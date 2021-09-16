Hoping Dan Albas will win another term
Dear Editor:
The voters in the Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola are lucky to have three very good candidates representing the three major political parties.
I encourage everyone to get involved and support the candidate that best represents their views. For me, that is the current MP Dan Albas.
I have known Dan for more than 10 years and I continue to be impressed with his diligence in following local issues and his dedication to his work. It is a tough assignment when you live 2,500 miles from Parliament and have to travel back and forth, but Dan has the energy and ability to do the job well.
People are asking why Trudeau called this election and the lack of a good answer is damaging his support.
Canada has had minority governments before and often they work very well. It usually means that the largest party is in power, but they need to consult with other parties before legislation is passed. That works well as the requirement to listen to other views brings a better result than “I know best.” Unfortunately, Trudeau believes that his opinion is the only one that counts. He may be a good person, but he is a poor prime minister. His biggest failure is his inability to respect alternative opinions, so he called an election to get a majority; not a good reason for an election.
As with all elections, the promises keep coming from all parties often with high prices. Who is going to pay the bill for all those promises? The government debt keeps rising and will be a burden on future generations. Our grandchildren will not thank us for that burden and we owe it to them, to limit our expectations.
In this election, we need a government that plans a path forward after COVID-19, but with financial responsibility. When Trudeau wanted to give the WE organization over $900 million to help students with volunteering opportunities, we knew he didn’t understand the concept of accountability.
Albas has always researched financial issues and looked for value for money. He is exactly the kind of MP we need in the next Parliament, as part of a Conservative government. I am very proud to support him.
Eric Hall
West Kelowna
Focus on what PM has accomplished
Dear Editor:
As the NDP and the Conservatives blather on about Justin Trudeau’s so called moral failures (he doesn’t keep his- promises, he’s not a feminist, he’s only in it for himself) I’d like to remind voters about a few promises he did keep since taking office six years ago:
He legalized cannabis, creating a new, taxpaying industry.
He created the New Canada Child Benefit which lifted at least 300,000 children out of poverty.
He led the country through the pandemic, supporting individuals and businesses and procured enough vaccines to make Canada a world leader.
He appointed the first gender-balanced cabinet in Canadian history.
He increased the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors.
He launched the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
He reformed the Senate with a new, non-partisan appointment process.
He put a price on carbon pollution (which the Conservatives are now embracing).
And, before the election was called he made deals with eight provinces & territories on $10/day child care.
That’s a pretty solid record, and that’s why I voted Liberal.
Bob Nicholson
Penticton
Bank of Canada logic puzzling for reader
Dear Editor:
I have so enjoyed all the election inspired letters over the last few weeks but none as much as in the Sept. 14 edition of The Herald.
One brilliant letter totally eased my deep-rooted concern over how the out-of- control spending by the Liberal/NDP coalition would effect my life in my golden years, as well as the lives of generations not even born yet, with the never-ending taxes needed just to service that debt.
It was explained to me that it’s all OK. You see, the $2-3 billion dollars that the Liberal/NDP government is borrowing every single week is coming from the Bank of Canada.
Apparently, it’s not like borrowing money from a real bank where you have to pay it back with interest, but just like moving money from one pocket to another.
Who knew?
So with this brilliant piece of knowledge, I came up with a brand new plan that will help the Liberals, NDP and Greens save the world from the climate apocalypse.
All of us folks that use regular financial institutions like banks and credit unions just need to switch our accounts to the Bank of Canada.
I’m sure they can issue a credit card with which we can all buy a Tesla, solar panels from China and install wind turbines in our yard (even if they kill birds, bees and bats.)
The beauty is we will never have to pay it back as long as inflation stays low. We all know inflation never happens in Canada, right? Sure, all those oil workers, miners and forest workers will be out of work, but they can live on their Bank of Canada credit cards.
