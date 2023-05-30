So many memories of United church
Dear Editor:
I am saddened to see and realize that the big blue Penticton United Church, a historic landmark, will be gone in the very near future (Herald, May 27).
I grew up in this church… Sunday School, choir, CGIT and Sunday sermons.
What will be put up in its place? A park? I hope and pray it won’t be one of those black or gray boxes that are looming up all over our once beautiful city which are dreary, dismal and dull. This type of architecture is the ugliest I have ever seen.
Judy (Schell) Preen
Penticton, since 1948
Dismayed by hate to LGBTQIA+
Dear Editor:
As a member of Penticton’s LGBTQIA+ community, I was dismayed not only by some of the online comments in response to Penticton’s new rainbow crosswalk, but also by the fact that somebody vandalized it within 48 hours of its unveiling.
The fact that people can take a beautiful symbol of love and inclusion like this and use it as an opportunity to spread hate and vile disinformation about the LGBTQIA+ community is as disgusting as it is unCanadian.
However, through all the vitriol, I was proud to see Penticton Indian Band and City leaders come together to condemn the comments and vandalism and to support both the students who spearheaded this project and the city’s LGBTQIA+ community. The Band and City leaders and the students of Queen’s Park Elementary School have shown us what true compassion and leadership look like, and I thank them all.
I sincerely hope that those responsible for these attacks against the LGBTQIA+ community experience an opening of their minds and softening of their hearts, as a hate-filled life is no way to live.
Bill Barker
Penticton
Penticton author responds to tragedy
Dear Editor:
Students of journalism learn the value of a short bus wreck story that provides filler copy for whatever media device they’re preparing. When one of my Cuso International colleagues from our Guyana days sent a link to an article about a tragedy in the country, I immediately thought the equivalent of a bus wreck was being announced.
So often we hear of devastation from local to global level that we gloss over details. In this case, nineteen children died in a fire at Mahadia Secondary School’s female dormitory. I didn’t recognize the name of the village, but when the article mentioned the Pakaraima Mountains, I knew this was Indigenous territory near the western border.
I’d visited this area of dry savannahs when on birding explorations in one of the most biodiverse regions of the planet. I wrote of those trips and accompanied Indigenous youth to the area. It was an initial exposure to what they could expect in training sessions for ecotourism development.
The beauty of Guyana and the vibrancy of its people enthralled me and inspired my recently published book — “Gripped by Guyana: A Memoir of Purpose and Adventure.”
Suddenly, I was thrust back into Guyana where I’d lived and worked over the span of two years. I remembered school buildings in the Indigenous villages in the interior. I visualized a fire “maliciously set [in] a concrete and wooden structure with five doors and grill windows”. The doors had been padlocked for the night.
I’d worked with Indigenous girls and knew of concerns for their safety. However, those overseeing the facility failed to protect them from fire. I could hear the screams, feel the heat of the flames, and smell the results of the conflagration.
Guyana’s newspapers were filled with condolences from all sectors—governmental, social, personal.
All rang hollow to my ear. Village primary schools had nurtured these girls through their early years.
They’d left their remote villages and were entrusted to the care of residential secondary schools. In the country’s struggles with post-colonial development, each of those lives was precious, especially in remote and challenged Indigenous areas. Now those lives were lost to their families, their villages, and their country.
I thumbed through my memoir and stopped at the photographs of young people in markets, in boats on the country’s myriad waterways, and in training sessions. My throat constricted.
Merle Kindred
Penticton
Atkinson Street is now challenging to drive
Dear Editor:
I wholeheartedly agree with all of your letters regarding the ridiculous South Main Street bike lane endeavour.
For starters, has there ever been an accident or collision with a bicycle on South Main? I have lived here now for 15 years and have never heard of one.
Travelling north on Atkinson Street from Kinney Ave., there are so many signs to read. You really have to concentrate on your driving because the lane has become very narrow.
Even if it’s physically the same width, you don’t want to ruin a tire on the concrete. It has become a high-tension drive now. It used to be comfortable.
Council, please give yourselves a reality check. Consider all of the pending problems — the South Main Market, parking, etc. Don’t fix it when it ain’t broken. That’s as old as the hills.
South Main is a fully-operational street. Keep it as a safe street.
Richard Hertz
Okanagan Falls
Rescue those in need of financial aid
Dear Editor:
Poverty, it may seem like a far away place for many of us.
However, the stable life we are currently living can easily break down beneath our feet, leaving us stranded in pools of debt.
That’s why it is so crucial to build a secure system helping people to get out of poverty as anyone can fall into poverty any time.
No one is immune to poverty and no matter how hard we might try to prevent it from getting us, it can happen: sudden death, job loss, both community and worldwide issues.
They can easily impact our current financial status. Take COVID-19 for example, it has impacted many of us significantly economically, leaving many with loss of employment.
Therefore, the world, or more specifically, our Canada, should try harder to implement a stronger system to further rescue those in need of financial aid. #Let’sStopPoverty!
Alice (Siyoon) Kim
High School Student
London, Ont.
