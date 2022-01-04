Shocked by union’s response
Dear Editor:
I am sadly shocked to learn about the teachers’ decision to not get vaccinated. We have always assumed that teachers loved their charges (or at least felt responsible for them!)
However, the head of the B.C. Teachers’ Union advised her members not to disclose (the old “don’t ask, don’t tell” ruse?) which of course they would have, had they gotten their shots.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Would love to meet with owners of 602 Lakesore
Dear Editor:
This letter is written to invite the Surrey-based new owners as of November 2021 of 602 Lakeshore Drive in Penticton to meet with a group of concerned local citizens when they next visit beautiful Penticton.
Maybe they would join us for a walk around this picturesque and historic neighbourhood. Perhaps over a meal we can show them how a smaller building, maybe a four-plex, set further back from the sidewalk would suit the lot and the neighbourhood kinder than the eight-plex shown to us by their representatives at the December 2021 city council meeting.
Please contact me at 250-492-3011 with a time and date that would be convenient.
With best New Year’s wishes.
Jeanette Beaven
Penticton
You own a house, not the street
Dear Editor:
Re: “B.C. housing facility isn’t the right fit” by Paul Crossley (Herald letters, Dec. 31).
Mr. Crossley’s opinion (suggestion?) seems to be the same as everyone else in Penticton, “not in my backyard.”
Everyone demands that something is done... until they feel uncomfortable. Tough, your comfort level has no bearing on people trying to stay alive. You own a house, not the street.
James Carter
Penticton
COVID-19 is never going away
Dear Editor:
Has anyone else had enough?
For the past two years, governments have had unprecedented control of our lives and even more so in B.C. where we have been under a siege of states of emergency.
By now, 90% of us have been double vaccinated and a good number with a third and yet we are back under restrictions impacting our ability to live a normal life.
Folks, this is never going to end, unless we end it.
COVID-19 is not going away. Ever! There will be variant after variant, just like the flu. Just like the flu, we need to live with it and governments, other providing vaccine shots, for those that want it, have to get the hell out of the way.
No more daily briefings to take over your TV news feed. No more daily case numbers and death announcements. No more shutdowns or restrictions.
To the television media I say, start doing your job and quit creating media stars of politicians and bureaucrats. Are you journalists or the PR wing for the government?
Also, quit with the health care heroes bit, as you show some footage from a New York hospital from who knows when. Instead of using popular clichés from the nurses union that will work well in the next contract negotiation, give us the facts. Which hospitals in B.C. are overrun? How many ICU beds do they have? If there aren’t enough, why not?
A majority of our tax dollars go to health care. What are the staff who normally work all of the cancelled surgeries and procedures doing?
Why can’t they be reallocated? Health care workers need to remember that taking care of sick people is their job for which they get paid well.
If you are not into that, then you are in the wrong line of work.
Folks, it comes down to this. We can accept the status quo and kiss our normal life goodbye and become a nation of hypochondriacs, afraid to go out and live.
Andy Richards
Summerland
There’s too much surveillance now
Dear Editor:
Re: “Canada's public health agency admits it tracked 33 million mobile devices during lockdown” (National Post, Dec. 24).
MP Dan Albas reminded constituents that in Oct. 2018, serious concerns were raised by residents.
Statistics Canada was demanding access to Canadians’ personal financial and banking information.
Transactions along with bank account balances were being obtained without account owners’ consent.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear he supported Ottawa bureaucrats having access to this personal financial information, that Statistics Canada was actively engaged with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner in a data gathering effort from 500,000 Canadian households annually.
The Privacy Commissioner announced that he was not notified of this data gathering effort, as is required under legislation and that Statistics Canada was falling “way short” of its stated objective of being transparent.
Trudeau had lied about notifying the Privacy Commissioner and the plan was supposedly halted.
Next, an Ottawa based journalism outlet, Blacklock’s Reporter, through an access to information request, revealed that the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has been involved in a (secret) data gathering effort of Canadians’ personal financial records.
