and staff mechanics.
This last few months, there seems to be somewhat of a role reversal. In most corporate instances, the boss (in this case, council) should be making most of the major decisions with suggestions (not recommendations) from staff.
In the last few months, it seems “that the tail has been wagging the dog on certain issues.”
Case in point, the advent of the bike lane and the letting of the Peach contract go out of town, to name some.
To better understand this, we should look at what a boss is. By definition, a boss is defined as “a person (in this case a group) who manages others and makes decisions.” Pretty straight forward concept.
In the last while, council seems to have slid things through by using the phrase “staff has recommended that...” It smacks of the tail wagging the dog that I alluded to earlier.
The bike lane project and the Peach contract are classic examples of this.
From certain press reports, staff dealt with letting the contract for the Peach and not council. Council seemed to rubber stamp it. The question here is if council is so
concerned about the community and its businesses, why is it that an Alberta-based company got the contract.
The previous operator performed extremely well; had good business practices and identified with the city as they were locals.
What happened to the sign that used to be south of town that said “open for business?”
Now is the time to be thinking about the upcoming October election. Ask yourself the following:
• Am I content with the current council’s overall performance?
• Is change needed?
• Is there a need for changing of the guard-partial or holus bolus?
Keep in mind that when we vote next time that this city is ours (not elected officials or city staff.)
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
B.C. doctor shortage rooted in the 1990s
Dear Editor:
In the 1990s, a medical economist associated with McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. published data to show that hospital costs were driven by physicians because they were the only individuals who could admit patients.
He reasoned that hospital costs could be reduced by limiting the number of physicians admitting patients. The politicians of the day eagerly adopted this suggestion. They forgot that it takes at least 12 years to train a physician for practice.
They ignored the demographics that show the population was aging and the doctors were aging. Medical-school funding was cut, and the number of training positions were cut severely in most provinces.
To a degree, this applied to nursing training as well. I recall pointing out these issues in staff meetings with little response from staff and administrators.
So the voters of the day are now reaping what they have sown in the 1990s.
The solution is to increase the number of training positions immediately, but the benefit will be years away.
On the matter of using foreign-trained doctors, the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons have a responsibility to ensure comparable training to Canadian training standards for safety and standard of care for Canadians.
Where the standards have been met, foreign physicians will be allowed to practise. Not all foreign training in medicine is equivalent to Canadian standards.
At the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons level, the requirement of verification of training received was often problematic because training hospitals and institutions often did not respond or were slow to respond with the required information. ln some cases records were lost due to moves, fires, etc.
Walter Burgess, MD, FRCPC
Adult Psychitary (retired)
Victoria