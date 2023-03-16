Consultation process can often be skewed
Dear editor:
Re: “Three councils have supported bike lanes,” (Herald letters, March 11).
Well, I knew it was only a matter of time before someone brought up the issue of the public consultation process regarding the bike lanes.
Brian Hughes, I don't know where you come from, but I suspect it is somewhere between Neverland and Narnia (the fake one).
I have been on this planet long enough to know that the public consultation process is nothing more than a dog and pony show 99.99% of the time.
One only has go back 10 years ago when John Hawkings, Director of Recreation Sites and Trails BC along with staff conspired with Karla Kozakevich from the RDOS and Laura Harp of PACA to restrict vehicle access to the KVR and the trail system above Naramata even when the majority of the public were against the restriction during the “public consultation” process.
Don’t worry I am a firm believer in empirical evidence vs anecdotal opinion, and I have the emails to support my assertion.
You see Mr. Hughes people like you like to use the term “grants” as if it was some sort of gift from a sky fairy when it is money out of mine and fellow citizens pockets.
Here is a list of cities that are in the process of removing some bike lanes once their city council bothered to listen to the majority: Baltimore, San Diego, Belfast, Milwaukee, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, London, Melbourne and Sydney, Oakland, Dublin, Berlin, New York, Providence, Tempe, Annapolis, Boston, Silver Spring (Source: saveconnecticutave.org, YouTube).
Gives new meaning to back peddling, doesn’t it?
What is even more astonishing is that we already have a lake-to-lake bike lane that is in dire need of repair along with a opportunity to forge stronger relations with the Penticton Indian Band.
Not once has this been mentioned.
Not to worry though, once I go public with how much taxpayer money has been thrown at the special interest group Penticton and Area Cycling Association I suspect you will start hearing quite a bit more from the people of Penticton.
Daniel Pontes
Penticton
Booze on beach is a provincial issue
Dear editor:
I do not agree with the Penticton city council, and now the Summerland city council legalizing booze on our beaches.
In the past people took booze to the beach but had to be discrete about it, but now you can bring it out in the open for all to see. I know that most people are responsible drinkers, but when the few who are not responsible act outside the guidelines then when do you call bylaw to reign them in?
On the bigger picture, what message do we send to our kids when we cannot even go to the beach for a day without bringing booze? This is not evolution but devilution. It is also a very low priority on any city councils agenda when there are so many more important decisions to make that effect a much larger number of people.
I say go back to the future and keep booze regulations where they can be controlled to some extent.
And to city council, I say stick to the basics and leave booze regulations to the provincial government where it belongs. They can mess it up way better than you can.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Time to reconsider supply management
Dear editor:
Inflationary food costs aren’t going away. It’s bad when we read reports of thefts from grocery stores. It’s a complex problem with many moving pieces which defies simple explanations.
Jagmeet Singh blames excess profits by the grocery chains. But what are excess profits, and who gets to decide? It’s like demanding that people pay of a fair share of taxes, without defining what a fair share is.
The NDP’s battle cry is to tax the rich, but who are the rich? It would be good to see their numbers that identify the thresholds for being rich and allowable profits. Without definitions it’s like a fox sitting down with the chickens to discuss what’s for dinner.
Singh wants to apply the universal NDP solution by raising taxes on the grocery chains.
He’s in the right forest, but is barking up the wrong tree.
Some of the solution may well rest in taxation; but less, not more.
Carbon tax is a common thread throughout the food production and distribution chain.
Carbon taxes on agricultural fuels, fertilizer and transportation are stratified into costs at every link in the chain from field to table.
Eliminating the carbon tax on agriculture and food transportation can benefit everyone by reducing food costs. Who would argue against that? After all, we can’t eat climate ideology, can we?
Maybe it’s also time to re-consider supply management which limits supply and maintains high costs on dairy and poultry products.
Grocery chain operations could be examined after understanding what constitutes a reasonable level of profit versus costs and capital investments. The same analysis can be applied to producers and intermediate food processors. These figures can’t be snatched from thin air for the sake of political theatre. They require research and intelligent analysis.
Private enterprise creates wealth; governments do not. Excessive taxes limit productivity and prosperity, and some level of profit must exist as an incentive.
There are no historical examples of countries taxing themselves into prosperity or imposing taxes that stimulate food production and reduce costs. We won’t be the first.
Garden season is approaching and seed selections are already available. People can shave costs and show who’s boss by growing and preserving their own food.
Doing something positive always beats complaining.
John Thompson
Kaleden