Blacklock’s discovered “nearly nine million mortgage holders” had their “Data obtained without borrowers’ informed consent” including “personal income, municipal addresses, credit scores and household debts even for homeowners who were not CMHC customers,” and that, once again, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner was not consulted on this data-gathering effort.
Blacklock’s reported a third violation just a few days ago.
“The Public Health Agency yesterday disclosed it monitored lockdowns by confidentially tracking 33 million mobile devices.”
Cell tower locators were used to “understand the public’s responsiveness during lockdown measures and “the Agency collected and used mobility data.”
The Public Health Agency of Canada said they conducted the mass surveillance “Due to the urgency of the pandemic, (PHAC) collected and used mobility data, such as cell-tower location data, throughout the COVID-19 response.”
As noted by the National Post, “The Agency is planning to track population movement for roughly the next five years, including to address other public health issues, such as “other infectious diseases, chronic disease prevention and mental health,” the spokesperson added.”
Secret personal financial and banking information gathered? Secret gathering of personal data on “nearly nine million mortgage holders?”
Secret surveillance tracking of 33 million mobile devices?
Track Canadians’ personal movement for five years?
These are illegal and criminal violations.
Justin Trudeau is a law unto himself. Canadians should be outraged.
We deserve better, a patriot leader who abides by Canadian, not authoritarian laws.
Garry Rayner
Coldstream
European Union a proven success model
Dear Editor:
The creation of the European Union is a enviable proven model for nations to live in peace and prosperity.
Belarus and Russia should be invited to join as the Ukraine to share in the good for all concerned.
As for China, it should shape its system whereby its neighbouring nations would wish to have China as its mentor and willingly share in a orbit of peace and prosperity.
This common sense endeavour would greatly benefit all the citizens of the world rather than threaten its destruction.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Supply chain crisis on horizon
Dear Editor:
I am not writing this because I have an answer, but because I have a question.
How can the municipal and regional governments of the South Okanagan successfully meet the next supply chain crisis which looms on our horizon?
Do we think that the salad bowl in California will continue to meet our needs, when the continuous drought and fire have finally forced the hand of supply?
After this season’s catastrophic floods, now even our own Sumas plain supply will be a long time coming to regain sufficient capacity to match its previous supply posture.
So, we have a crisis on the horizon. It takes courage to act when a challenge is seen, and this one is very visible, indeed.
The best land for growing food in our region is not affordable. Those farmers from the past have moved off that land, and their skills have also vanished. That land is now beyond the practical scope of vegetable and fruit agriculture.
It looks like a market-driven economy doesn’t have the necessary tools to manage the emerging crisis of supply chain food shortage. Most unfortunately, this issue is beyond the scope of economics.
The question will be answered, but will it be in time?
Barry Salaberry
Penticton
Satisfied ‘Hood’ customer
Dear Editor:
When you think of New York City what do you think of?
Some would say the Twin Towers, others the Stature of Liberty.
Personally I think of bagels and lox.
Popular demand for this treat has evolved over the past century into an internet listing of the top- rated delis and restaurants where this treat can be found in New York.
So when I saw the Hooded Merganser menu advertised in the Penticton Herald featuring this
luscious and lofty treat for New Year’s, my husband and I decided to take advantage of the opportunity to sample a little bit of New York City.
With a friend in tow we went to brunch and all three of us ordered smoked salmon lox, with lemon dill cream cheese, asparagus, sesame bagel, hollandaise, crispy capers topped off with a poached egg.
Emmmh emmm, scrumptious.
We enjoyed our visit to the ‘Hood’ with its magnificent view of the mountains and Okanagan Lake and it was topped off by the wonderful service delivered by a lady named “Erin” who went all out to make sure we had everything we needed.
Congratulations to the chef for a job well done and to all the staff at the ‘Hood’ who gave up their holiday to serve us this delicious treat.
Elvena Slump
Penticton