Editor or politician? Miller can't be both
Dear editor:
When I heard that James Miller, managing editor of the Penticton Herald was on Penticton city council I was, quite frankly, shocked.
Not because he doesn’t seem to be a good guy who potentially can do a good job at it. I was shocked because, as a former Penticton Herald full-time newsroom reporter myself, the idea of a working managing editor (a working journalist) being in public office at the same time just seems so weird, so incomprehensible, so ethically wrong.
And I’m not the only one to think so.
It’s both a practical and philosophical question: the potential for bias, favoritism, conflict of interest, as well as issues of independence, influence, impartiality, integrity, freedom, ethics, relevance and coverage decisions.
The Canadian Association of Journalists wrote a discussion paper about it. They found “based on even a cursory survey” that “many of the world’s major and smaller media outlets have some measure of policies relating to outside political activity by their journalists.”
Many require their journalists to not get personally involved in politics “in order to maintain journalistic and organizational integrity,” to avoid any impression of conflict that could damage reputation of the journalist, but also the news outlet itself.”
Even if the news outlet has “independent” people directly reporting on city hall issues, the boundary between city hall and other aspects of the community is, at the best of times, often blurred.
The CAJ has asked some tough questions about a journalist’s right as a citizen to run for office, the news outlet’s right to protect “their brand,” the kind of political involvement potentially acceptable.
James, do a great job of serving Penticton and area residents through being a diligent managing editor. Goodness knows we need hardworking media to hold politicians’ feet to the fire. Objective journalism at arm’s length from power is an honourable calling important to the community.
Or, James, do a great job of serving Penticton and area residents through being a diligent Penticton city councillor. (And media unencumbered will hold your feet to the fire.)
But whatever you decide, James, slow ‘er down, buddy. Do one of them at a time, and do it well.
Otherwise you may find it harder than you think to dance around the fire of potential community/media conflict of interest situations.
Donna M. Henningson
Penticton
Maybe we're housing the wrong people
Dear editor:
We have a very visible social problem in Penticton.
Shopping carts, owned by local stores, are scattered throughout the city. In some cases, they are used and then abandoned. They are also loaded up with possessions and used for mobile storage and transportation. It seems obvious that the carts are not owned by the people using them. Unless the stores have donated them for this purpose, they have actually been stolen.
It appears that this theft is being ignored and condoned. Also very visible are the bicycles being used along with the carts. In many cases, the users are not the rightful owners of said bikes. Apparently in Penticton a bicycle is stolen every 30 minutes. Difficult to say with certainty that a given bike has been stolen. However, also visible are the number of street chop shops where bikes are retooled and repainted, prior to been reused or resold. This is a thriving activity despite the attention of bylaw and police officers.
Shoplifting has visibly increased. Cases of vandalism, break-ins and property damage are increasing. City staff are used to clean up makeshift campsites and to remove clothing and other items which have been abandoned.
Society is reaching out to people involved in the above activities. Food and clothing are provided at locations throughout Penticton. Shelter space has increased. More units are being built and planned. Jobs are there for those willing to work. Yet local employers are struggling to find enough help to operate efficiently.
These efforts fail when people accept what is offered and then take for themselves that which is not given, and make no contribution to society. This anti-social behavior should be a concern, particularly as it effects other vulnerable people.
Less visible are individuals and families who would love to settle in Penticton and fill the job vacancies which exist. The obstacle for them is, once again, is a lack of affordable accommodation. Previous and current efforts to deal with this problem are simply not working.
Perhaps local, regional and provincial authorities could negotiate with housing developers to increase the supply of affordable housing. Approval of development plans could be tied to inclusion of a percentage of income-based rental units. These units could be turned over to local housing authorities at a predetermined price. Units could then be rented at a cost based on the renter's employment income. No job – no accommodation.
Penticton does have a social problem – we have to find a better way to deal with it.
John McLeod
Penticton
Feds should support, not hinder, farmers
Dear editor:
The Maru Poll lists farmers and scientists among our 10 most respected occupations. Politicians, environmentalists and journalists didn’t make the cut.