Now I know that because Canada only produces 1.6% of the world’s carbon, it actually won’t make a difference to the ever changing climate but maybe the Liberals, NDP or Greens can borrow even more money from the Bank of Canada to set up a dome over Canada and install thermostats so everything will stay cozy.
Oh, and if they could legislate a ban for forest fires, that would be nice. As all this money will just be moved from pocket to pocket, perhaps another brilliant writer can tell me, which pocket would it be moved from again?
Andy Richards
Summerland
Too much Tory bias by regular writers
Dear Editor:
There are, as I’m sure most readers of your letters to the editor are aware, a certain number of regular writers who seem to fill their days with writing such letters.
Two of the more prolific are Elvena Slump and John Thompson who frequently submit letters usually complaining about something or other.
Seldom do they come up with anything constructive. The latest target of their usually unsubstantiated attacks has been Richard Cannings, our MP for the past six years. It may interest some readers, if they don’t already know, that these two are noted Conservative supporters. Their diatribes are hardly objective though they are frequently objectionable.
For the record, I have known Richard Cannings for a number of years. In my experience, he is an honourable, competent and compassionate man. He is also a well-respected biologist and the author of numerous books on the natural environment. His connections with the local region both in the Okanagan and the West Kootenay are deep and heartfelt.
For me, it is an honour that we should have such a person as our MP. Over his time in office he has worked hard for our riding, supporting many successful projects and speaking forcefully in Parliament in support of our region.
Unlikely as it is, it is time for local Conservatives and their supporters to acknowledge the fine work that Richard Cannings has done instead of sniping away in favour of own unexamined biases.
I, for one of many, will be supporting Richard Cannings in this election and I urge voters to do the same.
Peter Benson
Naramata
City council fails on crime reduction
Dear Editor:
Our city has suffered another tragic loss of life due to violent and senseless crime. While council has provided millions of dollars for a bike lane, badly needed reinforcements for the Penticton RCMP go unfunded.
Penticton was the most dangerous city in the Okanagan for 2020, according to recent data from Statistics Canada.
When the motion was put forward for five police officers the motion failed 4-3. Our Penticton detachment, with a case load more than twice the provincial average. Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter estimated that to bring his officers' caseload to the provincial average, he would need an additional 42 officers. Penticton has 47 officers currently.
This crime burden has been exasperated by our own provincial government, encouraging the addicted to move to our city through their policies, and the placement of a prison to our south.
With these criminals has come the market demand for illegal drugs, which the drug dealers are happy to supply. Then naturally the increase in crime to support the habit, then the murders to support the territory, reprisals, and the use of violence to set the example for others.
Our provincial government has failed Penticton miserably and will continue to do so. The province will go to court to fight us on our zoning, will build more housing for those who steal from us, and close our drug treatment centers.
Today we are in the midst of a federal election, and only one candidate has addressed this issue, Helena Konanz.
Ms. Konanz has my vote and support and needs yours as well if we to begin dealing with this scourge that our failing politicians have brought us.
Steve Boultbee
Penticton
Thanks stranger for turning in purse
Dear Editor:
Many thanks to the lady who turned my purse into the Shoppers Drug Mart in Penticton.
It saved me a big headache.
Delores Rousseau
Penticton
More contradictions on masking policies
Dear Editor:
I have a simple question.
If everyone at my gym is required to show a vaccine passport, including the staff, then why in God’s name do I still have to wear a mask while there?
This makes no sense to me at all.
People say that even if fully vaccinated, you can still get COVID and spread it around. Sure, but the chances of that are astronomical. You have a better chance of winning the 649 twice in the same week.
This has totally gotten out of hand, and common sense is definitely not prevailing. Anyone who is fully vaccinated and can prove it, should be exempt from masking up.
I have no desire to spend my remaining years on this earth looking like Dr. Kildare, thank you very much.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Afghanistan latest Liberal failure
Dear Editor:
It was plain to see this election coming; even though it wasn’t necessary.
The Liberals buffed up their hood ornament with a shave and a new coiffure. There appears to have been a facial exfoliation too. Unfortunately, they forgot an infusion of wisdom and ethics.
Financial irrigation of vote-rich pastures in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver started early and CERB was extended.
The $5.2 billion bailout of the massively overspent Muskrat Falls hydro project showed the price of electing a Liberal MP in Newfoundland. It’s $743 million for each of the seven MPs.
Another four years of Justin Trudeau and the Liberals means more irresponsible spending, virtue signaling, divisive identity politics and incompetence. They can’t execute anything properly. It’s always a big splashy start and a lousy finish.
And we’re left with scandal, disappointment and debt. Hollow words and images can’t compensate for failure.
Afghanistan is just their latest failure. There were ample indications of Taliban resurgence, and many had been urging the extraction of Afghans who had supported the Canadian Forces for some time.
Instead of moving swiftly and effectively, our government chose indecision and bureaucratic process.
It was stunning to hear Liberal Cabinet Minister Miriam Monsef supplicating to the Taliban, and calling them our brothers. The Taliban may be her brothers, but they killed 158 of mine.
Why are these people so out of touch with reality? The only two who impressed were Jane Philpot and Jody Wilson-Raybould; and they both resigned in frustration and disgust.
We shouldn’t expect a 100 percent solution from any government. Even 60 percent would be acceptable, but Justin Trudeau and his crew consistently fall well short of that. Six years is too long; even for slow learners.
Don’t watch the polls. Talk to a used car salesman. They know a shiny hood ornament can sucker some people, but they also know it can’t turn back the mileage or improve performance.
John Thompson
Kaleden
COVID protesters don’t have any rights
Dear Editor:
Dr. Steven Fedder, an ER physician from Richmond is upset at COVID lockdown protesters at hospitals (Herald, Sept. 4) He states that governments should force Canadian citizens to be injected with the COVID mNRA substance, or lose their jobs.
This is unacceptable on many levels.
The good doctor, who has behind him the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons, other doctors who refuse medical treatment to un-vaxxed patients, (Enderby walk-in clinic) the B.C. government, the Canadian government, RCMP, the slanted news media, etc., whom the doctor can put into action against protesters.
The protesters have nothing but themselves. They have no rights and freedoms, except as designated day-to-day by the government. They may protest in their own basement, five at a time, quietly.
Perhaps this doctor would not be so cruel to his fellow citizens if protesters had the same power over him to muzzle his public utterances, force him to have substances of their choice injected into his body and had the power to cancel his licence to practice medicine.
The premier of B.C. should explain a few things to these protesters. This includes: that viruses are from nature, that everyone in the world will eventually contract COVID- 19 no matter what precautions are taken, that masks are useless in combatting viruses, (Sweden) that “cases” bear no relation to severity of infection, that Moderna and Pfizer mNRA injections do not prevent infection or transmission of covid. That it is fact that every person, vaxxed or non-vaxxed can equally spread the virus.
The only seemly benefit of mNRA injections is approximately five months of reduced severity of virus symptoms before another mNRA injection is needed. (data from Israel)
The premier could also explain that because 15 persons (total in Canada) under 19 years of age have died of COVID-19 the B.C. government, after the federal election, will be forcing, er suggesting, that every innocent child in B.C. from newborn to 12 years of age will be injected with this unproven, ineffective, experimental substance, whose negative side effects are both known and unknown.
This should settle once and for all any protesters nonsensical quibbles about COVID and Canadian “freedom.”
And from a world where science is real, and not political, read “Biden COVID Team sees vaccine efficacy waning in unpublished data from Israel” (Politico) on the internet.
David Wiens
Summerland
Not all of us have evolved equally
Dear Editor:
Re: Hospital protests
Apparently the Neanderthal gene is more prevalent than we thought.
Richard Knight
Kelowna
Protesters should be denied free health care
Dear Editor:
Those protesting against the coronavirus vaccination, masking and vaccine passports should be happy to give up the privileges, or even refused access to hospital care, if they get the virus.
