The MeerKat radio telescope located in southern Africa has produced some absolutely stunning images revealing what is going on in the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way.
It shows a runaway pulsar, and a neutron star that has been shot off through space at high speed.
There are spherical bubbles blown by exploded, ancient stars, the supermassive black hole that lives in the centre of the Milky Way, and most intriguing of all, systems of long, thin filaments. Here is the link: sarao.ac.za/media-releases/
new-meerkat-radio-image-reveals-complex-heart-of-the-milky-way/
If we go out on a clear, summer’s night, and look low into the southern sky, behind the constellations of Scorpius and Sagittarius, we are looking in the direction of the centre of our galaxy, some 30,000 light years from us.
However, we are not seeing even a significant fraction of the way there, even with our largest telescopes. Our view is totally blocked by great clouds of gas and dust.
The cause of the trouble is a process called scattering. This is what makes it hard to see through mist and fog. On its way to our eyes, the light bounces off one fog particle, then another and so on, so that the direction that particular bit of light is coming from as it enters our eyes bears no relationship to where it was originally coming from. The result is no detail, just a glowing cloud.
Fortunately there is a solution. We get a clue when we use orange-tinted glasses to improve our ability to drive under misty conditions.
What we interpret as colour is actually the wavelength of the light waves.
Red light has a wavelength of around 800 nanometres (billionths of a metre) and blue light around 400 nanometres.
The degree of scattering is very sensitive to the wavelength, with longer wavelengths being scattered far less.
Red light is scattered some 16 times less than blue light, which is why those orange glasses help so much.
So to see the centre of our galaxy we observe at much longer wavelengths: centimetres instead of nanometres. These are what we can observe and image with radio telescopes.
These longer waves enable us to examine ours and other galaxies with little blocking or scattering by dust and gas clouds, and to explore the cold and dark regions of space.
However, observing at longer wavelengths brings another problem. Our ability to see detail depends on the diameter of the lens in our eyes compared with the wavelength of the light we are seeing.
Since the radio waves studied in radio astronomy have lengths millions of times greater than the lengths of light waves, our “radio eyes” have to be at least millions of times bigger than our eyes. It is impossible to build radio telescope antennas that big.
However, we can make huge antennas out of lots of smaller ones. The MeerKat radio telescope consists of 64 13.5-metre-diameter dishes which can be configured to form an array around 20 kilometres in diameter. It takes a lot of engineering to turn that array of antennas into a radio imager, but among many other things, it makes it possible to look into the cores of ours and other galaxies.
To really see what is going on in ours and distant galaxies requires imaging details far smaller than anything we can see with our eyes. That is why the MeerKat telescope is actually just a part of a much larger telescope being built as an international collaboration: the Square Kilometre Array (SKA).
We are involved in the SKA project: researching how to make precise, cheap dishes that can be manufactured in huge numbers, and also designing the number cruncher the SKA will need to function as a useful instrument. Looking at what MeerKat is giving us, the SKA is going to be an astronomical game-changer.
Venus, Mars and Mercury lie low in the dawn glow. The moon will reach first quarter on Tuesday, and be full on Feb 16.
Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory near Penticton. E-mail: ken.tapping@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca