Penticton is a truly caring community
Dear Editor:
We would like to send a big thank you to all those who have contributed and to all the volunteers for their time and effort in making this year’s Thanks- giving food drive a huge success with more than 12,000 pounds collected plus cash and vouchers totalling $1,900.
This will mean so much to those who are struggling.
A big shout out to: Moduline, Save on Foods, IGA and Super Store.
Penticton is a truly a caring community. And of course, the Salvation Army,without whom none of this would be possible. See you next year.
Roger Ellingson
Okanagan Falls
Many things he hasn’t done in his lifetime
Dear Editor:
I have never had a “shoeshine,” never had my shoes shon.
I have never had a pedicure or a manicure, never had a massage, never had a lovely young Asian female walk on my back.
I have never been on a blind date or had a one-night stand, but I have had a few knee tremblers.
There are other things that I haven’t done, I have never been arrested, never been in jail, I have never been cruel to any animal, never been spiteful and never sought revenge and I have never voted for a Trudeau.
And there are some things that I have done. I have battled mental illness and depression, I have only been married once, and I have had one affair, I have outlived both my parents, I took my first wife and two kids and emigrated from England back in 1974, and even though I have lived longer in Canada than I did in England, I still feel like a fish out of water, I still feel like an immigrant.
Coming up on 80, I am winding down of that there is no doubt, my biggest fear isn’t dying, my biggest fear is losing my wife. If you are still reading this and hanging in there, I have a question(s) for you.
How do you stack up, how are you doing?, any regrets, any demons you can’t get rid of? Are you happy with your lot or are you just going through the motions, is life passing you by or are you still young at heart, what do you fear the most?
How is your cookie crumbling? Do tell.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
New vax card doesn’t fit neatly in a wallet
Dear Editor:
Blue Monday Card presented by Dumb and Dumber.
The new vaccine cards are certainly not wallet size. Men may have to buy a lady’s purse or a yard waste bag to contain it. I trimmed the new card to no avail. It was still too big for my wallet.
I folded my new card, then placed it in a wallet-sized plastic holder with my original card containing proof I received after my second jab.
If this isn’t satisfactory, I may have to get the information tattooed on the cheeks of my behind.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Not vaccinated? Then just stay home
Dear Editor:
As a retired physician, it broke my heart to read about Juliana Nieuwenhuis, who died of COVID at the age of 29.
I don’t understand why our government continues to do too little, too late, to protect society from COVID-19.
The solution is simple. If you are unvaccinated, then you must be quarantined. COVID is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which can only be transmitted by person-to-person contact.
If, for whatever reason, people refuse to be vaccinated, then they must stay home.
Within two to three weeks of implementing such a restriction, the number of new cases would fall to near zero, ICU and hospital admissions would drop, elective surgeries would resume and the economy would roar again.
The Public Health Act reads: “A person must not willingly cause a health hazard, or act in a manner that the person knows, or ought to know, will cause a health hazard.”
If you are unvaccinated, then you are a hazard to others.
The act also says: “Preventive measures include the following: being treated or vaccinated.”
Call it Juliana’s Law, and let’s get back to normal.
Over to you, Bonnie.
Vic Wood M.D., FRPC
Victoria
Green technologies have negative impact
Dear Editor:
Many believe that switching to solar and wind power and electric vehicles will roll back climate change. But we’ve seen no comprehensive assessments of their net environmental impact versus the status quo.
Green technologies have negative impacts in manufacturing, operation and disposal which can’t be wished away. Storage batteries use lithium and cobalt, and extraction is a nasty operation.
Lithium comes from pit mines or from fracking using large amounts of water. Is the aftermath cleaner than oil sands? Just because this happens elsewhere doesn’t eliminate the environmental impact.
Will environmentalists seize on lithium mines as an icon for destruction; like the Alberta oil sands? Environmental organizations have no accountability, except to their wealthiest donors.
The Chinese have a lock on cobalt sources, and are the main source for lithium batteries. Our economy is already overly dependent on Chinese manufacturing. We’re hopelessly uncompetitive. Buying green technology from China will only worsen out predicament.