A pet toad would demonstrate the proper way to croak.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Does NDP candidate really have an answer?
Dear Editor:
Let’s hear what Richard Cannings has accomplished other than riding his bicycle.
I have a question for those people who are heating up the letters page by slamming Helena Konanz and praising Richard Cannings.
Where and when was Cannings’ voice and scientific expertise shared before climate change became so visible to the entire world population?
I doubt Richard — like the general public — has any clue how to reverse climate change or COVID-19 and variants.
We can all spout unbelievable hot air, but there’s no solution in the wind.
I don’t know and can’t in conscience vote for either candidate, but my choice would still be for Helena Konanz.
Friends may vote and toot their horn for their friends, but I prefer to vote for the person I think is best for Canada. To vote for a friend who may be the one is admirable, but perhaps he or she is in the wrong party.
I tried to reach Cannings way back in time as he was set to go on a mission of grief that would affect me personally.
I found his secretary to be rude and actually argued about something she knew absolutely nothing about.
I suggested Richard give former MP Alex Atamanenko — who was familiar with issue — a call before he further embarrassed himself. I never did hear back from Cannings.
Time to can Cannings and put a new label on the political can — Helena Konanz.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Checks and balances in a democracy
Dear Editor:
A quote from The Drunk Vote in The Atlantic: “ Politicians in the early American Republic were novices in the democratic arts, but it didn’t take long to recognize that the shortest route to a man’s vote was through a shot glass.”
I’m pretty sure the same scenario played out in any emerging democracy.
Over the years laws have changed in Canada regarding signage, campaigning on election day and bars are even open now.
The one thing that has not changed is candidates using misleading information on rivals actions.
We should all be disappointed in Helena Konanz and Tom Siddon (Herald, Sept. 14) for implying that an opposition can’t serve and satisfy the local needs but then imply an opposition has the ability to cause Justin Trudeau to call an election.
A prime minister can legally call an election at any time and that is exactly what Trudeau did, like it or not.
Oppositions are the checks and balances in a democracy. Arguments back and forth to come to a deal as fair to all as possible.
Richard Cannings really does have that experience, in Ottawa, in that very area.
We have a truth in advertising law on the books. It would be nice to have a truth in campaigning law as well.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Writer’s tone sounded misogynistic, racist
Dear Editor:
I was shocked and very disappointed in Gerry Karr’s letter to the editor (Herald, Sept. 15).
Why would Dr. Karr sink so low? He denigrated Helena Konanz with his comments: “A retired tennis pro and city councillor.”
Did he not realize Helena is also a wife and mother of two children? I believe raising a family is a full-time job, is it not? But, did Gerry Karr know Helena was also a tennis coach, who was very much admired by her students for using her talents to help a younger generation — males and females.
As a woman and mother, I am appalled by Karr’s tone. He sounded sexist and even racist, using his male voice against a female. A woman, who is trying so hard to do a good job for all of us in this riding!
I have voted already and Helena got my vote. Helena Konanz will work hard in Ottawa for all of us in the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding.
Shame on you Gerry Karr.
Yasmin John-Thorpe
Penticton
Which option do you think is preferable?
Dear Editor:
I refer to Margaret Masson’s letter to the editor (Herald, Sept. 14).
She is more afraid of the side effects from the vaccine than she is of the virus. So for her, and any like-minded individuals, let me point out some relevant matters to consider.
The chances of suffering a side effect of the vaccine are small. If you are one of the few to suffer a side effect, it is treatable and is highly unlikely to be fatal unless you have other underlying medical conditions.
If you contract COVID-19 (especially the Delta variant which is currently causing most of the infections) and are not vaccinated, you will likely become very ill and require a lengthy stay in hospital.
The probability of dying a very unpleasant death is significant.
Which option do you think is preferable?
If you feel that you may have a medical condition which indicates you should not get the vaccine, you should discuss this with your GP.
Brian Butler
Penticton