Albas should be next Conservative leader
Dear Editor:
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre seems to believe he is the PM in waiting. His party should remind him of the two has-beens who bit the dust before him.
Poilievre likely will get the third strike as all the hugging and baby kissing, along with the usual promises which in a bullpen is called political Rika Bunksha, that stinks to high heaven.
However, I believe a genuine leader hasn’t surfaced yet, but is in full sight within the Conservative Party of Canada.
I suggest a B.C. home-grown Conservative MP who is well liked and would be an excellent choice for the next leader.
His initials are D.A., an I don’t mean dead on arrival which does apply to the rest of the party this man represents.
Dan Albas will get my vote with the hope that some miracle would appear to save Canada which is in dire straits.
The present leader and the one in waiting could kiss my rear end instead of phony baby kissing, hugging and spouting empty promises.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Council needs to take environment seriously
Dear Editor:
On Jan. 24, 2017, the then Penticton city council was offered four resolution ideas to present at SILGA/UBCM, the think tank for innovative new or changes to policies.
No. 3 idea was: Sustainability, conservation and ecological concerns be made the foundation of municipal development.
If this becomes part of the Community Charter, the livability, sustainability and health of the community would be the foundation/focus and not an inconvenient stumbling block. With global climate change bringing drought and extreme temperature changes, there is an urgent need to implement conservation of natural resources like green spaces, wetlands, water and fuel.
By encouraging local sustainability in developments, businesses and government and in local sustainable, organic agricultural endeavours, we can increase food security and have a healthier community that is able to, on all levels, support itself.
Lakes do dry up, as each community takes more and more water, will there be water for our grandchildren and our grand housing projects?
Helena Konanz was the only councillor in 2017 to reply, although that reply and future inaction showed no commitment to her responsibility to the wellbeing of our community. She could or would not see that a cleaner environment is a municipal/provincial/federal/global issue. None of the other councillors addressed the complicated issues of environmental degradation although it was high on the list of citizens concerns.
Today more and more private citizens’ groups are trying to get Penticton council to see the value and urgency of protecting the environment, not just within our city, but every aspect of our surrounding area.
One group, shaking all the trees to see what falls out, is Penticton Trees, trying to save our city’s trees. The Society for the Preservation of Naramata Bench has put out a well-presented, well worth watching, YouTube video: “Drawing A Line.”
If that line is crossed and development on our mountains continue, the runoff into the city will be more than a mudslide. It will be a continuing degradation of the environment we leave for the next generation.
Change has to start somewhere.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Raising the bar in oncology care at PRH
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary Society, I extend our sincere thanks to the community for supporting our recent 50/50 raffle. We raised $18,710 of which the very happy winner, Gordon Fleck, received half.
The proceeds go towards the $10 million upgrade and expansion of the oncology department at PRH.
The Auxiliary is proud to join the SOS Medical Foundation in this campaign and have pledges to $400,000 over four years and so far donated $100,000.
A special thank you to: Penticton Herald, IGA, Safeway, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Peach City Beach Cruise, Penticton Western News and Allan Gee (Move Radio).
It’s a pleasure to live in such a caring, supportive community.
June Revell-Quevillon
Penticton
Carbon tax killing B.C.’s middle class
Dear Editor:
Now it begins. Every left-wing government in Canada, including here in B.C., is jumping on this fire season to justify the middle class-killing carbon tax which has been in place here since 2008.
This, in spite of the fact that it has been stated, time and time again, that if you took every gas or diesel vehicle in Canada off the road, it would not make a difference. In other words, it’s simply costly virtue signalling. Said governments are using disasters to justify this unpopular tax grab that has fueled runaway inflation.
Look, if you are lucky enough to live in the upper echelons of society, go for it. But a large number of us in the middle class simply can’t afford it. The elites want the little people to sacrifice their earned standard of living on the alter of climate change while they give up nothing.
Perhaps those elites can tell us how much we will need to sacrifice to make the weather operate on a thermostat and make the fires and floods stop.
Axe the tax. Read the room.
Andy Richards
Summerland
The arts, music have survived for centuries
Dear Editor:
Re: “Music makes me shine,” by Mark Brett (Herald, March 23).
We do live in interesting and challenging times. People have — over the eons of human existence. One of the ways humans have navigated challenges and expanded perspectives is through the arts.
The Penticton Herald generously shared stories of the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and our faculty and students this past spring. PAMDA provides quality instruction for all ages.
I enjoy my lessons in cello and speech arts — and my granddaughters do as well, in their chosen instruments. We have an amazing faculty and a wonderful executive director, Catherine Jones, who will happily match you up with the perfect instrument and instructor.
Lessons are taught in person at beautiful Leir House or online through Zoom.
PAMDA has an active and inspiring bursary and scholarship program kept alive and well through generous donations and on-going fundraising.
Give Catherine a call (250–493–7977) or check out our PAMDA website.
This might be the perfect September to begin a new learning adventure! Who knows where this might lead?
Nancy Wyse
PAMDA co-chair
Penticton