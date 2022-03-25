Thanks for supporting Pathways meat draw
Dear Editor:
I can’t thank everyone enough for the Celebration for Pathways we had at the Barley Mill Pub, Sunday (Herald, March 23).
Every week, the Rotary Club of Penticton (thanks to Tracy Comber and her volunteers) puts on the “Meat Draw and More” at the Barley Mill with proceeds going to Pathways. So far, they have donated $9,000.
This past Sunday, we had a special celebration to acknowledge how successful Pathways has been over the past year and we had a great deal of fun.
Many of our donors and volunteers, along with Couns. James Miller, Katie Robinson and Julius Bloomfield, MLA Dan Ashton and Tina Lee (representing MP Richard Cannings) attended.
There were wonderful gifts from many donors including the Barley Mill, M&M Meats, Pharmasave, Safeway, A&K Grimm’s, Kaleden Acres, and many anonymous donors.
I know I have missed naming many people and companies, for that I apologize. Pathways is relying on our communities to continue supporting us and Sunday was a great example of that support in action.
I am so grateful to you all.
Sherry Ure, Chair
Pathways Addictions Resource Centre
Anti-vaxxers need to look at their position
Dear Editor:
Anti-vaxxers need to take a look at their position.
As one nurse said, “I have an obligation to provide you with health care when the virus makes you sick; but do not expect me to support your right to reject available protection for yourself, and for the people you will come in contact with.”
Tony Brummet
Osoyoos
Liberal/NDP deal attack on democracy
Dear Editor:
The recent deal between the Liberals and the NDP proves the world’s oldest profession is still alive and flourishing (Herald, Page A2, March 23).
This is a shameful attack on democracy and not what Canadians voted for in the last election.
It is hard to imagine how much debt we will have by 2025.
Surely the members of both parties will remove all mirrors from their homes so they don't have to look at themselves.
Hypocrites all!
Bob Sumner
Penticton
So much for Liberals being party in the centre
Dear Editor:
I’m wondering how true blue federal Liberals like their party now after partnering to govern with the NDP.
The Liberals used to be my party of choice because they represented the middle ground of the not-too-far right, not too far left.
Not any more, apparently.
With this move to the socialist left, the party’s position in the middle is done.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Grabbing for better drugs and teeth
Dear Editor:
I want to tell the Conservatives re: the “partnership” of the Liberals with the NDP, it is indeed a “grab for power.”
We can “grab” more accessible pharmaceuticals and more-accessible, much-needed dental care. What it will cost us is far less for drugs and teeth.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Close the weaknesses within our tax laws
Dear EDITOR:
Reference is made in a letter to the editor by Lori Goldman, entitled “The world knows we don’t have time to lose” (Herald, March 19) and referred to A Just Transition Act and states: “The Act would provide an equitable transition for workers as the country leaves fossil fuel reliance.”
Goldman made many valid comments about co-operation by government with certain sectors of Canadians. I must say, all Canadian needs will be difficult to meet. However, all Canadians ought to be kept apprised of the development of any discussions and have input prior to the Just Transition Act becomes law.
A comment was made about big businesses. I sometimes wonder if we (the general public) don’t lose sight of the need for businesses to make a fair return on the money they invest, and without their investment, how many jobs would be lost?
Yes, we all know, businesses take advantage of tax breaks and it is true smart business owners who employ persons able to locate what they are. But the governing bodies need to be lobbied to sharpen their efforts to close weakness within the tax laws so businesses and the working-class Canadian pays a fair share of the needed operating costs.
Electric vehicles seems to be a priority these days. I wonder with the number of vehicles registered in Canada how it will be possible to supply the electricity needed for 28 million vehicles (plus/minus using 2019 statistics).
Other clean fuel sources must be used.
M.D. (Merv) Jones
Penticton
War puts another nail in Mother Nature’s coffin
Dear Editor:
Greg Perry’s political cartoon on Wednesday illustrated Canada challenging Russia to a snowball fight over ownership of the Arctic (Herald, March 23).
I believe Canadian politicians may be smoking too much weed when talking tough with snowballs that haven’t got a chance to win as war is hell.
Sharing is a far better solution instead of spending money trying to outdo opposing war machines. Money could be better spent on a joint venture in order to share with a world in need.
Since the beginning of time, mankind seems to believe grass is greener on the other side of the fence. On the neighbour’s property, the BS smells the same coming from any politician.
One would think that history is clamoring to be heard by sending a message from the past telling everyone it’s time to change direction and make a move to peace and sharing.
Any person who has survived in a war zone knows full well the loss of life and devastation along with the ever-threatening climate crisis with more pollutions adding another nail in Mother Nature’s coffin.
I know from experience that war never ends for many innocents who have lived through war and a lifetime of sadness.
I believe the good old days are gone forever along with the thought of it’s far too late to take God’s creation out of ICU.
A good snowball fight is a pipe dream but who knows till it happens.
Incidentally, the last three wars the U.S was involved in produced no winner, but unforgivable heartache still lingering in the memories of the living?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Bombings bring back scary childhood memories
Dear Editor:
I feel sad for what is happening in Ukraine, recent events have brought up many memories for me, specifically one when I was only seven-years old in 1945.
The Nazi soldiers attacked my town of Domodossola in northern Italy, and tried to destroy the Van Ryan’s Express train from reaching the Swiss border.
Three Stukas came and started to open fire on my town. I was in school when it happened, I could hear the bombs not with my ears, but in my chest.
The new Italian army had allied with the U.S. and were successful in reaching the Swiss border.
If you are interested, there is a powerful movie made in 1965 with Frank Sinatra and Trevor Howard “Van Ryan’s Express”. Thank you for allowing me to share this childhood memory.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Global citizens must rise up against Putin
Dear Editor:
It’s time for world people power — the Putin antidote. People simply uniting in public protest around the world demanding “Bootin’ Putin” could bring an immediate end to Prehistoric Putin and the Ukraine genocide by Putin’s Russia.
You darn tootin, beyond time, for bootin’ Putin.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton