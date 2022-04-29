Courses should supply golf carts for paraplegics
Dear Editor:
Visit almost any golf club in B.C. and you can see where thousands of dollars have been spent to make the clubhouse wheelchair accessible. I assume this is because it is required by the building code.
But no arrangements are made to allow a paraplegic to access the golf course. That could be done if the golf club provided the special cart readily available and in use elsewhere.
I have approached many golf clubs to do that but the general response is that they cannot afford to do that. That is nonsense; a $12,000 purchase as part of their multi-million budgets would hardly be noticed if they chose to do so.
It would show the cared, and that cart would be a revenue producer in future years.
A paraplegic is a normal person who has lost the use of legs and so is generally confined to a wheelchair. That happened to me two years ago because of an incurable medical condition. After many years of golfing, I could no longer do so. I could not get any golf course to provide a special cart. But, my family and friends chipped in to buy me a Solorider cart from which I can golf from a sitting position. I am now golfing a few rounds at the Osoyoos Golf Club.
This should be available at other golf clubs.
Could some golf clubs care enough to provide a special cart? Or might the provincial government enact a regulation to require golf clubs to enable paraplegics to golf?
I have approached many MLAs and Rick Hansen but have received no support from either.
Tony Brummet
Osoyoos
Environmentalists are shutting down the country
Dear Editor:
“Environmental group sounds warning on Okanagan pipeline,” (Herald, Page 1, April 22).
Environmental groups attempting to curtail Fortis are placing us at risk of freezing during the winter months.
All this came about as the environmentalists had a hissy fit over Fortis’s proposal to increase their pipeline by 30 kms to serve population increases in the Okanagan.
Europe is a good example: They bought into the “cry-wolf” environmental dogma and spent the last two winters freezing in the dark: Many people could no longer afford to heat their homes.
We need some common sense. Oil and gas should be phased out very slowly over a decade or more. Otherwise we will face the same problems as Europe.
Even oil-rich Texas faced cold weather problems as their solar and windmills failed to meet demand as the cold weather hit.
I have to agree with the RDOS; the technology is not there yet. Karla Kozakevich, the RDOS director for Naramata, bought into the hype years ago and is sorry today as her heating bills are through the roof.
Environmentalists claim we are now in an extreme temperature pattern. If they are right it will be too hot in summer and too cold in winter. Without needed pipelines there will likely be days on end with cold spells and no heat. The fact that Fortis is increasing its renewable gas supply is dismissed as hype by this group.
Gas is a very clean energy that can be used to keep us warm as we work towards phasing out the use of fossil fuels. This cannot happen overnight.
An example of the environmental movement gone amok in Canada is the millions of dollars in damage caused by an attack on Coastal GasLink up north which is trying to supply the LNG plant at the coast.
Using axes, this group attacked workers breaking their vehicle windows as they tried to escape the carnage. The RCMP is looking into the matter. People need to go to jail.
The environmentalists have effectively shut down Canada so the U.S. is providing Europe with needed LNG. We could use those tax dollars as well as the U.S. to relieve our ballooning out-of-control debt. There are many tax hikes coming for Canadians regardless of rapidly rising inflation pinching wallets. You can blame that and high fuel costs on the unreasonable demands of the environmental movement.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Forgive Horgan for dropping the F-bomb
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan should be forgiven for his profane outburst in the legislature. After all, one in five B.C. residents says the same thing every time they think about going to see a doctor.
Michael Butler
Victoria
Pros and cons on using heat pumps
Dear Editor:
“Heat pumps seem to do an inadequate job,” (Herald, April 23).
Luckily, I had a heat pump installed as an adjunct to a central-air addition to an existing natural gas furnace (and the rebate from Fortis covered the additional cost).
We used the heat pump as a heat source until the first power bill arrived.
Our findings: The increase in power cost far outshadowed the cost for natural gas heat in the following (colder) billing cycle.
Result: We use the heat pump only as central air, not for heat.
Lloyd Coltman
Kelowna
Walk for Peace returning May 8
Dear Editor:
The 39th Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace is happening Sunday, May 8 on the grassy lawns of the U.S./Canada border crossing on Highway 97 between Oroville and Osoyoos.
The event has continued since 1983 when American peace activists met with Canadians to receive a mock up of a cruise missile representing opposition to testing of the devices at Cold Lake, Alta.
Afterwards, the Americans took the cruise missile to the gates of the Boeing Works in Seattle where they staged a lively public protest against the arms industry.
The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace was observed virtually during recent COVID-19 cautions.
This Mother’s Day Walk for Peace will once gain be on foot from Haynes Point Provincial Park at 1 p.m. and from the Oroville Library at noon.
Those unable to walk can go to the border and greet the walkers from both directions.
The celebration in song, dance, verse and conversation happens from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
As usual, advance arrangements are made with both Canadian and U.S. authorities. There is some parking available and border guards will direct to the meeting place.
There are presently armed conflicts everywhere on the globe, affecting ordinary people of different nationalities, ethnicity, religion and race.
All those who are everywhere affected by the upheavals of war are the concern of the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace.
Keeping in mind that the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace is about promoting peace and friendship among all people, everyone is invited to participate on May 8 at the Canada/U.S. border crossing in Osoyoos.
Dave Cursons
Cawston
Practitioners have many job options
Dear Editor:
With a letter published almost every day about the fallen-apart system of medical and mental-health care, let me add my voice by outlining how the problem will only accelerate and become exponential as the medical practitioners left, whether primary care or generalist specialists, are overburdened every day not just with volume of work, but with an unmanageable sense of defeat as a bitter and frustrated public expel their anger and sadness with questions of: “Where should we go? What are we supposed to do? But we have been waiting to see you! Why can’t you help?”
How can practitioners manage this offloading of stress and distress every day?
They will take flight and accept jobs that protect them from this tidal wave of need, behind walls of more specialized and remote teams, with very defined roles, and absolutely no surprises.
I listened all afternoon today to those expressions of “we are falling through the cracks!” and am grateful I have many other job options as one can only absorb so much collective need, anger, and futility.
Dr. Jennifer Balfour, Pediatrician
Victoria