Farmers are productive and self-reliant; and they feed us. Their products aren’t as mushy as those of the scientists, and are less liable to distortion and misrepresentation. Maybe that’s why the politicians, environmentalists and media like to piggyback on the scientists instead of the farmers.
Farmers are already highly efficient with fertilizer use, which is hardly surprising considering the cost of fertilizers and the effort involved in applying them. There’s always room for improvement through better farm management practices, but it’s unrealistic to expect the government’s target of a 30% reduction in emissions from nitrogen fertilizers to be achieved without significant reductions in crop yields and increased input costs.
Watch for the iron fist in the velvet glove again. The 30% target is voluntary for now, but it can’t be reached without government controls and regulation. As we’ve seen with the Emergency Act, carbon taxes and various mandates, our government isn’t shy about imposing arbitrary measures to achieve their objectives.
The UN is pressing for more food production to alleviate global food shortages. They’ve even made arrangements for Russian fertilizer exports to continue to boost production. We’re badly out of step with our government’s crackdown on fertilizers and increased carbon taxes which will limit food production and increase costs.
Eastern Canada imports more than 660,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizers annually from Russia, and Canada is the only G7 country with sanctions on Russian fertilizers. This involves a 35% tariff for Canadian farmers and consumers. How is this helping with food production and costs? It seems like another triumph of climate ideology over reason.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is currently hiring enforcement officers for field inspections and investigations. They’ll wear uniforms and body armour and carry weapons and handcuffs. Who will they be policing, and why? To this point the country has functioned reasonably well without such intrusions.
Historically, the federal government has played an important role in fostering agriculture. Government experimental farms and research stations have operated since early times, and have been invaluable in improving crop varieties and farming techniques for greater productivity and sustainability.
That’s real science at work, and this is the proper role for government in agriculture.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Elvena reveals picks
Dear editor:
A friend asked my opinion on Helena Konanz and Andrew Jakubeit running again for Penticton city council.
I remember standing outside city hall in 2015 as hundreds of people protested council’s decision to build a waterslide in Skaha Park and watched a disappointed crowd when notified Jakubeit had defiantly signed the contract.
That signature cost taxpayers $200,000 in penalty payments when subsequent public pressure forced council to rescind the contract.
The public deserves an apology from both of these wannabes before they seek your trust again. Deleterious dictatorial actions should bear consequences: apologize for ignoring the will of the people, not seeking a referendum, egregiously wasting $200,000, and for replacing service with arrogance.
I attended last week’s all-candidates forum and the following are the candidates I personally would like to see given a shot at representing us, and as space allows my reasons for selecting them.
Mayor:
Too many candidates running for mayor lack sufficient knowledge. With a city budget of $100 to $150 million annually, experience is essential.
That leaves Julius Bloomfield and John Vassilaki. Bloomfield is a nice guy, but he lives in Naramata, doesn’t own property in Penticton, so can’t even vote for himself. So why would I?
Councillors in alphabetical order:
Amelia Boultbee is a young legal beagle capable of vetting today’s complicated contracts.
Ryan Graham is a bundle of energy with entrepreneurial skills. Most young people we have elected have been disappointing. I think Ryan may prove a worthwhile exception.
Lindsey Hall brings honesty and sincerity and is unlikely to betray the public trust.
James Miller has common sense combined with duty of service and adeptly adapts his skills to serve people.
Frank is an accountant who understands money as an essential element in handling the enormous budget.
Campbell Watt was the brand-new councillor and patsy who walked into the end of the secretive Skaha Park deal. Learning from this disaster, he asks the right questions and has a bright future ahead of him.
School trustees:
Lynn Kelsey is a council watchdog who deserves an opportunity to prove her capability.
James Palanio has proven his worth, bringing common sense and a steady hand to a challenged board in precarious times.
Kate Hansen, formerly with the RCMP, is familiar with the needs of children. I like her and find her trustworthy and sincere. She also has my vote.
We all have our own reasons for our choices. You have just heard mine.
Elvena Slump
Penticton