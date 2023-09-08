Thanks for a great job City of Penticton staff
Dear Editor:
A short love letter to the wonderful staff of the City of Penticton.
Thank you for the new paint on the Front Street bridge.
Thank you for the fabulous gardens and parks so thoughtfully designed and maintained, the hanging baskets downtown are incredible. Thank you for the clean swept streets, garbage bins emptied and doggie bag containers filled.
The Staff of City of Penticton, particularly the yards crews, well done!
Jeanette Beaven
Penticton
Zero protection for fish habitat
Dear Editor:
In 2006, with a zoning change, Summerland’s municipal council had an opportunity to protect fish habitat. A goal of Summerland’s Official Community Plan was 8.3.1.2.: “provide habitat protection for fish and wildlife” The Federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans assisted with restrictive covenants which described in detail how Summerland would protect fish habitat .
But since 2006, staff have not provided copies of the covenants. The municipal council, the Advisory Planning Commission, the qualified environmental professional and even the Penticton Indian Band were not given details of the planned protection of fish habitat.
To repeat, the covenants explained in detail how to protect fish habitat. At a recent Advisory Planning Commission (Aug. 25, 2023), staff explained why the covenants were not made public. Staff felt that they had to be “cautious providing covenants” and they may “need to get permission from the land owners” and “ this could result in court action.”
Today, this foreshore is a proliferation of docks for boats and sandy beaches. Nowhere on the entire foreshore is there a single 15 metre wide riparian area. In addition, Summerland sold District land on the shores of Okanagan Lake to facilitate docks. This purchased land provides zero protection for fish habitat.
The position of the provincial government is quite different. All covenants are public record. The Land Titles website provides covenants; takes five minutes for a digital copy.
The position of the federal government is also quite different. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has an on-going file named ‘Violation Report 23-1248”: destruction of fish habitat found inside a covenant written by DFO!
David E. Gregory
Summerland
The common goal: not to be homeless
Dear Editor:
This has to stop! Tear down a building and put people out into an environment of unaffordable rent or expose them to inappropriate, inadequate housing by a forced choice or into the formidable darkness of living in the streets and alleyways.
Tear down a building without adequate housing choices or affordable rents and we create a pathway towards abuse where we become nothing more than a vision of profit and a government’s agenda of politics becomes first and people’s needs second.
Build compassion without a foundation of security for individuals is a political agenda that leads to an abusive state of affairs where leaders will within their halls of governments bring about a climate of systemic abuse to seniors and low-income earners when choice is taking away from them. Affordability is an affirmation of quality of life but it lies deeper than that it is the sole purpose of being.
This country holds their arms outstretched to newcomers, but can’t house them. This country as we all know is in a housing crisis and is not able to house and maintain affordable rent for the citizens who live here.
Seniors and our children’s children and their families and all who are in need of affordable housing have a common goal in their lifetime.
That goal is not to be homeless.
We are all Canadians whether rich or poor and if we become families who are in need we look for answers not politics.
Forced, abandoned and politicized answers to affordability that rejects the answers to house the citizens of this country is not the securement of the right to be housed.
People who lose their homes because of municipalities and provinces who force their will on to their citizenry, and who force tenants to make unaffordable decisions, through legislation or policy, who approve the demolitions of buildings without the safe outcome of adequate choices of affordable housing at that time, are a burden to the wellbeing of society.
Canada and its provinces and territories have one thing in common from every coastline and corner of this country and that one thing is life must be housed, be secured in affordability because without it we will grow apart and feel abandoned.
Cran Campbell
Langley
Reconciliation comes without colonial labels
Dear Editor:
To bandy about labels such as “colonial,” “settler,” or “colonial settler” is to show that we are reckless or ignoring, ignorant of, or diminishing the significance of section 27 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms: “This Charter shall be interpreted in a manner consistent with the preservation and enhancement of the multicultural heritage of Canadians.”
Note the reference to “multicultural heritage” and to preserving and enhancing it. The interpretation is mandatory.
It does not require an apology or explanation to have a heritage that is not Indigenous. Specifically, to have European heritage (as I do) does not mean that my ancestors engaged in physical or cultural displacement of Indigenous peoples or harmed them in any other manner or that I or my family are doing so today.
My grandparents on both sides emigrated to Canada as Russian Jews circa 1904-7. They did so to save their lives and to live in peace with their new neighbours regardless of heritage.
Long before the Charter came into effect in 1982, my grandparents embraced the fundamental freedoms that would later become section 2 of the Charter. My ancestry and the way we live today in no way makes my grandparents, myself, my children or grandchildren “colonial settlers.”
Instead of the divisive use of labels and stereotypes, why not embrace and respect multiculturalism (a Constitutional right), and work instead toward preserving and enhancing our constitutional protections? Labelling does not advance reconciliation.
Brian Bruser
Oak Bay
Push all elected levels on climate change solutions
Dear Editor:
The Adams Lake fire started on July 6, burning for five weeks before strong winds on Aug 18, blew it out of control. By Aug 31, it was more than 43,000 hectares, destroyed 200 structures, and caused great property loss. This is just one of hundreds of fires in B.C. this year.
What are the costs of not putting this one fire out, before it spread?
CO2 release: 43,000 hectares of forest burning releases 7,310,000 tons of CO2. That’s the same as half the cars in B.C. release in one year. All the fires in Canada this year released 20 times as much CO2 as all the cars in Canada for one year. Aw well, timber loss of 43,000 hectares [might amount to] $1 billion of lost revenue and jobs for the forest industry 200 homes were destroyed. About $200 million in property damage with all the human suffering entailed closing down of businesses, highways, infrastructure, etc.
Probably this fire could have been controlled for less than $5 million with adequate firefighting resources.
What a genius move this would have been! This fire required attack from the air to control it. Feet on the ground could not do it, alone.
Canada has a shortage of water bombers for fire fighting. There are perhaps 100 in Canada, not all of them serviceable.
We, as a nation, need to increase our investment in fire prevention and mitigation and suppression, as wildfires will keep increasing. It will be a generation before there is any hope of CO2 reduction.
Our carbon taxes ($20 billion collected yearly) are not reducing CO2 levels or wildfires. It would cost about $3.5 billion to double our fleet of water bombers as one step to reduce wildfire loss. Other firefighting resources and better forestry fuel management will be needed.
Let’s encourage our federal and provincial governments to step up, save the planet, the forests and ourselves.
Marg and Chris Parfitt
Salmon Arm
Bad driving is a fatality waiting to happen
Dear Editor:
This is a general warning to everyone, as well as to a certain driver who was out on Monday night. At the intersection where the new Coop station near Safeway is, I was a passenger in a vehicle which had the right of way through a green light.
Two vehicles were opposite us in the left turn lane, the first one on the line and nowhere near the middle of the intersection. The car I was in was in the intersection on green when the ignorant driver opposite us zoomed at us and nearly hit us on the driver side. We managed to avoid being hit.
If that driver reads this letter, I suggest that they hand in their driver licence immediately before they kill someone including themselves.
No police were in the area and there is no point reporting them when they aren’t open nor when we have almost nothing in information to give them.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton