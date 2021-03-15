The current controversy in Summerland is the “green washing” of the $7 million proposed solar array. What seems to have been lost in the discussion? The fact is Summerland is lucky to be able to consider an alternative energy project because it owns its electrical utility.
I am a firm believer in public ownership of sectors of the economy which everybody must use, such as long-term care facilities, hospitals, vehicle insurance, electrical utilities, ferries, and prisons to name a few.
This year has not been kind to the proponents of privatization of public services.
Connaught Laboratories, previously based on the University of Toronto campus, was a world-class research institute and producer of vaccines. Connaught was involved in research and production of treatments for tetanus, typhus, smallpox and polio, as well as the early production of penicillin.
In 1984, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney (the worst in my opinion) privatized the Canadian Development Corporation, the then-owner of Connaught. Now it belongs to Sanofi Pasteur of France. Sadly, Canada no longer has any vaccine production capability and relies on uncertain supplies from other countries.
As of the beginning of March, Canada ranked 44th in vaccination rates globally. Thanks Brian.
Most COVID-related deaths in Canada have been in long-term care facilities. There are no statistics available to determine if public LTC homes were safer than privately run ones. We do know the military had to bail out private homes. The worst of the worst in central Canada were private.
It is unfair to suggest all private LTC homes are poorly run. If one thinks about the business model, profit can be maximized by paying staff poorly, avoiding the payment of benefits by staffing with only part-timers, and cutting back on supplies, including protective equipment. This is a model for spreading disease. Every Canadian family should have the choice of either private or public, as my family has.
A third example is the electrical utilities in Texas which in the state are not publicly owned. Ten years ago, there was a cold weather event in the state, resulting in power interruptions. The authorities recommended utilities to prepare their generating plants for freezing temperatures. They didn’t.
Now they have blood on their hands with at least 40 people dead. One million people were still under boil water notices 10 days later. Texas enjoys variable electrical rates determined by demand. With little power available and high demand, rates jumped from 12 cents per kw/h to $9, resulting in power bills in the thousands for just a few days.
The utilities were rewarded with windfall profits for bad behaviour. The disaster was precipitated by the fact Texas operates its own self-contained power grid in order to avoid federal oversight. This cut them off from importing power from neighbouring states. It did protect them from federal emissions standards. Cold comfort for Texans freezing in the dark.
Our government-run insurance company, ICBC is giving substantial rebates (averaging $190) to current policy holders. COVID related stay-at-home advisories have resulted in fewer car crashes and claims, so ICBC can afford the rebates. In Saskatchewan (where it is very flat and crashes are less severe), the government-run insurer (SGI) is averaging $285 rebates per vehicle. My un-scientific survey of friends privately insured across Canada and some states indicates few received rebates or significant reductions in policy renewal costs.
My nephew in Nova Scotia had his premium reduced by $20 a month. My son in Ontario received an $18 cheque which he has yet to cash.
I only purchase my alcohol from the government BC Liquor store, as I hope the profits will pay for health care in my old age.
Keep all of this in mind the next time politicians offer to privatize or defund (i.e. CBC) public institutions.
—-
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.