Lithium is useful in treating manic disorders, and our needs appear to be increasing.
Wind turbines use balsa wood from South America which has a bad environmental impact. The obvious downside of electric vehicles is their dirty batteries, but they’re still made of plastic and steel, which environmentalists find repugnant.
Most solar panels are produced in China using coal generated electricity. What’s the net environmental gain? Wind and solar farms aren’t penalty free either.
Disposal is another issue, and re-cycling has its limitations. Where do lithium batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars go to die?
The inherent limitations of wind and solar power, and the additional requirements of electric vehicles, require back-up with other electrical sources which creates further environmental impacts.
We need honest comparisons before embracing green power and electric vehicles as the solution. There’s too much over-simplification from media, politicians, environmentalists and corporate interests. Costs for all of this are undefined, but are unimaginable.
Many people voted for the climate, which really can’t be influenced by any political party except the Communist Party of China. They weren’t on the ballot, although they did campaign energetically against the Conservatives.
Green energy and electric vehicles may be a mirage. Nobody will admit it, but slowing climate change might only possible through dramatic reversals of current consumption and lifestyles; provided that everybody does it.
The Amish lifestyle creates a significantly smaller carbon footprint than us. They don’t have as many shysters, liars and opportunistic politicians either.
John Thompson
Kaleden
If there’s an arsonist, we should be looking
Dear Editor:
With skies overhead either clear or cloudy, you can actually taste and smell the fresh air. Let’s not forget the choking conditions of just a few weeks ago.
COVID kept us isolated all winter and just when we thought normal life could happen again, we became imprisoned by the dense smoke of fires all around Penticton.
How many times did we read in the Herald that 50% of these fires were human caused, but nothing more has been reported about how these causes came about. Is there anyone out there curious or concerned?
First assumption would be careless use of campfires, overheated ATV engines and cigarette butts ground beneath a foot or thrown out a vehicle window. But, when early one morning I saw smoke arising in the trees beside the lower aircraft warning light close to the West Bench, my mind clicked off, no heat wave, no lightening and an unlikely camping spot on steep, difficult to reach terrain (and not a planned forestry burn).
Could the rumours be true, that some fires were deliberately being set?
If arson did in fact happen, I would call this an extreme act of terrorism, endangering not just the public health of society and the murder of all creatures dying in the fire, but causing severe economic repercussions, ie. tourism and the wine industry that our area depends on.
I would like to know how this supposed aspect of crime is being dealt with since it impacts my personal physical and mental health dramatically.
Let’s generously reward anyone with credible evidence of such terrorist crimes, even to pictures of people mindlessly throwing cigarettes out of the car window or any other act that creates a fire hazard. Perhaps we need a separate law enforcement body that patrols the wilderness surrounding our towns, using drones to capture pictures of such offenders. So much cheaper in the end than a helicopter with a water bucket.
Please, let’s not forget till next spring and act now where possible. And let’s be given the information we deserve as victims of this catastrophe.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Testimonials needed by former COVID deniers
Dear Editor:
To date, I have not seen any government-sponsored advertisements or commercials that utilize personal testimonials from people who were once staunch anti-vaxxers, or hesitant procrastinators, and have come to deeply regret not getting vaccinated because they have experienced, or are experiencing, the living hell of becoming seriously sick. Once a person takes a stand on an issue, it becomes difficult to back down. The more strident the stand; the more difficult a back down becomes.
Hearing a heartfelt testimonial from somebody who had once shared the anti-vaxxers’ viewpoint is almost certain to have a greater impact on unvaccinated people than having some remote “do-gooder” telling them that they are ignorant and selfish.
There must be hundreds of individuals who have suffered, or are currently suffering, from COVID and would be more than willing to share their regrets and their advice.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Geometry lesson for headline writer
Dear Editor:
Your front page article under”Vaccine Passports” begins with the sentence “Bad Tattoo has done a 360-degree turn on a controversial policy.”
I think it should read “180-degree turn.” Otherwise at 360, they are back where they started.
Lorne Raymond
Penticton