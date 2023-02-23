Support your local Penticton Art Gallery
Dear Editor:
Love chili? Love art? Love a new hand made mug?
This Thursday, Feb. 23 the Penticton Art Gallery is having their celebration of chili, art, community and love. Between food and art I’m not sure what brings a community together more. Join us for our annual early spring gathering that will warm your taste buds and provide you with art, music and gathering.
Tickets are still available and the 50th anniversary collectors exhibit will provide you with stories of loved art from your neighbors and village.
The Penticton Art Gallery is an important part of our community and funds raised will go towards their education programs for our youth and experienced.
Support your local PAG.
Kristine Lee
Penticton
Blacklisting Russia cuts off dialogue
Dear Editor:
The Ukrainian community in Canada, a Liberal MP, and Kyiv itself, are pressing Ottawa to add Russia to its list of 13 other terrorist states and organizations. This is an unwise reaction, symbolically throwing Russia on to the trash heap ends any hope for future reconciliation. It isolates the West, cuts off any dialogue in a world where talking is so important.
I was born and raised in a Canadian-Macedonian family. My grandfather was a military officer in the Bulgarian Army, who associated closely with the Macedonian People’s Organization, a century-old political and revolutionary organization for the independence of Macedonia, from under the Ottoman empire, and then under Greek tyranny.
We too have a red and black Macedonian revolutionary flag. I am very familiar with a constant diet of dinner-table conversation of the politics during the first Balkan war of 1910 and 1912.
I am steeped in the history and milieu of this era. So I fully understand the passion of nationalistic aspirations.
The truth is, Russia did not invade, but rather intervened into Ukraine’s on-going eight year civil war. It was clear, the people of Donbass did not want to be part of the 2014 American sponsored Maidan coup in Kyiv. The people of Donetsk and Luhansk declared independence under the UN Charter of Rights that gives them the right to object to the Maidan uprisings, which they see as an illegal coup. This universal right of self-determination is a recognized in the UN Charter of Rights to all peoples around the world.
It is hypocritical for Canada to recognize the Uyghurs' right to claim independence from China, but we don’t recognize the peoples of Donetsk and Luhansk right to chose independence from Kyiv.
Canada spent 13 years and 18 billion dollars fighting the Afghan war, which took 158 lives and over 2000 wounded Canadian soldiers. Four men who were deployed with the Canadian military to Afghanistan, filed complaints with the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, after their families were left out of the special immigration program created in 2021. A shameful display of hypocrisy when their complaint alleges that Afghani refugees are not treated like Ukrainian refugees, because they are not white and Christian. Sadly, Canada points its moral finger at Russia, and ignores our own moral failings.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Report raises doubts about legal system
Dear Editor:
I appreciate the points made about the pusillanimous ruling by commissioner Justice Paul Rouleau. None of his conclusions do anything to instill any confidence in the opinion.
He buries the most essential facts of the whole affair: namely that Trudeau’s government considered the truckers merely a fringe element in the country and the most compelling reason for invoking the act, the security of Canada being in jeopardy, simply did not exist.
With those two facts glossed over, it is easy for the liberal press and media to trumpet their headline that the act was justified and ignore that there was considerable public sympathy for the truckers’ demonstration and absolute horror that the government resorted to such draconian measures.
The decision further increases the likelihood of most Canadian citizens to believe that there is corruption and dishonesty in our government and legal system.
I find myself becoming ever more cynical that the truth of most subjects is over-ridden by political wokeness and expediency.
The editorial is correct in observing that it was the responsibility of the federal government and the Ontario provincial administration to step in when the various police forces were ineffective.
As observers, most Canadians likely could not believe that a police force was unable to stop truckers from honking their horns and it was a young woman from Ottawa who was able to bring a civil injunction against them that ultimately stopped the noise.
Honking around Parliament Hill does not qualify as a threat to the security of the country.
It is an embarrassing and ridiculous event that I hope people can remember when they come out to vote in another few years.
Opinion letters like this one are confirmation for me that there is another point of view, but sadly it is not reflected in the headlines nor in the responses from government.
Nancy Buan
Victoria
Absurd differences in airplane security
Dear Editor:
I returned recently from a trip to Europe and was intrigued by some of the security measures at the various airports I passed through.
In Prague, I was asked, aggressively, by an agent whether I was carrying any shampoo in my hand baggage; in Zurich, I was able to buy a Swiss army knife and carry it on my flights to Toronto and Victoria.
Now, I suppose there is a marginal possibility that I could threaten my fellow passengers with a hair-wash, but I suspect that they would be rather more alarmed if they knew that I was in possession of an army knife with 16 different functions.
Is it not incongruous that passengers, having passed through security at their point of departure, should be able to buy items at subsequent airports that would have been confiscated earlier?
Even Monty Python didn’t dream this one up.
I’m bothered by the lack of consistency here: either we determine that there is a security risk at airports and apply the regulations universally, or we pass off the risks as low and allow passengers to carry shampoo and knives onto aircraft.
The current patchwork is absurd and potentially dangerous.
Rob Cameron
Victoria
Please, keep Winnie out of horror movies
Dear Editor:
Re: “My childhood ruined by murderous Pooh bear,” (Miller Time, Feb. 17).
Decades ago, when I was a little girl, I remember my mom reading me stories about Winnie-the-Pooh by A.A. Milne. Those are lovely memories.
My mom was an excellent reader, and in my head, I can still hear her taking on the voices of all those loveable characters.
I read the same stories to my own children. Now they’ve grown up, and they are reading them to their kids. Gentle, warm, loving, trustworthy, traditional stories that help keep the world feeling like a caring and dependable place.
If my grandkids come to visit, I would like to think I could feed them homemade cookies and happily read them some of the sweet old stories the rest of us grew up on.
But now somebody’s made a horror movie about my dependable old friends: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.
Why?
Why is it absolutely necessary to destroy stories that mean so much to so many folks?
It’s just sad and un-called-for.
Go make a grocky old movie with your own distorted ideas and leave my happy memories alone.
Jean Jenkins
Saanich
Turkey, Ukraine both tragic situations
Dear Editor
Nature’s Turkey: Syria earthquake... devastating.
Putin’s personal Ukraine missile... quake war unconscionable.
Stay well,
Joe Schwarz
Penticton