Thanks for keeping Pillow Guy out
Dear Editor:
Way to go Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in Sarnia, Ont. for preventing entry into Canada to Mike Lindell, the Pillow Guy with a semi full of pillows and bibles.
You too RCMP, for detaining 11 individuals (presumably American) and their cache of weapons destined to make trouble at Coutts, Alta.
You guys down south, please keep your rootin, tootin gun and pillow toting whackjobs at home.
We have enough crazies (see truckers) here already.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Challenges of living in low-rental units
Dear Editor:
I am writing so this sort of thing does not happen to anyone else. It is about what my friend has had to deal with the last 3-4 years and what it has done to her mentally and physically.
She moved into a low-rental, government building located in a town that was flooded. She moved in there thinking it was quiet and safe. It’not. There are no rules and the tenants are allowed to do whatever they want (running up and down the stairwell at all hours of the night, parties in the common room, smoke, feeding the animals.) Sometimes there are a dozen deer at the front door with deer feces everywhere.
The neighbour beside her had a disorder that made her wash pots and pans for 6-7 hours a day. The woman below her had a three-foot stick that she banged on her floor when she coughed or put a dish in the sink.
So my friend never spent time at her place during the day and could not sleep during the night. But worst of all, the male tenants were allowed to attack and punch a female tenant in the head because she wanted to open a window in the hallway. My friend was never asked what happened or if she was OK.
Instead she was not to say anything to anyone. They took the guy’s word that she hit him first. The past 3-4 years my friend has written to Vancouver, to her MLA, had a meeting with the head guy. He denied that meeting. My friend filled out a transfer application with doctors’ letters. She has been bullied, lied to, ignored, etc. her hair was falling out, she was having panic attacks, and suffers from PTSD.
The man who hit her was intimidating her by standing in front of her door talking, he put blood on her door frame. When she opened the window he would close it. Nobody would help her.
My friend is in her 60s, single and 135 pounds. What she has been through with no help is unbelievable.
This really is a sad way to treat seniors. Being a nobody really opens your eyes to who really matters in this world.
Debbie Gauvin
Penticton
Misinformation on border convoys
Dear Editor:
Letter writer John Thompson (Herald, Feb. 16) has unfortunately been taken in by the same misinformation which the protesters are demanding.
He suggests that the government should roll back their mandate.
Suppose that the government were to do that. Then unvaccinated truckers would roll through to the U.S. Border Customs and Immigration where the officers on duty would demand proof of vaccination. If they were unable to provide such documents, they would be ordered to turn around and return to Canada. So what would they have gained?
Even if the Canadian government were minded to take such action to appease the truckers, it would have to be agreed by the U.S. government. Getting such agreement, which is highly unlikely, would take weeks if not months of negotiations so the Canadian government quite literally has nothing it can offer to the truckers.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Skaha Estates says thanks, but no thanks
Dear Editor:
On Wednesday evening the Okanagan Falls incorporation and boundary committee held its first public open house. This meeting was for Skaha Estates and Eastside Road South. After the consultants had presented all their slides, I asked loudly enough to be heard by the entire room if any Skaha Estates resident who wanted to be part of the proposed town of Okanagan Falls would please raise their arm.
Only one Skaha Estates resident raised her arm to say that she wanted to become part of Okanagan Falls.
Why won’t Okanagan Falls stop always trying to use the tax bases of the Penticton suburbs of Skaha Estates, Heritage Hills, and Lakeshore Highlands for the benefit of Okanagan Falls to a greater extent than they already do?
Skaha Estates is a community where tax dollars flow in only one direction, out to Okanagan Falls to pay for Okanagan Falls parks and services that we do not use, breaking the supposed RDOS rules about which area will be taxed for a service.
Skaha Estates Improvement District has its own lakefront park. Not a dime has ever come into Skaha Estates from the Falls.
If we wanted to live in a town, we would not have bought property in the quiet countryside.
Alan Whitman
Skaha Estates
More than a sliver support protesting
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan said what?
The protest movement is a “narrow sliver” of the population, he said (Les Leyne column, Herald, Feb. 15).
Cutting off one finger can make the entire hand hurt. Many human diseases along with people who OD are also a sliver of the population, John.
The truckers’ protest has gone world wide and has more than a sliver of the COVID-19 and baloney flipflopping backwards far beyond square one
Time for a change of face and pace by dumping the tiny sliver of misfits who order B.C.’s 5-million population to do what they say is good for them.
That’s more than a sliver of expired political baloney that’s hard to swallow, Mr. Horgan.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Is Bergin the best Tories can offer?
Dear Editor:
The Conservative Party of Canada just picked a clone of Donald Trump, with a Make America Great Again hat and echoing his infamous words (“There are good people on both sides”) regarding the so-called protest against the COVID mandates.
Is Candice Bergen the best the Conservatives have?
Scary!
Senaka Malleappah
Prince George
Bouncy castles no threat to democracy
Dear Editor:
It’s a sad day when a prime minister says a peaceful protest with bouncy castles is a threat to democracy.
Art Dennison
Sooke
Cops making more money than teachers
Dear Editor:
I have been saddened to note the decay in the benefits our taxes produce. Perhaps our community values are most readily apparent in a comparison of the local salary structures of a newly-hired high school teacher and that of a new RCMP constable.
After completing a 26-week course at RCMP Regina Depot where they receive $525 weekly allowance as well as complimentary uniforms and room/board, new constables can expect to receive annual salaries of approximately $63,000.
The newly-graduated high school teacher who has personally paid for six years of UNBC education courses can expect an initial salary of about $58,000.
That, I believe, reveals where our priorities lay.
We release constables after a mere 26 weeks where emphasis has been placed on shooting a gun and driving a vehicle through a collision course onto our streets where they find themselves coping with our unfortunate citizens, each of whom have so many personal issues.
The new high school teacher begins the new job at one of the lowest starting salaries of any Canadian province.
Trouble in the streets and our schools are proof that a close look at our societal values is long overdue.
Marilyn Hinton
Prince George
Fighting for freedom try going to Ukraine
Dear Editor:
The Ukrainian people are facing down one of the world’s largest armies, where they have little chance of success. Their free speech, rule of law and freedoms will all but disappear.
In contrast, in Canada, the pathetic revolt over the inconvenience of wearing a mask to save lives makes me sad and angry.
These folks are silly pretend freedom fighters.
If they really want to fight for freedom they should join a real battle.
David Johns
Saanich