Put people ahead of votes, money
Dear Editor:
It warms my heart that the mayor of Penticton and the prime minister of Canada are on the same page regarding overdose deaths — they could both care less.
Not worth talking about, as they are not a big voting block, I guess. Maybe the next “leaders” will care about people more than votes and money. Probably not though.
Jamie Carter
Penticton
Action needed to fight Omicron
Dear Editor:
Call me a Grinch if you must, but at least face up to the facts of our present predicament. Our politicians might wish that nothing will upset Christmas this year, but that does not make it so.
The Omicron variant is the most infective mutation so far, with R values between 5 and 8. With an infection doubling time of around 2.2 days, that means that 500 cases on a Monday translate into 4,000 cases by Sunday and 32,000 by the following Saturday.
Even if the hospitalization is 20 to 30 per cent, that has major implications on our health-care system — much more than with the original strain or the Delta variant.
In fact it seems likely that nearly everyone in British Columbia will catch the virus before the end of February. What about vaccinations, you say?
The chance of getting the Omicron variant and remaining asymptomatic may be about 70 per cent BUT only after a third (booster) dose. Little or no protection is provided against Omicron after three months of the second dose. A booster shot is essential now, not after a six-month wait.
The timing is unfortunate, but social gatherings over Christmas will accelerate the spread of this virus.
We must limit our social contacts over Christmas to less than seven persons and maintain mask protocols with an N95 mask along with at least six-foot distancing from others.
Wake up, you politicians, and give us the booster doses now and make the rapid test available to everyone in pharmacies and liquor stores like the other provinces have done, and implement capacity limits immediately.
Waiting until the New Year and hoping will cost us lives.
Dr. David Turner FRCPC
Salt Spring Island
Can we trust vaccine deniers?
Dear Editor:
Thirty-one full-time Kelowna teachers who signed a letter filled with anti-vaccine misinformation, distortions, and falsehoods that could easily have been checked (Herald, Dec. 21).
Excuse me?
Are these the people we trust to teach our children how to think straight?
Jim Taylor
Lake Country
Biden working to reduce global warming
Dear Editor:
The opposition of U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation is being universally lauded in Canadian media as a sign of hope in spiking preferential treatment for U.S.-made electric vehicles.
How did our mainstream media become so parochial? Even the union representing U.S. coal miners is now asking Manchin to reconsider. The legislative package will stimulate the U.S. economy, which is good for Canada.
But much more fundamentally, the legislation will help the U.S., which already has a better climate record than Canada, do more to reduce greenhouse gases fast enough to hold to no more than 1.5 degrees C warming.
Our hellish summer and fall of heat domes, wildfires, floods and mudslides occurred with warming of 1.1 C. That warming is not going to be arrested. It is accelerating. And Biden’s bill is an important step in preserving a livable world and holding to 1.5 C.
It does matter that Canadian-made electric vehicles and parts have a level playing field with U.S. EVs. But championing that issue hardly justifies celebrating the actions of a senator hell-bent on a warming world.
A future Trump administration will not be helpful to Canada or the world. And our national media voices should consider planetary well-being above jingoism.
Elizabeth May, MP
Saanich-Gulf Island
Destroying our religious freedom
Dear Editor:
A few years ago, a friend (Robert D. Hales) taught me four cornerstones of religious freedom to rely upon and protect.
I share them because I believe if they are protected, they will help bring an increase of peace, safety and happiness to our nation.
The first is freedom to believe that there is or is not a God in our universe, and, if a believer, what His laws are. No one should be criticized, mocked, persecuted, or attacked for religious beliefs.
The second cornerstone of religious liberty is the freedom to share faith and religious belief with interested persons. Parents rely on religious freedom and should always have the right to teach their beliefs to their children.
Governments must not be allowed to impose doctrines on children in schools, nor should they threaten reprisals on individuals for expressing beliefs they hold dear to their hearts, including gender or birth issues.
The third cornerstone of religious liberty is the freedom to form a religious organization, a church, a place to worship peacefully with like-minded individuals.
The privilege of worshipping Almighty God according to the dictates of one’s conscience, and allow all men the same privilege, let them worship how, where, or what they may, should be an undeniable right.
The fourth cornerstone is the freedom to live according to one’s religious faith — freedom to exercise faith not just in the home or a chapel but also in public places.
Godless politicians and dictators well know that the way to capture a nation from within is to remove the cornerstones of religious principles and freedoms from the people.
They understand that by doing so, they will destroy freedom of conscience, choice, accountability and responsibility, hence, they can usurp the nation.
North America, the bastion of religious freedom, today is under a concentrated and well planned attack to destroy these cornerstones of religious liberty in two of the most prosperous democracies ever founded, Canada and the United States.
Those who attack the cornerstones of religious belief are the enemies of democracy and of all freedoms.
Unfortunately, too many are embedded in our government like wolves among sheep.
They care only about themselves, their power and personal glory, not about you or me or this great land.
They oppose keeping it ‘glorious and free’ usually by rigorously opposing Hales’ four cornerstones of religious freedom.
Garry Rayner
Coldstream