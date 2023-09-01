You’ve probably never heard of Muzaffarnagar. And you probably don’t care about Muzaffarnagar either.
But on August 24, just over one week ago, something happened there that strikes me as a microcosm of a much larger trend.
Muzaffarnagar lies about halfway between the Indian capital of Delhi and the Himalayan mountains. Although it has half a million people, in a country of 1.5 billion people Muzaffarnagar barely makes a blip on population charts.
It deserves attention only because, in an elementary school there, the teacher forced her students to beat up an eight-year-old classmate. In class. In front of all the other students.
It’s true. Most of the Indian news media chose not to show the video, but once anything’s turned loose on the internet, it can’t get called back. So I’ve seen the video myself.
The Indian media did publish names.
So, I can tell you that the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, punished the boy for not having memorized his multiplication tables. She explained, “There was pressure from the parents … to be strict with him. He was not doing his homework for the last two months … I am handicapped so I can’t get up … so I made 2-3 students beat him up so that he would start doing his work.”
While the boy, a Muslim, stood stoically at the front of the class, Tyagi called Hindu students up, one by one, to slap him on the side of his face.
When they seemed reluctant, she ordered them, “Why are you hitting him so lightly? Hit him hard!”
Later, she modified her instructions: “This time hit his back … don’t hit his face, it’s turning red.”
In the video, Tyagi clearly identifies religious factors: “‘Mohammedan mothers’ must not take their kids to their uncles’ homes as the exam is approaching.” And in an aside to the person taking the video, she refers to “all these Muslim children…”
Interviewed by the Indian press, Tyagi defended herself against charges of prejudice: “We have more Muslim students in our school … Hindus and Muslims stay with unity.”
In Muzaffarnagar, about 60 per cent are Hindu, about 40 per cent Muslim.
She claims the video was doctored to make her look bad. Maybe so.
The good news, if there is any in this story, is that school authorities have suspended Tyagi; the Muzaffarnagar police may lay charges.
The bad news is that this is probably not an isolated incident. Many education systems, whether formal or informal, still believe in corporal punishment as a teaching tool.
Note that Tyagi’s defence included her inability to administer the beating herself. As if beating a child was the norm.
Don’t forget that the British “public” school system – prestigious schools like Eton and Harrow – was based on beating the boy into being a man.
Even in my own relatively enlightened school, misbehaviour meant a trip to the principal’s office for the strap.
Traditional schooling, it seems to me, was for too long based on memorization, punishment, and shame. All three figure in Muzaffarnagar.
Memorization – those multiplication tables.
Punishment – for failure to memorize them.
And shame – humiliating the student in front of his friends and classmates.
The boy’s father says his son will not return to Tyagi’s school. I wonder how much better he will fare in other schools.
Because in a nation where Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly promotes Hindutva, the idea that India is a Hindu nation, Muslim and Christian minorities have gone from being tolerated to being actively persecuted.
Mobs have torched churches and mosques, and gotten away with it. Individuals have been beaten, tortured, and killed.
Modi’s political strategies are commonly called populism. It’s also practiced by Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. Joko Widodo in Indonesia. And Donald Trump in America.
Theoretically, it means following the desires of the people, the populace. In practice, it means inventing an enemy that those people can unite against.
It is not a popular movement. Rather, as political scientist Nadi Urbanati of Columbia University notes, it mobilizes people “against minority rights, division of powers, and the principles of constitutional democracy.”
In India, the manufactured enemy is its minority religions. In Brazil, progressives of any kind. Populism divides; it does not unite.
And this last week shows that it is being practiced in a privately-owned elementary school in an otherwise obscure city in northern India.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
He welcomes feedback on his columns and can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca